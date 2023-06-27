Jean William Prévost victorious at Red Bull Circle of Balance

The fifth edition of Red Bull Circle of Balance saw Canadian Jean William Prévost get the nod from the judges at the BMX flatland contest in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Prévost matched up with Yu Katagiri of Japan in the final head-to-head battle and just had the edge to take the vote of a panel of five judges, all flatland performers in their own right.

Watch Prévost and Katagiri match up in that final battle in the video below:

17 min Winning battle See how the battle unfolded as Canada's Jean William Prévost takes the top spot against Japan's Yu Katagiri.

“I grew up watching Circle of Balance, and remember trying to fight my way to try and go. Being here and winning is truly incredible,” Prévost said at the end of competition. “The odds were against me coming into the final, but I trusted in myself to get me through to the end.”

This was the first time that Red Bull Circle of Balance had taken place in the United States, and the packed-out auditorium of 500 spectators at New Orleans's Mardi Gras World venue were very close to the action as the 16 athletes from around the world took to the unique circular stage to perform.

The global roster of 16 included athletes from eight different countries – England, Spain, Netherlands, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Thailand and the United States.

Ready for battle © Jeff Zielinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The format for this edition of Circle of Balance was in the form of a battle knock-out system, with the winner of one-to-one timed battles progressing to the next round. Five judges would decide the fate of these battles, with the majority voting on who was best seeing an athlete advance. The first round consisted of eight ties, the second round four ties, the third round just two ties and then the final two competing in the grand final.

Watch a replay of the whole event here:

Main event Watch as 16 of the very best BMX flatland riders from across the world compete at Red Bull Circle of Balance.

Athletes were seeded into a bracket draw, depending on where they finished in qualifying, an event which took place the day before finals. Katagiri topped qualifying, with Prévost second and home favourite and Louisiana local Terry Adams of the USA third.

Prévost and Katagiri backed up their qualifying seeding performances by getting to the final. In their respective semi-final battles, Prévost faced off against Matthias Dandois, while Katagiri found himself in a battle with his Japanese compatriot Kio Hayakawa.

Prévost reels away to celebrate his semi-final win over Dandois © Jeff Zielinski/Red Bull Content Pool Prévost in action during the grand final battle © Jeff Zielinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Though Hayakawa didn't proceed to the final, he did make the final podium of three to finish third overall. There was no small final between Dandois and Hayakawa, with Hayakawa being awarded third place because he finished higher than Dandois in the seeding qualifying event.

9 min Best of Matthias Dandois Matthias Dandois is one of the most stylish Flatland BMX riders. Watch his best moments from the 2022 event.

The fifth edition of Red Bull Circle of Balance showed that the BMX discipline had progressed so much from the first Circle of Balance held in Germany back in 2002 and was a good advert for how healthy the sport is worldwide. The last word on this edition of Circle of Balance should perhaps go to the local participant Terry Adams.

“We just wanted to put on a good show for the city of New Orleans. At the end of the day, it’s a celebration of flatland.”

Your 2022 Red Bull Circle of Balance podium © Jeff Zielinski/Red Bull Content Pool

