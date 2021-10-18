Everything to know about the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals

This year, the city qualifiers of the tournament took place in 32 cities across India. In the north, qualifiers were held in Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Dehradun, Jaipur, Delhi, Meerut and Lucknow. In the west, qualifiers were held in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Indore, Nagpur, Raipur, Mumbai, Pune and Goa. In the east, qualifiers were held in Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Guwahati and Agartala. In the south, qualifiers were held in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mysore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Vizag. The slot of the Kochi representative in the tournament was given to the winner of the Kerala College Premier League T20 Championship.