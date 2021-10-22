Meet Kashish Nirmal, a star in the making of Indian women’s cricket

Kashish Nirmal shone brighter than all her counterparts on the field with a performance for the ages at the women’s final of the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 India Finals .

It was the first year of the Red Bull Campus Cricket Women’s Championship being organized and Kashish took the opportunity to show the world that she is one of the best upcoming talents in women’s cricket.

Representing Rizvi College, Mumbai in the women’s final, Kashish claimed three wickets at the loss of just six runs in four overs, registering an astonishing 17 dot balls.

Action from the first-ever Red Bull Campus Cricket Women's Final © Vaqaas Mansuri

Her economy of 1.50 was better than any of the other bowlers on the day, and her two maiden overs in a T20 final are a testament to her talent.

With her bowling department, Kashish was able to help restrict opposition Gargi College of Delhi to just 81 runs. Rizvi College was able to achieve the set target in just 12.4 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Kashish was rightly given the Player of the Match award as an individual honour after her college were awarded the title of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 Women’s Champions.

Kashish is 16-year-old cricketer from Mumbai. She started playing cricket at the age of seven and enrolled in professional cricket training at the age of 12.

She used to study at St Joseph’s High School in Bandra but switched to Shardashram Vidyamandir International School to follow her passion for cricket; Shardashram Vidyamandir has a cricket team for girls while the former did not have one.

Kashish currently trains with the Kamath Memorial Cricket Club at the famed Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Kashish Nirmal with the Player of the Match award © Vaqaas Mansuri

As a left-arm orthodox spinner, Kashish feels she has a lot to offer her team by taking wickets.

“I try to ball straight on the stumps, keeping the ball on a tight line and length. My idea when bowling is to not give any time or space to the batter so I can put pressure on them. I try to take wickets every time I am given the ball,” says Kashish.

She represented her school team in several city-based tournaments and also made the selections for age-level teams to compete in nationals.

Her idol is Ravindra Jadeja since they are both left-arm spinners. Kashish also loves his quality of fielding since she has a passion for doing well in the outfield.

She has set herself a direct path to becoming a household name in cricket and is determined to do well. She hopes to make it to the Mumbai under-19 team next, followed by the Mumbai women’s senior team, and then the Indian women’s senior team.

She enrolled in Rizvi College for her higher secondary school certificate because the college has a very rich history of producing quality cricket players. It was after she made the Rizvi College team that she first heard about Red Bull Campus Cricket.

“It is great that we are getting a chance to play with Red Bull Campus Cricket. We get a consistent number of matches as long as we do well. So I gave it my best all through the tournament in the hope that we will reach the final and eventually win,” says Kashish.

Rizvi College, the Red Bull Campus Cricket Women’s Champions © Vaqaas Mansuri

Red Bull Campus Cricket 2021 Women’s Final

Gargi College, Delhi , 81/7 (20 overs) lost to Rizvi College, Mumbai , 82/7 (12.4 overs) by three wickets. (Match played on 22nd October, 1pm, at PCA Stadium Mohali) Full scorecard