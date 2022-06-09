Meet Nitish Kumar Mishra of Ahmedabad, an upcoming Indian cricketer

Nitish Kumar Mishra made sure his name would be listed among the top upcoming cricketers of the country with his performances on the opening day of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals .

Representing New LJ College, Ahmedabad, Nitish starred across the field to help his team complete a huge run chase in their opening match of the tournament.

After winning the toss, the Ahmedabad team decided to put their opponents, Alfalah University, Delhi, in to bat first. The team from Delhi put up a mammoth score of 180 runs in 20 overs.

Nitish’s team managed a steady run chase, which he helped complete by scoring an unbeaten 46 runs in 21 balls. This excellent performance with the bat came after he had already done well with the ball and in the field, taking a wicket for the loss of 16 runs in two overs bowled and also claiming two catches.

Nitish’s performance helped his team complete the run chase of 181 in 20 overs, completing their victory by one wicket. Nitish’s score was the highest individual score of the match and earned him the player of the match trophy.

Nitish Kumar Mishra playing at Red Bull Campus Cricket © Focus Sports

Nitish is a 20-year-old bowling all-rounder from Ahmedabad. He started playing cricket professionally six years ago when he took up the leather ball for the first time, having only played tennis ball cricket before.

He is a right-arm fast bowler and right-arm middle order batsman for his teams. He says his aggressive style with the bat, and the fact that he is a hard-hitting batsman, means that he is often used as a finisher down the order, brought on to complete run chases or bulk up his team’s total. Although he likes to play aggressive, he also believes in his ability and thinks his confidence has a huge part to play in his game.

He regularly trains at Royal Cricket Academy, Ahmedabad, and has been training at NFK Cricket Academy, Gurugram, for the last two months in the hope of boosting his cricketing abilities.

He’s represented the Ahmedabad under-16 team in district tournaments and played for Khadiya CC in Gujarat’s Major tournament.

He says his natural fast bowling style is reminiscent of Umesh Yadav, and looks up to the pacer to become a better version of himself.

“I watch closely when Umesh Yadav is playing a match and also watch his videos to learn from him,” says Nitish.

He also cites Jacques Kallis as an inspiration.

“I started playing cricket after watching Jacques Kallis. I love how he is a dependable all-rounder. He can open the batting and also take wickets effectively. He’s that good,” says Nitish.

Nitish Kumar Mishra playing at Red Bull Campus Cricket © Focus Sports

He has a fairly simple target for his cricketing career.

“It doesn’t matter what format, but I want to bowl the first over for the India team. I want to be the strike bowler for India in any format of the game. And the ultimate dream is to also be a regular part of the India Test team,” he says.

As a fast bowler, Nitish had first enrolled to participate in Red Bull Speedster in 2019, through which he discovered Red Bull Campus Cricket.

“I played Red Bull Campus Cricket for the first time in 2021. I heard about it when I participated in Red Bull Speedster 2019, and through that I discovered that a lot of good college teams participate in the tournament. I found out that New LJ College has a very good cricket programme through that, and so I got admission in the college to further my cricket career,” says Nitish.

Nitish Kumar Mishra playing at Red Bull Campus Cricket © Focus Sports

Results from Day 1 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals

DAVV University, Indore, 107/9 (20 overs) lost to DAV College, Jalandhar, 108/6 (17.1 overs) by four wickets. (Match played on 7th June, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard

Alfalah University, Delhi, 180/6 (20 overs) lost to New LJ College, Ahmedabad, 181/9 (20 overs) by one wicket. (Match played on 7th June, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard

Jain University, Bengaluru, 163/6 (20 overs) beat SGM College, Ranchi, 111 all out (18.2 overs) by 52 runs. (Match played on 7th June, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard

St Paul’s College, Kochi, 51 all out (16.3 overs) lost to AJC Bose College, Kolkata, 55/3 (11.3 overs) by seven wickets. (Match played on 7th June, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard