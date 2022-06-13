Check out the results on Day 4 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals

The fourth day at Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals was the day of semi-final matches.

There were two men’s semi-finals and two women’s semi-finals played on the day. The men’s matches were played at PCA Stadium in Mohali while the women’s matches were played at Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh.

Alfalah University, Delhi, took on DAV College, Jalandhar, in the first men’s semi-final in the morning while New LJ College, Ahmedabad, faced DAVV University, Indore, in the second men’s semi-final later in the day.

In the women’s matches, Dr MGR Janaki College, Chennai, faced Rizvi College, Mumbai, in the first semi-final while JMC Delhi, took on Marwari College, Ranchi, in the second semi-final.

Below are the stories of the matches from Day 4 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals

DAV College, Jalandhar, won the toss and decided to put their opponents to bat first. Alfalah University, Delhi, managed to score 136 runs in 20 overs as they lost all their wickets. DAV College, Jalandhar, gave chase but fell short by 16 runs, managing 120 runs in their 20 overs with all wickets dismissed. Faizan Alam of Alfalah University, Delhi, was the player of the match for his three-wicket haul in four overs for the loss of just 14 runs.

Result: Semifinal 1 (men): Alfalah University, Delhi, 136/10 (20 overs) beat DAV College, Jalandhar, 120/10 (20 overs) by 16 runs. (Match played on 10th June, 9am, at PCA Stadium, Mohali)

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals - semi-final 1 (men) scorecard © Red Bull Staff

New LJ College, Ahmedabad, won the toss and decided to take the stumps first. They managed to put up 173 runs in their 20 overs, losing nine wickets in the process. The target proved too much for DAVV University, Indore, as they only scored 120 runs in 18 overs before all their wickets were dismissed. For his incredible fifer and low economy (seven runs conceded in three overs), Smit Patel was given the player of the match award.

Result: Semifinal 2 (men): New LJ College, Ahmedabad, 173/9 (20 overs) beat DAVV University, Indore, 120/10 (18 overs) by 53 runs. (Match played on 10th June, 9pm, at PCA Stadium, Mohali)

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals - semi-final 2 (men) scorecard © Red Bull Staff

Rizvi College, Mumbai, won the toss and took to the field. The batters of Dr MGR Janaki College, Chennai, took their time at the stumps but were unfortunately not able to put a big score on the board; they were all out for 42 in 13.5 overs. Batters of Rizvi College, Mumbai, made quick work of the run chase as they scored 43 in 6.2 overs, losing just two wickets in the process. Jhanvi kate of Rizvi College, Mumbai, was the player of the match for her four wickets in 2.5 overs for the loss of six runs; she even managed a maiden.

Result: Semifinal 1 (women): Dr MGR Janaki College, Chennai, 42/10 (13.5 overs) lost to Rizvi College, Mumbai, 43/2 (6.2 overs) by eight wickets. (Match played on 10th June, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh)

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals - semi-final 1 (women) scorecard © Red Bull Staff

JMC Delhi won the toss and went out to bat first. They put up a score of 84 runs in 20 overs, losing six wickets in the innings. The batters of Marwari College, Ranchi, were up to the task and chased down the target; they scored 87 in 15.4 overs for the loss of six wickets. Monika Murmu of Marwari College, Ranchi, was the player of the match for her 41 runs off 32 balls in the run chase; it included seven boundaries.

Result: Semifinal 2 (women): JMC Delhi, 84/6 (20 overs) lost to Marwari College, Ranchi, 87/6 (15.4 overs) by five wickets. (Match played on 10th June, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh)

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals - semi-final 2 (women) scorecard © Red Bull Staff