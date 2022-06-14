Check out the results on Day 5 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals

Cricket
The fifth day at Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals saw the title-deciding matches played at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, in both the men’s and women’s championships.
Marwari College, Ranchi, took on Rizvi College, Mumbai, in the women’s final played at 9am at PCA Stadium, while Alfalah University of Delhi faced New LJ College from Ahmedabad in the men’s final at the same stadium starting at 5pm.
Indian women’s team opening batter Smriti Mandhana, Assam and Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag, and former India women’s team player Snehal Pradhan were all present at the stadium to watch the finals and present the trophies to the winning teams.
Below are the stories of the matches from Day 5 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals
Alfalah University, Delhi, won the toss and decided to bat first. They put up a score of 162 for the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs. In reply, New LJ College, Ahmedabad, only amanged to score 127 runs in 20 overs, losing nine wickets in the process. Dheeru Singh of Alfalah University, Delhi, was the player of the match for his innings of 67 runs in 43 balls that included five maximums and five boundaries.
Result: Final (men): Alfalah University, Delhi, 162/8 (20 overs) beat New LJ College, Ahmedabad, 127/9 (20 overs) by 35 runs. (Match played on 11th June, 5pm, at PCA Stadium, Mohali)
Marwari College, Ranchi, won the toss and decided they would bat first. The batters of the Ranchi team managed a score of 125 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Rizvi College, Mumbai, took the stumps and managed 89 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Anamika of Marwari College, Ranchi, won the player of the match award for her 60 runs in 54 balls, which included eight boundaries.
Result: Final (women): Marwari College, Ranchi, 125/5 (20 overs) beat Rizvi College, Mumbai, 89/6 (20 overs) by 36 runs. (Match played on 11th June, 9am, at PCA Stadium, Mohali)