Meet Dhairav Oza, the next big opening batsman from Ahmedabad

Dhairav Oza made a statement of intent as the future of Indian cricket with his performances on the fourth day of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals .

Representing New LJ College of Ahmedabad, Dhairav shone with the bat as he scored 51 runs off 34 balls, which included six boundaries and one maximum.

His individual score was effective in helping his college team to victory as they chased down a daunting target of 160 runs set for them by TKRES College, Hyderabad.

Dhairav Oza © Vaqaas Mansuri

New LJ College chased down the target in the last over of the innings, winning by six wickets in the match played at PCA Stadium, Mohali, on 21st October.

This match was also the semifinal of the tournament, meaning New LJ College went on to the final to face Marathwada Mitra Mandal's College of Commerce from Pune, victors of the other semifinal of the day.

Dhairav is a 22-year-old batting all-rounder from Ahmedabad. He started playing cricket professionally when he was 12 years old.

Today he trains at the M’Power Cricket Academy in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium at Navrangpura, Ahmedabad.

He has represented the Gujarat under-14 team in West Zone inter-state tournaments and been in selection camps for other age-level Gujarat teams. He has also played for Gujarat University in the all-India inter-university competitions.

Dhairav is a right-handed opening batsman who also occasionally bowls right-arm off spin when required.

“My game is based on pure timing. As an opening batsman, I don’t try to swing the bat aimlessly but try to time my shots carefully,” says Dhairav.

Dhairav plays a shot during a match © Vaqaas Mansuri

His cricketing idol is Virat Kohli and he tries to model his style around the Indian captain’s game.

Dhairav’s immediate goal is to break into the Gujarat Under-25 side and then he hopes to play for the Gujarat senior team.

He has played in Red Bull Campus Cricket for a few years now.

“I’ve been playing Red Bull Campus Cricket for three years now. Actually two years; in 2020, I was going to play the tournament but tested positive in the pre-tournament RT-PCR tests. So I was not able to play last year because of the precautions,” says Dhairav.

“I feel like the quality of cricket at Red Bull Campus Cricket is equal to the quality at any state-level tournament in the country. It is by far the best private tournament I have played anywhere in India,” adds Dhairav.

Dhairav Oza with the Man of the Match award © Vaqaas Mansuri

Results from Day 4 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals

Semifinal 1 - Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar , 123/8 (20 overs) lost to MMCC College, Pune , 125/2 (17.1 overs) by eight wickets. (Match played on 21st October, 9am, at PCA Stadium, Mohali) Full scorecard

Semifinal 2 - TKRES College, Hyderabad , 159/5 (20 overs) lost to New LJ College, Ahmedabad , 160/4 (19.3 overs) by six wickets. (Match played on 21st October, 1pm, at PCA Stadium, Mohali) Full scorecard