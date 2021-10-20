15 interesting things we learnt from the Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse

Red Bull Campus Cricket is in its tenth year in India in 2021.

The college cricket tournament has been the stepping stone for many upcoming cricketers who have gone on become recognized professionals in domestic and international cricket.

It is also the first year of the Red Bull Campus Cricket Women’s Championship.

As part of the celebrations of 10 years of Red Bull Campus Cricket and the first year of Red Bull Campus Cricket Women’s Championship, two chat room sessions were conducted on Clubhouse.

The first session was hosted by Isa Guha and Suhail Chandhok, and featured guests KL Rahul, Javagal Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad, Munaf Patel, Riyan Parag, Manan Vohra and Shivam Dube.

The second session was hosted by Snehal Pradhan and Suhail Chandhok, and featured guests Smriti Mandhana, and Tanya Vajpayee (Gargi College, Delhi) and Tanisha Gaikwad (Rizvi College, Mumbai), the captains of the finalists teams of the first-ever Red Bull Campus Cricket Women’s Championship.

Below are the entire Clubhouse conversations; first of the men’s cricketers and second of the women’s cricketers. And after the audios are some key takeaways from the conversations.

01 KL Rahul says bio bubbles are really hard but help bring the team together

KL Rahul © Ali Bharmal

KL Rahul can’t be blamed for being tired of bio bubbles. As a professional cricketer, his life has been restricted to hotel rooms, net sessions and cricket fields since May 2020. And he rightly says that it is very hard not being able to interact with family and friends regularly when you are in bio bubbles. But he also sees the positive side.

“I think the bubbles have brought the team together. We’ve gotten to know each other a lot better. We end up spending a lot of time with each other,” says KL Rahul.

02 Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh could be India’s next big players

KL Rahul says that every T20 season, you get five or so young players really shining through.

“This season I was pretty impressed by Venkatesh Iyer. The way he batted and bowled, and his composure in the middle. Also, we had Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh on my team, who have improved and matured a lot since their first season. I’m pretty certain they’ll come into the senior team with the kind of progress they’ve made,” says KL Rahul.

Ravi Bishnoi © Shagun Lunia

03 KL Rahul is very happy to have MS Dhoni in the Indian dressing room at the T20 World Cup

With MS Dhoni appointed as mentor for Team India at the T20 World Cup, KL Rahul and the other players will enjoy the influence of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning captain in the dressing room.

“Having MS Dhoni back with the team feels amazing as we’ve all played with him and we’ve all looked up to him when he was the captain. We love having him in the dressing room, and the calmness and composure that he brings,” says KL Rahul.

“I’m looking forward to chewing his brains about captaincy and all things cricket,” he adds.

KL Rahul © Ali Bharmal

04 KL Rahul’s favourite moment with Red Bull is when he played Red Bull Campus Cricket

The Indian opening batter’s first association with Red Bull was when he represented Jain University, Bengaluru, at the 2013 Red Bull Campus Cricket tournament. Later he signed on as a Red Bull athlete and has loved the association ever since.

“The first thing that comes to mind [on my favourite memory with Red Bull ] is the first-ever Red Bull Campus Cricket held a long time ago. It was a phenomenally well-organised competition for college cricket. Also as a Red Bull athlete, I had the opportunity to go to Austria to see their Athlete Performance Centre. And I was invited to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix. I don’t think I would’ve done these if not for Red Bull,” says KL Rahul.

05 Winning the T20 World Cup would mean everything to KL Rahul

When asked what winning the 2021 T20 World Cup would mean to him, KL Rahul said one word: “Everything!”

“It’s every player’s dream to win the cup for their country. And we’ve worked really hard for this. It hurt a lot to lose the 2019 Cricket World Cup semifinals. We’ll try and do much better this time. We’ll go out there and enjoy ourselves. We’ll keep putting up our best and we’re confident the results will follow,” says KL Rahul.

06 Jasprit Bumrah is the best fast bowler in T20I cricket, according to Venkatesh Prasad and Munaf Patel

When asked about their favourite T20I fast bowler of the current generation, Indian fast bowling legends Venkatesh Prasad and Munaf Patel were in agreement that it is India’s Jasprit Bumrah.

“I love Jasprit Bumrah; he’s got variation and has a different action,” says Munaf Patel.

“Definitely Jasprit Bumrah is best in terms of economy,” says Venkatesh Prasad.

They reiterated that what made Bumrah great is not raw pace but ability to read the game and change up his bowling to make things difficult for the batter.

07 Munaf Patel is certain Red Bull Speedster can unearth India’s next fast bowling star

As the head scout and ambassador of Red Bull Speedster – a competition that hopes to identify India’s upcoming fast bowlers to give them opportunities – Munaf Patel has closely seen the talent across the country to have featured in the competition.

“In each event we have 250-300 bowlers out of which we select two-three who are the best,” says Munaf about the process being followed each year. During the 2021 season, three players selected from Red Bull Speedster were given the chance to be net bowlers for Rajasthan Royals.

08 India are favourites to win the T20 World Cup because of familiarity with UAE conditions

Venkatesh Prasad and Munaf Patel say India stand the best chance to win the 2021 T20 World Cup taking place in UAE since most of the Indian players are familiar with the UAE conditions having played there over the last two years.

Munaf also adds that the Indian batting order is in good form going into the tournament.

09 Kumar Sangakkara is a legend of the sport say Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube and Manan Vohra

Rajasthan Royals players Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube and Manan Vohra heaped praise on Kumar Sangakkara who joined the team as director of cricket for the 2021 season.

“I think Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) coming this year has changed some things as well. It’s always been a positive vibe in the dressing room,” says Riyan Parag.

“Sanga has been the head coach and managed everything as a professional. He’s perfect, always working hard,” adds Shivam Dube.

“Sanga has been one of the greatest cricket minds that I’ve ever come across. He knows every bit of the game in and out. A mind like Sangakkara, he makes you calm all the time and it’s great being a part of his team,” says Manan Vohra.

10 Riyan Parag’s early start to his career helped him adapt quickly to senior cricket

Riyan Parag © Steve Dsouza

Riyan Parag says he was able to hit the ground running in his senior career thanks to starting off early.

“When I debuted for Assam under-16, I was 12 years old. When I debuted for under-19, I was 14 or 15. And when I played my first Ranji Trophy match, I was 16 years old. So I’ve always played with older players, bigger in size and with better skills. I had always been playing with seniors; that really helped me. When I came into the IPL, I did get overwhelmed, but not completely,” says Riyan.

11 Red Bull Campus Cricket helped Shivam Dube realize his potential as an all-rounder in T20 cricket

Shivam with his teammates at Red Bull Campus Crickeet 2014 World Finals © Rutger Pauw | Red Bull Content Pool

Shivam Dube featured in Red Bull Campus Cricket in 2014 and went on to represent India in the tournament at the World Finals in London.

“We played the India Finals in Chandigarh. That’s when I learnt what is white ball cricket, with this T20 tournament. I got to recognize the talents needed for his format for the first time with this tournament. I realised I can play as an all-rounder and I started working on my skills. I realised that this was the kind of cricket I was meant for,” says Shivam.

12 Riyan Parag’s favourite moment of his career has been finishing out a match with Rahul Tewatia

Riyan Parag says his match-winning knock for Rajasthan Royals against the Hyderabad franchise in the 2020 season has been his favourite moment of his career so far. Riyan and Rahul Tewatia had scored 85 runs in 47 balls to win the match, after which Riyan performed the Bihu dance in celebration.

“[That partnership] of Tewatia and me was memorable. I’d played the first five matches of the season and then I was dropped for two matches. When I came back into the team, I won the match, so it meant a lot,” says Riyan.

13 Smriti Mandhana was the guiding force in starting the Red Bull Campus Cricket Championship Women’s Championship

Smriti joined on as a Red Bull athlete in 2019 and immediately had a focus on doing something for women’s cricket.

“I'm really happy that the Red Bull Campus Cricket Women’s Championship has started. When I first joined Red Bull and understood about the tournament for boys, my first question was ‘When are you starting something for girls?’ And they said ‘That’s why you are here. We really want to start the tournament for girls with your guidance.’ And here it is. They did what they promised and we are here for the first year of Red Bull Campus Cricket Women’s Championship,” says Smriti.

Smriti Mandhana © Ali Bharmal

14 Smriti Mandhana has seen a rise in the number of Indian women cricketers since 2017

Smriti says India finishing runners-up in the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup was a huge encouragement for more girls to get into the sport.

“I think women's cricket grew a lot post the 2017 World Cup. And we are at the stage where we have a good number of women cricketers in the country. But yeah, definitely there's something missing at the grassroots level and I'm sure Red Bull Campus Cricket Women’s Championship is going to help with that,” says Smriti.

Smriti shares her batting tips with academy players © Ali Bharmal

15 The India women’s first day-night Test match was a dream come true for Smriti Mandhana

Smriti says she loves all formats of the game Test matches are always closer to heart. India women played their first-ever day-night Test match on a recent tour to Australia, and Smriti loved every minute of it.

“When I watched men’s matches with the pink ball, I never thought I’d get to play with it. The experience of a day-night match with lights and the pink ball – that too a Test match – it was a dream come true. Even though I'm in my eighth year of international cricket, it was a dream come true for me,” says Smriti.