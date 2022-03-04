Check out the stops on the Red Bull BC One Local Hero Tour in India

Breaking
The first-ever Red Bull BC One Local Hero Tour in India kicks off later this month. Featuring Red Bull BC One Cypher India champions B-Boys Flying Machine, Wildchild and Tornado, and B-Girl Jo, the tour will have the breakers travelling across the country to conduct workshops, covering eight cities with a total of 16 workshops.
Beginning in Pune and Bhopal on March 10, the tour will then move on to Kochi and Hyderabad on March 12, Lucknow and Jalandhar on March 14, and conclude in Guwahati and Siliguri on March 16.
Breakers interested in participating in the workshops are required to register on this link.
|Date
|City
|Breakers
|March 10
|Pune
|B-Girl Jo and B-Boy Flying Machine
|March 10
|Bhopal
|B-Boy Wildchild and B-Boy Tornado
|March 12
|Kochi
|B-Girl Jo and B-Boy Flying Machine
|March 12
|Hyderabad
|B-Boy Wildchild and B-Boy Tornado
|March 14
|Lucknow
|B-Girl Jo and B-Boy Flying Machine
|March 14
|Jalandhar
|B-Boy Wildchild and B-Boy Tornado
|March 16
|Guwahati
|B-Girl Jo and B-Boy Flying Machine
|March 16
|Siliguri
|B-Boy Wildchild and B-Boy Tornado
About the breakers
B-Boy Flying Machine: A three-time Red Bull BC One Cypher India champion, B-Boy Flying Machine is one of India’s foremost breakers today. His journey as a breaker began at the age of 10, when he was introduced to the discipline through a video. In 2015, B-Boy Flying Machine got his first big break, winning the inaugural edition of the Red Bull BC One Cypher India, following which he went on to represent India at the Red Bull BC One Asia Pacific Final. In 2018, he won his first international championship at Breakin’ Boundaries in Austria and the following year he became the first Indian breaker to compete on the Red Bull BC One World Final stage.
B-Girl Jo: India’s first and only Red Bull BC One Cypher India B-Girl champion – having won the title at two consecutive editions in 2019 and 2021 – B-Girl Jo is one of the country’s leading B-Girls today. She began breaking in 2013, won her first solo competition at Project Street Art in Delhi in 2018 and has since been travelling around the country competing in and winning competitions, while also running Break Brahma in Bengaluru, an initiative to pass her skills on to new breakers, and teaching yoga.
B-Boy Wildchild: A two-time Red Bull BC One Cypher India finalist in 2018 and 2019, B-Boy Wildchild won his first title in 2021, on his way to establishing himself as one of the country’s most exciting breakers. His journey as a B-Boy began over 10 years ago when he saw a fellow breaker doing backflips and other similar moves.
B-Boy Tornado: The Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2019 champion, B-Boy Tornado began his breaking journey at the age of 14, watching and copying moves he observed other B-Boys doing. A member of Flying Machine crew, he currently spends his time battling in competitions across the country and holding workshops.