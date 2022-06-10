Check out the results on Day 3 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals

Cricket
The third day at Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals recorded a first for the national finals of the tournament this year
A century by opening batter Yashraj Joshi for New LJ College, Ahmedabad against AJC Bose College, Kolkata was the first ton in the group stages of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals.
In the other morning match of the day, DAVV University, Indore, won by a resounding margin against SGM College, Ranchi, thanks to a splendid performance by the Indore team bowlers.
Later in the day DAV College, Jalandhar, took on Jain University, Bengaluru, while Alfalah University, Delhi, simultaneously played against St Paul’s College, Kochi.
Below are the stories of the matches from Day 3 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals
SGM College, Ranchi won the toss and decided to field first. Taking the opportunity, DAVV University, Indore, put up a total of 158 for the loss of four in their 20 overs. It might not have seemed to be the largest score but the Indore bowlers were determined to give their team the best chance for success. They restricted SGM College, Ranchi, to just 62 runs, dismissing all of their batters. Rishabh Choubey of DAVV University, Indore, was the player of the match for his 87 runs in 65 balls (the second highest score of the tournament so far) and also claiming two wickets in two overs bowled while only giving away 14 runs.
Result: DAVV University, Indore, 158/4 (20.0 overs) beat SGM College, Ranchi, 62 all out (12.5 overs) by 96 runs. (Match played on 9th June, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard
AJC Bose College, Kolkata, won the toss and decided to put their opponents to bat first. New LJ College, Ahmedabad, came out all guns blazing to put up a score of 195 in their 20 overs. To proved to be too much for AJC Bose College, Kolkata, to chase as they only made 117 runs in 17.4 overs before all their batters were dismissed. Yashraj Joshi of New LJ College, Ahmedabad, won the player of the match award for his 100 runs in 65 balls, the highest individual score of the tournament so far.
Result: New LJ College, Ahmedabad, 195/4 (20 overs) beat AJC Bose College, Kolkata, 117 all out (17.4 overs). (Match played on 9th June, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard
DAV College, Jalandhar, won the toss and decided they would bat first. They managed to put together a decent score of 142 in 20 overs having lost nine wickets. Jain University, Bengaluru, seemed to be on the charge to the run chase but fell short by 15 runs as they managed 127 in 20 overs after nine dismissals. It was Gourav Choudhary of DAV College, Jalandhar, who made the most impact in the match; his four wickets in four overs came for a loss of just seven runs, maintaining an excellent economy of 1.75, and remarkably managing a maiden over in the T20 format.
Result: DAV College, Jalandhar, 142/9 (20 overs) beat Jain University, Bengaluru, 127/9 (20 overs) by 15 runs. (Match played on 9th June, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard
St Paul’s College, Kochi, won the toss and decided to bat first. They managed a respectable total of 144 for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Alfalah University, Delhi, managed to close down the target quite comfortably as they scored 145 in 14.3 overs for the loss of just three wickets. Alfalah University captain Bobby Yadav was given the player of the match award for an all-round performance that included 36 runs from 28 balls in the run chase having already four overs in which he managed two wickets while giving away 34 runs.
Result: St Paul’s College, Kochi, 144/7 (20 overs) lost to Alfalah University, Delhi, 145/3 (14.3 overs) by seven wickets. (Match played on 9th June, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard