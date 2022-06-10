Meet Yashraj Joshi of Ahmedabad, a versatile upcoming Indian cricket

Yashraj Joshi is a star in the making who made sure he would be noticed because of his performances on Day 3 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals.

Representing New LJ College, Ahmedabad, Yashraj took responsibility for his team’s scoreboard after they lost the toss and were put in to bat first.

Usually a middle-order batter, Yashraj accepted his team’s requirement for him to open and took the game by the scruff of the neck. His 100 off 65 balls – which included seven maximums and seven boundaries – was the first century at Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals.

His effort helped New LJ College post 195 runs after 20 overs, putting them in a comfortable position for victory. And that was confirmed after opponents AJC Bose College, Kolkata, had all their wickets dismissed while only managing to muster 117 runs in their chase.

Yashraj’s century has been the highest individual score of the tournament so far, and was worthy of a player of the match award.

Yashraj Joshi playing at Red Bull Campus Cricket © Focus Sports

Yashraj is a 23-year-old cricketer, originally from Mumbai who has been living in Ahmedabad for the past two years.

He’s been playing cricket professionally for 10 years now, starting by representing the Mumbai under-14 team in the West Zone tournament when he was just 13 years old. After that he also represented Mumbai under-16 in the Vijay Merchant Trophy.

Most recently he was among the Saurashtra under-25 probables. He has also played for Islam Gymkhana in Mumbai, where he would train regularly.

Since moving to Ahmedabad and enrolling in New LJ College, he has been training regularly with the college team.

Yashraj usually plays as a bowling all-rounder. He bowls right-arm leg spin and bats right-handed usually in the middle order. But he adapts to opening when his college team requires it.

As a bowler, he is usually called upon to maintain a good economy. And as a batter, he tends to be aggressive and a hard hitter.

“I like to play right from the beginning, and make as many runs as I can as early as I can. Even with bowling, I try to find the perfect line and length to put the batter under pressure immediately so I try to not give away runs from the very first ball,” says Yashraj.

His idol is Liam Livingstone, who he appreciates for his hard-hitting batting style and the fact that he also bowls leg spin. But while Yashraj likes his playing style, he prefers to play his own way and pick up other qualities from Livingstone.

“I like Liam Livingstone for his mentality. I like how he likes to go out to the pitch and immediately looks to score runs. He likes to take the match to the opposition, and I like that mentality,” says Yashraj.

This is the first year Yashraj is playing in Red Bull Campus Cricket. But he had heard of it before he moved to Ahmedabad two years ago.

“I have quite a few friends in Rizvi College. That is a team which has done very well in Red Bull Campus Cricket. Those friends had told me about the tournament. They told me it is a great opportunity to express yourself as a player and it provides great exposure to cricketing talent,” says Yashraj.

Results from Day 3 of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2022 India Finals

DAVV University, Indore, 158/4 (20.0 overs) beat SGM College, Ranchi, 62 all out (12.5 overs) by 96 runs. (Match played on 9th June, 9am, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard

New LJ College, Ahmedabad, 195/4 (20 overs) beat AJC Bose College, Kolkata, 117 all out (17.4 overs). (Match played on 9th June, 9am, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard

DAV College, Jalandhar, 142/9 (20 overs) beat Jain University, Bengaluru, 127/9 (20 overs) by 15 runs. (Match played on 9th June, 1pm, at Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard

St Paul’s College, Kochi, 144/7 (20 overs) lost to Alfalah University, Delhi, 145/3 (14.3 overs) by seven wickets. (Match played on 9th June, 1pm, at Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh) – Check scorecard