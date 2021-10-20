Meet Dhiraj Phatangare, the next cricket all-rounder star from Pune

Dhiraj Phatangare seemed to be playing in a league of his own on the third day of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals .

Representing the famed Marathwada Mitra Mandal's College of Commerce from Pune, Dhiraj put on a stellar performance with a knock of 75 runs unbeaten off 45 balls, including seven boundaries and three sixes.

His individual score helped his college team to victory as they chased down a target of 109 set for them by Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar.

MMCC College eventually won by eight wickets as Dhiraj saw out the match for them at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh, on 20th October.

Dhiraj Phatangare with the Man of the Match award © Vaqaas Mansuri

Dhiraj is a 23-year-old all-rounder from Pune. He plays as a right-handed opening batsman and bowls right-arm medium pace.

His cricketing journey started when he was about 11 years old and he began rigorous training to become a professional cricketer. He has been training regularly at the famous Deccan Gymkhana in Pune and has event represented the club at state selection matches. He has also represented Pune University for two years. Most notably, he has featured in the Maharashtra under-23 side in the CK Nayudu Trophy.

He says he is an aggressive batsman and his favourite shots are the straight drive, lofted shot and inside out. He idolizes Ajinkya Rahane for his shot-playing ability and tries to model his game around the famous cricketer.

“I’m also lucky to be able to train alongside Rahul Tripathi. He trains with us at Deccan Gymkhana so I often train in the nets with him, watch his style of play, and gets tips from him on shot selection,” says Dhiraj.

Dhiraj Phatangare in action at Red Bull Campus Cricket © Vaqaas Mansuri

Dhiraj hopes to get selected for the Maharashtra senior side in next season’s Ranji Trophy and post that sets his sights on an India senior team call-up.

He first heard about Red Bull Campus Cricket when he enrolled in his college team selections in 2018. He went on to win the tournament with his college team and represented India at the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2018 World Finals in Sri Lanka.

“I think Red Bull Campus Cricket is the best cricket tournament I have seen at college level in terms of organization. The way the players are treated, in a professional way, it is very good. It is one of the best platforms for future opportunities and exposure. After playing in this tournament, I got recognition in my city and it helped me during the state selections,” says Dhiraj.

Dhiraj (right) stepping out to open the innings © Vaqaas Mansuri

Results from Day 3 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals

TKRES College, Hyderabad , 86/10 (17.1 overs) lost to SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur , 87/9 (17.1 overs) by one wicket. (Match played on 20th October, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) Full scorecard

New LJ College, Ahmedabad , 144/6 (20 overs) beat Jamshedpur Cooperative College 136/10 (19.5 overs) by eight runs. (Match played on 20th October, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) Full scorecard

Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar , 108/10 (19.2 overs) lost to MMCC College, Pune , 11/2 (14.1 overs) by eight wickets. (Match played on 20th October, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) Full scorecard

Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar , 139/6 (20 overs) beat Jain College, Bengaluru , 118/10 (19.2 overs) by 21 runs. (Match played on 20th October, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) Full scorecard

MMCC College, Pune , 100/5 (10 overs) beat TKRES College, Hyderabad , 71/7 (10 overs) by 29 runs. (Match played on 20th October, 4pm, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) (match rescheduled from 18th October due to rain and played at 10 overs an innings) Full scorecard