Watch the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals matches live here

Red Bull Campus Cricket is a one-of-a-kind international tournament for college students.
The 2021 edition of the tournament in India marks the 10th year of the competition in the country.
The tournament has been known to be a stepping stone for upcoming cricketers with incredible Indian and international talent playing in Red Bull Campus Cricket before going on to become recognizable names in the cricket world.
Indian players like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Manan Vohra, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Shashank Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Himanshu Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anukul Roy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ricky Bhui, and others, have played Red Bull Campus Cricket. International stars Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Niroshan Dickwella and Chirag Suri also played in the tournament.
This year, the city qualifiers of the tournament took place in 32 cities across India. The winning college from each city proceeded to the regional finals. The top two teams from each region then progressed to compete in the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals in Chandigarh and Mohali.
You can watch the livestreams of all the matches below:
Match 1 – MMCC College, Pune vs TKRES College, Hyderabad (18th October, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium)
Match 2 – Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar vs Jamshedpur Cooperative College (18th October, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium)
Match 3 – SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur vs Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar (18th October, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium)
Match 4 – New LJ College, Ahmedabad vs Jain College, Bengaluru (18th October, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium)
Match 5 – MMCC College, Pune vs SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur (19th October, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium)
Match 6 – Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar vs New LJ College, Ahmedabad (19th October, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium)
Match 7 – TKRES College, Hyderabad vs Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar (19th October, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium)
Match 8 – Jamshedpur Cooperative College vs Jain College, Bengaluru (19th October, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium)
Match 9 – TKRES College, Hyderabad vs SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur (20th October, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium)
Match 10 – Jamshedpur Cooperative College vs New LJ College, Ahmedabad (20th October, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium)
Match 11 – MMCC College, Pune vs Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar (20th October, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium)
Match 12 – Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar vs Jain College, Bengaluru (20th October, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium)
Semifinal 1 - (21st October, 9am, at PCA Stadium, Mohali)
Semifinal 2 - (21st October, 1pm, at PCA Stadium, Mohali)
Final women’s - (22nd October, 1pm, at PCA Stadium, Mohali)
Final men’s - (22nd October, 5pm, at PCA Stadium, Mohali)