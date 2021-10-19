Meet Arpit Baliyan of Muzaffarnagar, one of Indian cricket’s rising stars

Arpit Baliyan proved he is a rising star of Indian cricket with his performances on the opening day of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals .

Representing Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar, Arpit scored a blistering 82 runs from 57 balls.

It helped his college team put up a score of 170 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs against Jamshedpur Cooperative College in a match played at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh, on 18th October.

Arpit Baliyan at the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals © Vaqaas Mansuri

It was the highest individual score of the day and helped Shri Ram College win the match by a margin of 63 runs.

Arpit is a 20-year-old right-handed batsman from Muzaffarnagar. He started playing cricket professional seven years ago and has been in the under-19 Uttar Pradesh squad for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

As an opening batsman, he likes to be aggressive and loves to play the pull shot to score lots of runs. He says it is the shot he practices the most.

He trains at the CVPS Cricket Academy in Meerut and likes to emulate the playing style of his cricketing idol Virender Sehwag.

“I want to be like Virender Sehwag. I love his playing style,” says Arpit.

Asked about his immediate goals for the future, Arpit says: “I have a lot of small goals in mind. First thing I want to do is represent my state senior team (Uttar Pradesh). And then I want to go on to represent the Indian national cricket team.”

Arpit Baliyan at Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals © Vaqaas Mansuri

Arpit has been looking forward to playing in Red Bull Campus Cricket for many years.

“I first heard about Red Bull Campus Cricket when Shivam Dube had a superb performance with the bat in the India Finals in 2014. It was around the time that I just started playing cricket professionally so I wanted to play in the tournament,” says Arpit.

“It feels great to be playing in Red Bull Campus Cricket. It feels like I am in my state team. All the facilities are great. I think this is one of the best experiences for a young player like me,” says Arpit.

He won the Man of the Match award for his performances on Day 1 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals.

Arpit Baliyan with the Man of the Match award © Vaqaas Mansuri

Results from Day 1 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals

MMCC College, Pune vs TKRES College, Hyderabad (Match scheduled for 18th October, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) (Match postponed on account of rain)

Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar , 170/7 (20 overs) beat Jamshedpur Cooperative College 107 all out (18 overs) by 63 runs. (Match played on 18th October, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) Full scorecard

Jain College, Bengaluru , 94/4 (13 overs) lost to New LJ College, Ahmedabad , 94/1 (10.5 overs) by nine wickets. (Match played on 18th October, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) (Match reduced to 13 overs an innings on account of rain) Full scorecard

SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur , 75/9 (10 overs) lost to Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar , 76/2 (8.1 overs) by eight wickets. (Match played on 18th October, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) (Match reduced to 10 overs an innings on account of rain) Full scorecard