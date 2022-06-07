Check out the results on Day 1 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals

The opening day at Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals was a blast.

There were two big scores put up by batting sides with one incredible successful run chase.

All eight teams of the men’s championship were in action, and Alfalah University, Delhi, put up the biggest score of the day, which was matched by New LJ College, Ahmedabad, who completed a successful run chase in the Group B match.

Elsewhere, Jain University, Bengaluru, also put up a decent score, which was not met by their opponents SGM College, Ranchi, in a Group A match.

The other matches of the day saw modest scores as DAVV University, Indore, took on DAV College, Jalandhar, in the opening Group A match, while St Paul’s College, Kochi, faced AJC Bose College, Kolkata, in the last Group B match of the day.

Below are the stories of the matches from Day 1 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals

DAV College, Jalandhar, won the toss and decided to field. Put in to bat first, DAVV University, Indore, was able to manage a modest score of 107/9 in the full 20 overs. It was successfully chased by DAV College, Jalandhar, for the loss of just six wickets. Parth Aggarwal of DAV College, Jalandhar, was adjudged the player of the match for his ball-a-run 25 and two catches in the field.

Result: DAVV University, Indore, 107/9 (20 overs) lost to DAV College, Jalandhar, 108/6 (17.1 overs) by four wickets. (Match played on 7th June, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh)

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals - match 1 scorecard © Red Bull Staff

New LJ College, Ahmedabad, won the toss and elected to field. Alfalah University, Delhi, threw down a challenge with a massive total of 180/6. It was successfully chased down by New LJ College, Ahmedabad, with Nitish Kumar Mishra playing a starring role as finisher as he managed 46 runs from 21 balls to claim the player of the match award.

Result: Alfalah University, Delhi, 180/6 (20 overs) lost to New LJ College, Ahmedabad, 181/9 (20 overs) by one wicket. (Match played on 7th June, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh)

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals - match 2 scorecard © Red Bull Staff

Jain University, Bengaluru, won the toss and put themselves to bat first. Their total of 163/6 was enough to claim victory as SGM College, Ranchi, failed to chase down the total, losing all wickets within 18.2 overs. Paras Gurbax of Jain University, Bengaluru, claimed the player of the match award for his four wickets for 21 runs in four overs bowled.

Result: Jain University, Bengaluru, 163/6 (20 overs) beat SGM College, Ranchi, 111 all out (18.2 overs) by 52 runs. (Match played on 7th June, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh)

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals - match 3 scorecard © Red Bull Staff

AJC Bose College, Kolkata, won the toss and decided they would prefer to field. Unfortunately, batting first didn’t suit St Paul’s College, Kochi, as they only managed 51 runs before all their batters were dismissed in 16.3 overs. The chase proved very easy for AJC Bose College, Kolkata, as they managed it in just 11.3 overs. Rahul Basfore of AJC Bose College, Kolkata, was the player of the match for his three wickets in three overs, giving away just nine runs.

Result: St Paul’s College, Kochi, 51 all out (16.3 overs) lost to AJC Bose College, Kolkata, 55/3 (11.3 overs) by seven wickets. (Match played on 7th June, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh)

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals - match 4 scorecard © Red Bull Staff