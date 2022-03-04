Check out the stops on the Red Bull BC One Local Hero Tour in India

: A three-time Red Bull BC One Cypher India champion, B-Boy Flying Machine is one of India’s foremost breakers today. His journey as a breaker began at the age of 10, when he was introduced to the discipline through a video. In 2015, B-Boy Flying Machine got his first big break, winning the inaugural edition of the Red Bull BC One Cypher India, following which he went on to represent India at the Red Bull BC One Asia Pacific Final. In 2018, he won his first international championship at Breakin’ Boundaries in Austria and the following year he became the first Indian breaker to compete on the Red Bull BC One World Final stage.