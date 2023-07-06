Say hello to the best street style dancers from India, as decided by you

Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals took place in Delhi on 1st July 2023.

It was the third edition of the international dance event in India, conducted in the unique style of the audience votes to decide who is the winner rather than a conventional panel of judges.

The competition started with online auditions, wherein dancers could participate through social media. The top-16 for each region (north, south, east and west) were picked by a selection of respected, international dancers.

Following this, the top-16 of each region competed to claim the prize as their zone’s best dancer. The top-4 from each zone also progressed to the national final.

At the Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals, the top-16 dancers of the country competed to become national champion.

Read about these top-16 dancers and where they finished in the ultimate competition standings as judged by the Indian audience.

Nepo

Nepo © Focus Sports

Full name: Deepak Shahi

Age: 22

City/town: Haldwani

Dance style: Hip-hop

Dancing since: 2016

Biggest influence: Negi and Addyction from India, and Majid from Germany

Favourite dance song: ‘The Flute Song’ by Remo Fernandes

Favourite dance move: A move I created – it’s a single leg hook and spin

Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Won the 2023 India Finals. Won battles against Bleed, Groovy, Majin Boo and Pradeep.

Invoker

Invoker © Focus Sports

Full name: Rahul Singh Tomar

Age: 29

City/town: Ghaziabad

Dance style: Hip-hop

Dancing since: 2016

Biggest influence: Majid from Germany

Favourite dance song: J Dilla's music

Favourite dance move: Harlem Shake, a litefeet dance move

Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever and Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-8 stage. Won battle against Killa Choc. Lost battle against Majin Boo.

Majin Boo

Majin Boo © Focus Sports

Full name: Suraj

Age: 25

City/town: Delhi

Dance style: Krumping

Dancing since: Krump since 2016, other styles since 2012

Biggest influence: Jamsy from France

Favourite dance song: Songs by Big Rulez, Mozarf and Playa Beats

Favourite dance move: Jabs and arm swings

Dream stage/competition: European Buck Session in Germany and King of Buck in Japan

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-4 stage. Won battles against JRM and Invoker. Lost in the semifinal against eventual champion Nepo.

Musa

Musa © Focus Sports

Full name: Ajay Kumar

Age: 22

City/town: Delhi

Dance style: Afro

Dancing since: Afro in 2021, other styles in 2012

Biggest influence: Ragee, a dancer from my hometown

Favourite dance song: Songs by REMA

Favourite dance move: Gwara Gwara

Dream stage/competition: Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Pradeep.

Mekhola

Mekhola © Focus Sports

Full name: Mekhola Bose

Age: 30

City/town: Kolkata

Dance style: Waacking

Dancing since: 2010

Biggest influence: My crewmates in Crafts Of Kammotionn, Yoshie Koda from Japan, and B-Girl Am-B

Favourite dance song: ‘Lovin' Is Really My Game’ by Brainstorm

Favourite dance move: Spins

Dream stage/competition: NA

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against ZuBoo.

Kakarot

Kakarot © Focus Sports

Full name: Tanmoy Karmokar

Age: 25

City/town: Kolkata

Dance style: Hip-hop

Dancing since: 2015

Biggest influence: Phillip Chbeeb, Vluv and Jason Ulysses, all from USA

Favourite dance song: Songs by J Dilla and Slum Village, and some experimental beats

Favourite dance move: NA

Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever and Next Urban Legend

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Oggy.

Smooth Boog

Smooth Boog © Focus Sports

Full name: Rahul Das

Age: 22

City/town: Kolkata

Dance style: Popping

Dancing since: 2015

Biggest influence: Kite from Japan, Greenteck from Canada and Jr Boogaloo from USA

Favourite dance song: Songs by J Cole, Mofak and James Brown

Favourite dance move: NA

Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever and Jack Of All Trades Festival

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Groovy.

JRM

JRM © Focus Sports

Full name: Jyoti Ranjan Maharana

Age: 19

City/town: Cuttack

Dance style: Popping

Dancing since: 2018

Biggest influence: Jaygee from South Korea

Favourite dance song: Songs by J Cole and Mofak

Favourite dance move: NA

Dream stage/competition: All international battles

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Majin Boo.

Groovy

Groovy © Focus Sports

Full name: Rahul Diwedi

Age: 23

City/town: Originally from Lucknow but now living in Bengaluru

Dance style: Locking

Dancing since: 2015

Biggest influence: Daizo Eto from Japan, Kundu from USA and Locksmith from Denmark

Favourite dance song: ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’ by Nas

Favourite dance move: Which-a-way

Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever and Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-8 stage. Won battle against Smooth Boog. Lost battle against Nepo.

ZuBoo

ZuBoo © Focus Sports

Full name: Subramani Palani

Age: 33

City/town: Bengaluru

Dance style: Hip-hop

Dancing since: 2007

Biggest influence: Sritheren Pillai from Bengaluru

Favourite dance song: Songs by J Dilla, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole

Favourite dance move: NA

Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever and The Notorious IBE

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-8 stage. Won battle against Mekhola. Lost battle against Oggy.

Pradeep

Pradeep © Focus Sports

Full name: Pradeep K

Age: 27

City/town: Bengaluru

Dance style: Hip-hop

Dancing since: 2012

Biggest influence: B-Boy Lil Wiz from Bengaluru

Favourite dance song: General hip-hop music and local Tamil songs

Favourite dance move: Any footwork-related movements

Dream stage/competition: NA

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Finished as runner-up of the India Finals. Won battles against Musa, Tee J and Oggy. Lost to Nepo in the final battle.

Nivesh

Nivesh © Focus Sports

Full name: Nivesh Kannan

Age: 27

City/town: Coimbatore

Dance style: Hip-hop

Dancing since: 2016

Biggest influence: B-Girl Ra, Sanjay Beastyle and Dilip Joshi, all from Chennai

Favourite dance song: J Dilla instrumentals

Favourite dance move: Harlem Shake, a litefeet dance move

Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Tee J.

Tee J

Tee J © Focus Sports

Full name: Tejasvi Satish Patil

Age: 28

City/town: Mumbai

Dance style: Waacking

Dancing since: 2011

Biggest influence: Music is my biggest influence. I’m also inspired by my crew leader and crew mate Abhishek Das, who is from Mumbai.

Favourite dance song: NA

Favourite dance move: NA

Dream stage/competition: NA

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-8 stage. Won battle against Nivesh. Lost battle against Pradeep.

Bleed

Bleed © Focus Sports

Full name: Saurav Banerjee

Age: 24

City/town: Mumbai

Dance style: Krumping

Dancing since: 2016

Biggest influence: Beast from USA

Favourite dance song: ‘Ante Up’ by M.O.P.

Favourite dance move: Bangs

Dream stage/competition: European Buck Session and International Illest Battle

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Nepo.

Killa Choc

Killa Choc © Focus Sports

Full name: Lalu Bugappa Maykal

Age: 24

City/town: Mumbai

Dance style: Krumping

Dancing since: 2012

Biggest influence: B-Boy Cloud from USA and my crew mates from FAMOUS Crew

Favourite dance song: Bollywood genre

Favourite dance move: Air flare

Dream stage/competition: Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final and Red Bull BC One World Final

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Invoker.

Oggy

Oggy © Focus Sports

Full name: Vishnu Pawar

Age: 26

City/town: Mumbai

Dance style: House

Dancing since: 2010

Biggest influence: Prabhudeva, Javed Jaffry and Hrithik Roshan from India, Kwame from USA, and Meech from France

Favourite dance song: ‘Yes’ by Karizma and DJ Spen

Favourite dance move: Prop moves with caps, handkerchiefs and sunglasses

Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever. Juste Debout, All For House and Random Circles

Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-4 stage. Won battles against Kakarot and ZuBoo. Lost in the semifinal against Pradeep.