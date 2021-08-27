Participate in Red Bull Beat The Pro for a chance to face Tania Sachdev

Red Bull Beat The Pro is a chance for Indian chess players to challenge Woman Grandmaster and International Master Tania Sachdev in a special online tournament.
Chess players from around the country are invited to compete in an online blitz tournament to be held on chess.com. The winner of the Arena tournament will get an opportunity to play against Tania Sachdev in a series of games in blitz format.
Red Bull Beat The Pro 2021 schedule
- 5th September: Qualifiers
- 18th September: Face-off against Tania
How to Participate
- Visit the Red Bull Beat The Pro club on chess.com
- Sign in with your chess.com account information
- Click on the ‘Join’ button
- Participate in the Arena Qualifiers on chess.com on 5th September
- Winner of the Arena tournament gets an opportunity to play against Tania on 18th September
- To know about how Arena Tournaments work, visit https://support.chess.com/article/335-what-are-arena-tournaments
Eligibility Criteria
- Participant has to be an Indian national
- Participant to be aged 16 or above (born on or before 5th September 2005)
- Participant has to be rated below 2000 on Chess.com blitz and below 2000 on the FIDE list
Rules
- Chess.com Fair Play Policy: https://www.chess.com/legal/fair-play
- Chess.com Community Policy: https://www.chess.com/legal/community
Special Information
The match versus Tania Sachdev on 18th September will be hosted by comedian Samay Raina and live streamed on his YouTube channel.