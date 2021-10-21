Meet Omkar Khatpe, an upcoming opening batsman from Pune

Omkar Khatpe shone as an upcoming star of the cricket world with his performances on the second day of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals .

Representing Marathwada Mitra Mandal's College of Commerce from Pune, Omkar let his bat do the talking for his talent when he hit 55 runs not out off 37 balls.

His knock helped his college team chase down a target of 101 runs set for them by SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh, on 19th October.

Omkar Khatpe running between the wickets © Vaqaas Mansuri

Omkar’s unbeaten knock included five boundaries and three maximums to help MMCC College win the match by six wickets.

Omkar is a 25-year-old all-rounder from Pune. He is a top-order right-handed batsman who usually opens and bowls right-arm off spin when called upon.

He started training for a professional career in cricket when he was 14 years old. He currently does fitness training with Mahesh Patil and on-field training sessions with Sandeep Chavan at the Kedar Jadhav Cricket Academy in Pune.

Omkar with his MMCC College teammates © Vaqaas Mansuri

He’s previously played for the Maharashtra Under-16 team and captained Pune University for two years of inter-university tournaments.

Omkar describes his batting style as aggressive and says his speciality is in giving his team a good start in the powerplay. “If I manage to get at least 30 runs in the powerplay overs, I get confident and then dominate the spinners who come up after,” says Omkar.

He also bowls off spin for MMCC but not too often. “I don’t bowl a lot because we have a specialized off-spinner. But if things aren’t changing and the opposition manages a good partnership, sometimes I bowl to try and change things up and take a wicket,” adds Omkar.

His cricketing idols are Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He loves their batting styles and uses the same jersey number 45 as Rohit Sharma. But he likes to maintain his own individual batting style and not copy any of his idols.

Omkar wears jersey number 45 inspired by his idol Rohit Sharma © Vaqaas Mansuri

Omkar is currently targeting a spot in the Maharashtra Under-25 team and post that hopes to make it to the senior squad of the state team.

He has had a long and successful career in Red Bull Campus Cricket.

“I’ve been playing in Red Bull Campus Cricket for six years. I was part of the MMCC College team that won the national final in 2016, 2017 and 2018. I first heard about the tournament when I was in 12th standard schooling. At the time, I was playing for a club team and our seniors in the team were already in MMCC and had played Red Bull Campus Cricket. They told us it was a great tournament where we are treated as professional players, and we get good competition among top players from around the country.

"So all of my club mates, we together decided to join MMCC College because they have a great cricket legacy, and we got to play Red Bull Campus Cricket. When I played in the tournament for the first time, I realized my seniors had not exaggerated at all; the tournament is every bit as good as they said it was. A really great tournament to get exposure and further my cricket career,” says Omkar.

Omkar Khatpe with the Man of the Match award © Vaqaas Mansuri

Results from Day 2 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals

SS Jain Subodh College, Jaipur , 100/8 (20 overs) lost to MMCC College, Pune , 104/4 (12.4 overs) by six wickets. (Match played on 19th October, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) Full scorecard

New LJ College, Ahmedabad , 161/6 (20 overs) beat Shri Ram College, Muzaffarnagar , 108/7 (20 overs) by 53 runs. (Match played on 19th October, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) Full scorecard

TKRES College, Hyderabad , 169/8 (20 overs) beat Maharishi College, Bhubaneswar , 128 all out (19.1 overs) by 41 runs. (Match played on 19th October, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) Full scorecard

Jamshedpur Cooperative College 183/5 (20 overs) beat Jain College, Bengaluru , 155 all out18.4 overs) by 28 runs. (Match played on 19th October, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) Full scorecard