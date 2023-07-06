Say hello to the best street style dancers from India, as decided by you

Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals took place in Delhi on 1st July 2023.
It was the third edition of the international dance event in India, conducted in the unique style of the audience votes to decide who is the winner rather than a conventional panel of judges.
The competition started with online auditions, wherein dancers could participate through social media. The top-16 for each region (north, south, east and west) were picked by a selection of respected, international dancers.
Following this, the top-16 of each region competed to claim the prize as their zone’s best dancer. The top-4 from each zone also progressed to the national final.
At the Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals, the top-16 dancers of the country competed to become national champion.
Read about these top-16 dancers and where they finished in the ultimate competition standings as judged by the Indian audience.
Nepo
- Full name: Deepak Shahi
- Age: 22
- City/town: Haldwani
- Dance style: Hip-hop
- Dancing since: 2016
- Biggest influence: Negi and Addyction from India, and Majid from Germany
- Favourite dance song: ‘The Flute Song’ by Remo Fernandes
- Favourite dance move: A move I created – it’s a single leg hook and spin
- Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Won the 2023 India Finals. Won battles against Bleed, Groovy, Majin Boo and Pradeep.
Invoker
- Full name: Rahul Singh Tomar
- Age: 29
- City/town: Ghaziabad
- Dance style: Hip-hop
- Dancing since: 2016
- Biggest influence: Majid from Germany
- Favourite dance song: J Dilla's music
- Favourite dance move: Harlem Shake, a litefeet dance move
- Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever and Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-8 stage. Won battle against Killa Choc. Lost battle against Majin Boo.
Majin Boo
- Full name: Suraj
- Age: 25
- City/town: Delhi
- Dance style: Krumping
- Dancing since: Krump since 2016, other styles since 2012
- Biggest influence: Jamsy from France
- Favourite dance song: Songs by Big Rulez, Mozarf and Playa Beats
- Favourite dance move: Jabs and arm swings
- Dream stage/competition: European Buck Session in Germany and King of Buck in Japan
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-4 stage. Won battles against JRM and Invoker. Lost in the semifinal against eventual champion Nepo.
Musa
- Full name: Ajay Kumar
- Age: 22
- City/town: Delhi
- Dance style: Afro
- Dancing since: Afro in 2021, other styles in 2012
- Biggest influence: Ragee, a dancer from my hometown
- Favourite dance song: Songs by REMA
- Favourite dance move: Gwara Gwara
- Dream stage/competition: Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Pradeep.
Mekhola
- Full name: Mekhola Bose
- Age: 30
- City/town: Kolkata
- Dance style: Waacking
- Dancing since: 2010
- Biggest influence: My crewmates in Crafts Of Kammotionn, Yoshie Koda from Japan, and B-Girl Am-B
- Favourite dance song: ‘Lovin' Is Really My Game’ by Brainstorm
- Favourite dance move: Spins
- Dream stage/competition: NA
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against ZuBoo.
Kakarot
- Full name: Tanmoy Karmokar
- Age: 25
- City/town: Kolkata
- Dance style: Hip-hop
- Dancing since: 2015
- Biggest influence: Phillip Chbeeb, Vluv and Jason Ulysses, all from USA
- Favourite dance song: Songs by J Dilla and Slum Village, and some experimental beats
- Favourite dance move: NA
- Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever and Next Urban Legend
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Oggy.
Smooth Boog
- Full name: Rahul Das
- Age: 22
- City/town: Kolkata
- Dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2015
- Biggest influence: Kite from Japan, Greenteck from Canada and Jr Boogaloo from USA
- Favourite dance song: Songs by J Cole, Mofak and James Brown
- Favourite dance move: NA
- Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever and Jack Of All Trades Festival
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Groovy.
JRM
- Full name: Jyoti Ranjan Maharana
- Age: 19
- City/town: Cuttack
- Dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2018
- Biggest influence: Jaygee from South Korea
- Favourite dance song: Songs by J Cole and Mofak
- Favourite dance move: NA
- Dream stage/competition: All international battles
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Majin Boo.
Groovy
- Full name: Rahul Diwedi
- Age: 23
- City/town: Originally from Lucknow but now living in Bengaluru
- Dance style: Locking
- Dancing since: 2015
- Biggest influence: Daizo Eto from Japan, Kundu from USA and Locksmith from Denmark
- Favourite dance song: ‘Hip Hop Is Dead’ by Nas
- Favourite dance move: Which-a-way
- Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever and Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-8 stage. Won battle against Smooth Boog. Lost battle against Nepo.
ZuBoo
- Full name: Subramani Palani
- Age: 33
- City/town: Bengaluru
- Dance style: Hip-hop
- Dancing since: 2007
- Biggest influence: Sritheren Pillai from Bengaluru
- Favourite dance song: Songs by J Dilla, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole
- Favourite dance move: NA
- Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever and The Notorious IBE
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-8 stage. Won battle against Mekhola. Lost battle against Oggy.
Pradeep
- Full name: Pradeep K
- Age: 27
- City/town: Bengaluru
- Dance style: Hip-hop
- Dancing since: 2012
- Biggest influence: B-Boy Lil Wiz from Bengaluru
- Favourite dance song: General hip-hop music and local Tamil songs
- Favourite dance move: Any footwork-related movements
- Dream stage/competition: NA
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Finished as runner-up of the India Finals. Won battles against Musa, Tee J and Oggy. Lost to Nepo in the final battle.
Nivesh
- Full name: Nivesh Kannan
- Age: 27
- City/town: Coimbatore
- Dance style: Hip-hop
- Dancing since: 2016
- Biggest influence: B-Girl Ra, Sanjay Beastyle and Dilip Joshi, all from Chennai
- Favourite dance song: J Dilla instrumentals
- Favourite dance move: Harlem Shake, a litefeet dance move
- Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Tee J.
Tee J
- Full name: Tejasvi Satish Patil
- Age: 28
- City/town: Mumbai
- Dance style: Waacking
- Dancing since: 2011
- Biggest influence: Music is my biggest influence. I’m also inspired by my crew leader and crew mate Abhishek Das, who is from Mumbai.
- Favourite dance song: NA
- Favourite dance move: NA
- Dream stage/competition: NA
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-8 stage. Won battle against Nivesh. Lost battle against Pradeep.
Bleed
- Full name: Saurav Banerjee
- Age: 24
- City/town: Mumbai
- Dance style: Krumping
- Dancing since: 2016
- Biggest influence: Beast from USA
- Favourite dance song: ‘Ante Up’ by M.O.P.
- Favourite dance move: Bangs
- Dream stage/competition: European Buck Session and International Illest Battle
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Nepo.
Killa Choc
- Full name: Lalu Bugappa Maykal
- Age: 24
- City/town: Mumbai
- Dance style: Krumping
- Dancing since: 2012
- Biggest influence: B-Boy Cloud from USA and my crew mates from FAMOUS Crew
- Favourite dance song: Bollywood genre
- Favourite dance move: Air flare
- Dream stage/competition: Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final and Red Bull BC One World Final
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Eliminated in top-16 stage. Lost battle against Invoker.
Oggy
- Full name: Vishnu Pawar
- Age: 26
- City/town: Mumbai
- Dance style: House
- Dancing since: 2010
- Biggest influence: Prabhudeva, Javed Jaffry and Hrithik Roshan from India, Kwame from USA, and Meech from France
- Favourite dance song: ‘Yes’ by Karizma and DJ Spen
- Favourite dance move: Prop moves with caps, handkerchiefs and sunglasses
- Dream stage/competition: Summer Dance Forever. Juste Debout, All For House and Random Circles
- Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2023 result: Reached the top-4 stage. Won battles against Kakarot and ZuBoo. Lost in the semifinal against Pradeep.