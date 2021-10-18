Watch the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals matches live here

The 2021 edition of the tournament in India marks the 10th year of the competition in the country.

The tournament has been known to be a stepping stone for upcoming cricketers with incredible Indian and international talent playing in Red Bull Campus Cricket before going on to become recognizable names in the cricket world.

Indian players like KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Manan Vohra, Shardul Thakur, Karun Nair, Shashank Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Himanshu Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Anukul Roy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ricky Bhui, and others, have played Red Bull Campus Cricket. International stars Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Niroshan Dickwella and Chirag Suri also played in the tournament.

