Meet Dheeru Singh of Faridabad, an upcoming opening batter

Dheeru Singh has his sights set on international cricket and wanted everyone to know that with his performances on Day 2 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals.

Representing Alfalah University, Delhi, Dheeru put in a superb personal effort to make sure his college team was well taken care of as they were put in to bat first.

Coming in two-down instead of his preferred role as opener, Dheeru took charge of the game and scored an unbeaten 79 runs off 58 balls for the highest individual score of the day across all matches.

His personal tally included six maximums and five boundaries, which prove his self-proclamation of being a hard hitter when the opportunity is presented to him.

His big effort helped Alfalah University post 195 on the scoreboard after 20 overs, which opponents AJC Bose College, Kolkata, were unable to match as they only managed 155 before exhausting their quota of 20 overs.

Dheeru’s top score earned him the player of the match award and a comfortable win for his team.

Dheeru Singh playing at Red Bull Campus Cricket © Focus Sports

Dheeru is a 24-year-old opening batter from Faridabad.

He’s been playing professional cricket for six years, representing age-level teams of several states.

He represented Railways Under-19 in Cooch Behar Trophy and Vinoo Mankad Trophy, and has played for the Under-23 and Under-25 teams of Haryana, most importantly representing the latter in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

As a right-hand opening batter, Dheeru says the specialty of his game is his ability to make quick runs, but if called upon he can also produce right-arm leg spin for his team.

“My batting style is aggressive. I like to take my time to settle into the game; maybe a few overs. And once I’m settled, I like to hit hard when I see a loose delivery come my way,” says Dheeru.

Dheeru Singh playing at Red Bull Campus Cricket © Focus Sports

He is a regular for training at the Ravinder Phagna Cricket Academy in Faridabad, and enrolled in Alfalah University to further his cricket career knowing that they participate in Red Bull Campus Cricket.

“I’d heard of Red Bull Campus Cricket four years ago. I heard that it was quite a good tournament and gives young players an opportunity to represent India and also make a name for themselves. I have taken part in Red Bull Campus Cricket for three years with Alfalah University; for two years we did not manage to qualify for the India Finals, but now here we are and I have the opportunity to make a name for myself,” Dheeru says.

His immediate target is to get selected in the Haryana team for the Ranji Trophy, and his ultimate cricket goal is to become the regular opening batter for the Indian men’s cricket team.

He hopes to follow in the footsteps of his idol Rohit Sharma, who he respects and finds commonality as an opening batter.

“I really appreciate Rohit Sharma and how he plays. I want to be opening batter for India like him. I don’t copy his style because I have my own style and I like to play my way, but I want to follow in his footsteps of opening for India,” says Dheeru.

Dheeru Singh playing at Red Bull Campus Cricket © Focus Sports

Results from Day 2 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals

DAV College, Jalandhar, 139/7 (20 overs) lost to SGM College, Ranchi, 142/5 (19.4 overs) by five wickets. (Match played on 8th June, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard

Alfalah University, Delhi, 195/5 (20 overs) beat AJC Bose College, Kolkata, 155/8 (20 overs) by 40 runs. (Match played on 8th June, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard

Jain University, Bengaluru, 164/9 (20 overs) lost to DAVV University, Indore, 165/6 (19.3 overs) by four wickets. (Match played on 8th June, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard

New LJ College, Ahmedabad, 211/8 (20 overs) beat St Paul’s College, Kochi, 121/7 (20 overs) by 90 runs. Match played on 8th June, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard