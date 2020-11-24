Indian breakers share their favourite Red Bull BC One World Finals moments

Red Bull BC One is one of the most reputed breaking competitions in the world.

The Red Bull BC One World Finals – which took place in India for the first time in 2019 – is one of the biggest highlights of the international breaking calendar.

Over the past decade, watching the world’s best breakers in the world final has inspired India’s top B-Boys and B-Girls to push their limits. The climax of the decade culminated into India playing host to the world’s best talents, as the world’s biggest breaking challenge came to Mumbai in 2019 .

This year, the world final will take place in Austria with a live telecast that Indian breakers will be tuning into. Ahead of the livestream, we asked Indian B-Boys and B-Girls to tell us about their favourite Red Bull BC One World Finals moments from the past.

Read on to know the most memorable Red Bull BC One moments for India’s breakers.

B-Boy Flying Machine (Mumbai)

The first breaking video I saw was a compilation of Red Bull BC One. Ever since that day, I had made it my life’s mission to represent my country in the world final . This dream came true in 2019. I competed in the top 16 and battled against the breaking legends I had grown up watching. This event is significant for me for one more reason, it was the first battle in my life where my parents came to watch and support me. Red Bull BC One World Final 2019 truly holds a special place in my heart.

Robin vs Flying Machine – B-Boys Round of 16

B-Boy Shawn (Bengaluru)

I’ll never forget the world final of 2013 in South Korea, where Hong10 won. All the battles were so tight, and everything was just on point. All the best B-Boys were there, and I actually felt like I was actually in Korea watching it from the live stream.

Red Bull BC One World Final 2013

B-Girl Am-B (Mumbai)

My favourite memory is being at the first-ever Red Bull BC One workshops organised in Mumbai in 2009. I got to meet one of my all-time favourite breakers, B-Boy RoxRite. And of course, the workshops were conducted by the winners of Red Bull BC One World Finals.

B-Boy Wildchild (Mumbai)

The 2005 world finals was extremely inspirational for me. In fact, watching that world finals got me started in breaking. Watching the likes of B-Boy Lilou and B-Boy Junior showing their moves made me feel like I was in a dream. That’s why I got into breaking .

B-Boy Burst (Kolkata)

For me, nothing can ever come close to the experience of world final 2019. B-Boy Robin was a living legend and India’s B-Boy Flying Machine battled him. When the emcee announced his name and he jumped up on stage; that was it for me. I know every B-Boy in India dreams of battling at the Red Bull BC One World Finals, and Flying Machine was fighting for everyone’s dreams when he was up there on that stage.

B-Girl Jo (Bengaluru)

My favourite world final moment was last year when Killa Kolya did the lotus meditation pose in the final against Menno. It was just so apt and so relevant at that moment. The crowd really went wild after that. The best part was that Kolya actually qualified for the top 16, by winning the Last Chance Cypher. The fact that he made it all the way to the final and put up such an insane performance is surreal.

Killa Kolya's journey to the World Final

B-Boy Tornado (Mumbai)

The Red Bull BC One World Final which took place in Mumbai in 2019 is not an event any of us are going to forget any time soon. Meeting all the people that I’ve followed and studied for many years was a humbling experience. Interacting with them, learning from them and sharing experiences with them is what made it the most special world final for me.

B-Boy Demon (New Delhi)

The world final in 2018 was out of this world. B-Boy Luigi was getting down in a big competition for the first time since 2010. No one expected him to win since he’d been out of action for so long. He progressed through the rounds against all odds, only to lose in the finals.

Luigi profile

B-Girl FlowRaw (Mumbai)

Red Bull BC One World Final is everyone’s favourite event as we get to see the toughest competitors in the world batting each other. Watching my favourite B-Boy Luigi reach the finals of the competition in 2018 was the best moment for me. It inspired me to work harder and focus on competing at Red Bull BC One.

Final: Lil Zoo vs Luigi

In 2019, when Red Bull announced the world finals would be held in India, they made mine as well as the rest of the country’s dreams come true. On the day of Red Bull BC One World Finals India, experiencing the entire world breaking scene under one roof was something unbelievable. The energy, love and support from everyone I met there have given me some unforgettable memories.

B-Boy Shane (Goa)

I’ll never forget the B-Boy Sonic vs B-Boy KC battle in the 2004 world final. Sonic was super impressive with his dancing. The music in that battle made me fall in love with this dance form. It wasn't about a move. It was about the entire movement.

B-Girl Shaki (Lucknow)

Red Bull BC One World Final 2018 would be the best one for me for the fact that it had the first-ever B-Girl battle. The whole world finally witnessed ‘girl power’ on such a big platform. It was so powerful and motivating to watch the match between B-Girl San Andrea and B-Girl Ami. Also, B-Boy Luigi was epic with his original moves and composure. Much respect!

B-Girl final: San Andrea vs Ami

