Red Bull Beat The Pro with Tania Sachdev
© Red Bull
Chess

Participate in Red Bull Beat The Pro for a chance to face Tania Sachdev

The winners of Red Bull Beat The Pro 2021 will get a chance to face-off against Woman Grandmaster and International Master Tania Sachdev.
Written by Rohit Singh
1 min readPublished on
Red Bull Beat The Pro is a chance for Indian chess players to challenge Woman Grandmaster and International Master Tania Sachdev in a special online tournament.
Chess players from around the country are invited to compete in an online blitz tournament to be held on chess.com. The winner of the Arena tournament will get an opportunity to play against Tania Sachdev in a series of games in blitz format.

Red Bull Beat The Pro 2021 schedule

  • 5th September: Qualifiers
  • 18th September: Face-off against Tania

How to Participate

Red Bull Beat The Pro with Tania Sachdev
Red Bull Beat The Pro with Tania Sachdev
© Red Bull

Eligibility Criteria

  • Participant has to be an Indian national
  • Participant to be aged 16 or above (born on or before 5th September 2005)
  • Participant has to be rated below 2000 on Chess.com blitz and below 2000 on the FIDE list

Rules

Special Information

The match versus Tania Sachdev on 18th September will be hosted by comedian Samay Raina and live streamed on his YouTube channel.
Chess