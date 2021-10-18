Everything to know about the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals

Cricket
Red Bull Campus Cricket is a one-of-its-kind international tournament for college and university students.
The 2021 edition of the tournament in India marks the 10th year of the competition in the country.
It has been known to be a stepping stone for upcoming cricketers in India and internationally.
In the past, Red Bull Campus Cricket has featured incredible Indian talent like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Manan Vohra, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Shashank Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Himanshu Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anukul Roy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ricky Bhui, and others.
International stars Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Niroshan Dickwella and Chirag Suri also played in Red Bull Campus Cricket before going on to represent their respective countries.
This year, the city qualifiers of the tournament took place in 32 cities across India. In the north, qualifiers were held in Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Jammu, Dharamshala, Dehradun, Jaipur, Delhi, Meerut and Lucknow. In the west, qualifiers were held in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Indore, Nagpur, Raipur, Mumbai, Pune and Goa. In the east, qualifiers were held in Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Guwahati and Agartala. In the south, qualifiers were held in Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Mysore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Vizag. The slot of the Kochi representative in the tournament was given to the winner of the Kerala College Premier League T20 Championship.
The winning college from each city proceeded to the regional finals. The top two teams from each region then progressed to compete in the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals in Mohali in October.
Check out the list of qualified teams below:
- Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar
- SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur
- New LJ College, Ahmedabad
- MMCC College, Pune
- Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar
- Jamshedpur Cooperative College
- Jain College, Bengaluru
- TKRES College, Hyderabad
Here are the scheduled matches of the group stages at the national finals:
- Match 1 – MMCC College, Pune vs TKRES College, Hyderabad (18th October, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium)
- Match 2 – Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar vs Jamshedpur Cooperative College (18th October, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium)
- Match 3 – SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur vs Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar (18th October, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium)
- Match 4 – New LJ College, Ahmedabad vs Jain College, Bengaluru (18th October, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium)
- Match 5 – MMCC College, Pune vs SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur (19th October, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium)
- Match 6 – Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar vs New LJ College, Ahmedabad (19th October, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium)
- Match 7 – TKRES College, Hyderabad vs Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar (19th October, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium)
- Match 8 – Jamshedpur Cooperative College vs Jain College, Bengaluru (19th October, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium)
- Match 9 – TKRES College, Hyderabad vs SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur (20th October, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium)
- Match 10 – Jamshedpur Cooperative College vs New LJ College, Ahmedabad (20th October, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium)
- Match 11 – MMCC College, Pune vs Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar (20th October, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium)
- Match 12 – Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar vs Jain College, Bengaluru (20th October, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium)
This year also saw the inauguration of the first-ever Red Bull Campus Cricket Women’s Championship. The women’s competition was held in four zones – north, south, east and west – with the winners of the zonal editions going on to play in national finals.