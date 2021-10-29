9-step checklist before going to the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher

B-Boy Wildchild and B-Girl Jo are the Red Bull BC One 2021 India Champions.

They beat the best breakers in the country at the Red Bull BC One 2021 India Finals on 4th September.

And now they will be travelling to Gdansk, Poland, where the Red Bull BC One 2021 World Finals will be taking place on 6th November.

But to compete in the World Final, they will first have to progress from the Last Chance Cypher, where they will represent India while facing off against the champions of other country cyphers.

Here Wildchild and Jo speak about how they’ve prepared for the Last Chance Cypher and what they are most excited about.

B-Girl Jo © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

01 Keep up the dance practice

Wildchild has been training daily and incorporating some new moves to his usual routine in an effort to get out of his comfort zone before he takes the stage at the Last Chance Cypher. B-Girl Jo has also been training regularly; a routine she put into place while preparing for the Red Bull BC One 2021 India Finals.

Jo says the India Finals inspired her to learn more and grow as a dancer. “I added a few things to my routine after performing on the India stage. I started practicing athletic moves like the backhand. I am now focusing on improving the execution of my moves,” Jo says.

02 Train your body physically

Jo has added important strength training and nutritional discipline to her preparation. She has been following a diet regimen which includes nutritional supplements, and has been working towards improving her strength and conditioning.

B-Boy Wildchild © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

03 Get in the right mind-set

While both the breakers are a bit nervous, Jo has been using mindfulness exercises, meditation and yoga to counter her nervousness. She has also been undergoing behaviour therapy for sportspeople in order to gain more confidence and focus.

On the other hand, Wildchild isn’t too scared about competing internationally. “I am nervous about being in the Last Chance Cypher for the first time. But otherwise, I have travelled and been to international battles so I would say I feel confident, overall,” Wildchild says.

04 Prepare for your competitors

More than worry about who he is going to face, Wildchild says he is excited to jam with his competitors and learn from them. “I feel confident. I am ready to meet everyone and battle with them. It will be fun,” he says.

Jo also says that she is looking forward to meeting fellow B-Girls Ami and Logistx.

B-Girl Jo at Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2021 © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

05 Excitement about travelling

Jo has been to Poland previously and says she is excited that the World Finals are happening at Gdańsk because it has been on her travel bucket list. “Also, I plan to extend my journey and visit Germany as well,” she adds.

Wildchild is excited to be in Gdańsk during the winter and witness snowfall first-hand.

06 Get your bags packed right

The breakers have made a mental note to pack loads of warm clothes, coats and boots to endure the four-degree Celsius temperatures.

Wildchild will also be taking his practice shoes and HYPE clothes, both of which he loves to wear for battles.

Jo will be packing a lot of her nutrition supplements like hemp seeds, vitamin-C tablets and spirulina. She will also be carrying her customized pants on which she has stitched little prints to wear in her battles.

B-Boy Wildchild at Red Bull BC One 2021 Cypher India © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

07 Support of family and friends

Jo’s family has been excited to a point where they’ve been sending her food packets every other week. “They are ensuring that I have all my food requirements covered,” she says. Both the dancers' families and friends have been keeping them motivated through regular chats and conversations.

08 Shake off any travel jitters

“It has been more than two years since I travelled out of the country and so I was nervous. Especially because the travel regulations have kept changing,” says Jo. “There was a possibility that we would have to quarantine for 10 days, and that was scary because I didn’t want to be alone in a hotel in another country.”

09 Make the most of the Red Bull BC One Camp

Jo is excited the Red Bull BC One Camp will be happening again this year. “It had to be cancelled last year for health precautions. I am glad it is happening this year. Getting to meet other dancers, performing on a stage and practicing with others will be extremely refreshing,” Jo concludes.