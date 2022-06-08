Check out the results on Day 2 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals

Cricket
The second day at Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals was extremely entertaining.
It was a day of big total and excellent individual performances. The day saw three half centuries (all three were 70+ scores) and six 40+ individual scoring records.
The eight teams in the two groups of the men’s championship were all in action once again.
DAV College, Jalandhar vs SGM College, Ranchi (Sector 16 Stadium) and Alfalah University, Delhi vs AJC Bose College, Kolkata (Mullanpur Stadium) were the first matches of the day, played in the morning. They were followed by DAVV University, Indore vs Jain University, Bengaluru (Sector 16 Stadium) and New LJ College, Ahmedabad vs St Paul’s College, Kochi (Mullanpur Stadium) in the afternoon.
Below are the stories of the matches from Day 1 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals
SGM College, Ranchi, won the toss and elected to take the field first. Batting first, DAV College, Jalandhar, managed to put up a decent score of 139 runs in the 20 overs allotted to them. However it proved quite manageable for SGM College, Ranchi, as they chased down the total with opening batter Mohit Kumar holding strike until the end of the innings. His 74 runs in 60 balls helped SGM College, Ranchi, comfortably reach the target given to them and earned him the player of the match award.
Result: DAV College, Jalandhar, 139/7 (20 overs) lost to SGM College, Ranchi, 142/5 (19.4 overs) by five wickets. (Match played on 8th June, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh)
AJC Bose College, Kolkata, won the toss and decided they would field first. Taking up the invitation of bat, Alfalah University, Delhi, put up a massive score of 195 for the loss of just five wickets. It proved too much for AJC Bose College, Kolkata, to chase. Dheeru Singh’s 79 runs in 58 balls helped Alfalah University, Delhi, to victory and guaranteed him the player of the match title.
Result: Alfalah University, Delhi, 195/5 (20 overs) beat AJC Bose College, Kolkata, 155/8 (20 overs) by 40 runs. (Match played on 8th June, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh)
Jain University, Bengaluru, won the toss and decided they would bat first. They managed a decent 164 runs in 20 overs. However the target was comfortably met by their opponents DAVV University, Indore. Pawan Nirwani played a star role for DAVV University, Indore, and claimed the player of the match award for his quick-fire 74 runs in 37 balls which included four maximums and seven boundaries.
Result: Jain University, Bengaluru, 164/9 (20 overs) lost to DAVV University, Indore, 165/6 (19.3 overs) by four wickets. (Match played on 8th June, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh)
St Paul’s College, Kochi, won the toss and decided they would be comfortable following in this match. New LJ College, Ahmedabad, made sure they would be most comfortable in the field as they put up an incredible score of 211 in 20 overs. Their smash-and-grab innings included a remarkable 20 sixes and 10 boundaries. Unfortunately, St Paul’s College, Kochi, were not able to meet the asking target, and exhausted their 20 overs making just 121 runs. Dhawal Pandya claimed the player of the match award for his 51 runs in 17 balls in a middle order role.
Result: New LJ College, Ahmedabad, 211/8 (20 overs) beat St Paul’s College, Kochi, 121/7 (20 overs) by 90 runs. Match played on 8th June, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh)