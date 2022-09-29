Meet Jenny Gusai, a popper from Delhi looking for international recognition

Jenny Gusai is a popping artist who has been dancing professionally for eight years.

She recently placed among the top-4 at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 India North Zone Final. She now proceeds to the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 India Finals where she will be among the top-16 dancers from around the country, hoping to win the national final and become India champion. She had also qualified for the top-16 of the competition last year.

Jenny Gusai hopes to represent India internationally – as one of her main targets for her dancer career – and sees Red Bull Dance Your Style as the path to achieve this dream since the national champion represents the country at the world finals in South Africa later this year.

Here she talks about her journey in dance, her plans for her career, and much more.

Name: Jyoti Gusai

Age: 26 years old

City: Delhi

Dancer name: Jenny Gusai

Jenny Gusai © Focus Sports

What does your dancer name mean? What is the story behind it?

No story as such. I had kept it as my Facebook profile name when I was in school, and the name just caught on.

Are you part of any crew(s)?

I’m not part of any crew.

Where do you usually practice?

Since the time I started dancing professionally, I mostly train at home.

Could you tell us about how you got started in dance and your journey so far?

I started dancing in 2010, but that was mostly Bollywood. It’s been eight years since I started dancing professionally and it has been a crazy journey. There were no girls in the Delhi scene when I started and that really helped me grow.

Top-4 from Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 India North Zone Final © Focus Sports

What is the main street dance style you practice? How or why did you get drawn to this style?

In 2014, I saw a video of Poppin Ticko and Aastik, which got me hooked on to popping. I loved everything about it – the music, the dance moves, even the graffiti in the background. I loved everything!

Aside from your main style, what other street dance styles do you practice?

I’ve attended a lot of camps for krumping, locking, hip-hop, etc. But I was always focussed on popping as my main dance style.

Which is your favourite genre of music or favourite song to dance to?

I love funk, hip-hop and rap music.

Who are the dancers from the local and international scene who have inspired you?

In the local scene, I find Poppin Ticko and Aastik very inspiring; they are also my mentors. Internationally, I love Nelson, Greenteck and Mr Wiggles.

What do you love most about street dance culture?

I love the freedom it gives me to express myself. With street dance, you have to represent yourself truly; you can’t fake anything.

What do you remember of your first-ever dance battle?

My first battle was in 2016 at a jam called Switch The Funk Up. The judge was Boogie Frantick. It was very exciting for me because I used to follow his work. It was a great experience to perform in front of an international judge.

What has been your greatest achievement in dance so far?

My greatest achievement in dance would be to finally achieve my dream of living life as a professional dancer. I wanted to be the best, and I’m proud of how far I’ve come. Also, the most notable jams I’ve won are CIC Jabalpur and Seven to Smoke popping competition at Red Bull BC One 2022 Cypher India.

Jenny Gusai at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2022 India North Zone Final © Focus Sports

Is there any one stage, event, competition that will be a dream achieved if you perform there?

It is my dream to perform at Juste Debout, BBIC Korea and Summer Dance Forever.

Is there a particular goal or target you have set yourself?

My goal earlier was to grow and become the best in India. My new goal is to represent India globally and participate in international competitions.

Any dancer across the world that you want to collaborate with?

I want to collab with Greenteck, Mr Wiggles and Nelson.

What had you known of Red Bull Dance Your Style before you participated?

I had seen the videos on Instagram and Youtube. I was glad that this contest was coming to India and was very excited to take part.

What do you hope to achieve if you win Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals?

It would enable me to represent my country internationally, and it would give me the kind of platform that I’ve been looking for.