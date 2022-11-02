Mr Pop.k.o.r.n: I’ll battle people that I’ve so far only watched in videos

Mr Pop.k.o.r.n won Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 India Final to become the national champion.

As part of the competition, he registered to participate with a digital entry, was selected for the North Zone Finals, placed among the top-4 (and even won the zonal final), to make it to the India top-16 competing at the national final.

There he beat out some stiff competition in front of a live audience that found him to be the best. And it was this aspect of the championship – the fact that the audience votes to decide the winner instead of individual judges – that excited Mr Pop.k.o.r.n the most about participating.

Now he will represent India at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 World Final in South Africa, alongside the 2021 India winner Nepo .

As he prepares for the world final, the popper – originally from Jaipur and now practicing his craft in Delhi – reveals how he plans to take on new challenges.

Mr Pop.k.o.r.n © Focus Sports

How did it feel to win Red Bull Dance Your Style India and what does this victory mean to you?

It felt amazing. Victories always come with a sense of accomplishment, and congratulatory texts from everybody. But what really mattered to me after winning Red Bull Dance Your Style India was that I would now be able to represent India. I think it's a very good chance for me to put myself out there and show the world what I can do.

How do you think this win will impact your career?

I feel like new doors will open for me since I will go outside the country. I’ll be battling people that I have so far only watched in videos. The whole world will be watching me now and I think it’ll be an amazing experience.

What is the story behind your popping name?

It's an abbreviation. I used to hide it earlier, but I feel people should know it now, because I’m going to represent the country. When I started popping, somebody called me pop.k.o.r.n, and it stuck. Later, I gave it a full form – Popping Knight of a Radiant Nation. The radiant nation is India, of course.

Mr Pop.k.o.r.n at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 India Final © Focus Sports

What’s your favourite thing about the competition format of Red Bull Dance Your Style?

My favourite thing about Red Bull Dance Your Style is that you have to win hearts as a dancer. There’s no one mind or judge to impress. You have to perform for the live audience and win all their hearts. Apart from that, I like that they play music the audience can actually connect with. In battles, we mostly perform to underground beat-based music, which is not available to everybody. But in Red Bull Dance Your Style, the song choices make sure that everyone in the audience enjoys what they’re hearing and seeing. And if the audience is having fun, it makes us want to go the extra mile as artists.

How are you preparing for the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final?

Apart from my training, I’m determined to bring about some lifestyle changes. I am trying to sleep on time, eat on time, and keep myself hydrated and fit. I want to focus on my mind as much as I'm focusing on my body, so I’m trying to stay away from mental challenges. I’m still training twice a day and teaching as well, but I’m also trying to focus on the mental aspect and make my lifestyle a little better, so that I can perform with my full potential.

Mr Pop.k.o.r.n after winning the North Zone Final © Focus Sports

Are you planning any new moves or routines for the world stage?

I try not to pre-decide my dance moves since it is freestyle. But I keep exploring new things every day when I practice freestyling – it just comes naturally. I don’t want to focus on the moves, but everybody will see a better, new version of me at the world finals.

Any goals or targets for the world final?

My goal is to clear the Last Chance Cypher so I can be in the line-up for the world final.

Are you looking forward to meeting any of the international dancers?

I would really like to meet Alex The Cage. I love how calm and progressive he is while he dances. He’s a very layered dancer – like an onion; you have to peel his layers to watch what’s underneath.

How do you think your style will evolve after watching all these new dancers?

I think it’ll have a huge impact on my style, because that’s how personal styles work. You meet new people, have new experiences, and your style gains a little more finesse because of it.

Mr Pop.k.o.r.n at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 India Final © Focus Sports

Is this your first trip to South Africa? Are there any touristy or cultural visits you have planned?

This is my first international trip! I would really like to study the African people and understand their roots. This community has given us hip-hop culture, so there’s a lot to study there. I would also love to explore Johannesburg, and if I get the time, maybe even Cape Town.

What are some of the goals you have envisioned for yourself in the coming future?

There are different goals and different aspects that I want to work on. But the ultimate goal is to always be a better version of myself – physically, mentally and spiritually. I’m also working towards being financially stable so I can take care of my family.