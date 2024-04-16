Meet Shiva, the hip-hop dancer who wants an international diploma in dance

Shiva is a hip-hop dancer from Bengaluru who has been dancing for almost 10 years.

He was recently part of the top-16 that competed at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 India Finals hoping to become the national champion. Shiva was eliminated from the competition in the round-of-16 by eventual winner T. The India champion will now represent the country at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 World Finals taking place in Mumbai in November.

Shiva at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 South India Qualifiers © Focus Sports

Shiva is as comfortable dancing to hip-hop music as he is to Indian classical music. He aims to study dance formally and travel the globe teaching and learning.

Here he talks about his dance journey, his first-ever battle, and much more.

Name: Shiva

Age: 28

City: Bengaluru

Dancer name: Shiva

Are you part of any crew?

I am a part of OWND Entity Crew from Bengaluru.

Where do you usually practice?

I usually practice in Rajkumar Park in Bengaluru; it is also known as RR Park. I also train in the ARDS India Studio.

Could you tell us about how you got started in dance and your journey so far?

I saw my first dance battle while I was in college in Bengaluru in 2015. I was thrilled to watch the battle, especially because Black Ice Crew was performing. Until then I used to spend most of my time practicing sports like boxing and football, but that day changed me.

My dance journey has been great overall. I had to take a break from dancing at one point to take up a job, but now I aim to pursue dance as a full-time profession.

What is the main street dance style you practice? How or why did you get drawn to this style?

My main dance style is hip-hop. I love the music and the culture, that’s what drew me in.

Aside from your main style, what other street dance styles do you practice?

Apart from hip-hop, I also practice krumping.

Which is your favourite genre of music or a favourite song to dance to?

I love to practice to hip-hop music and also Indian classical music. I love to dance to any song by Busta Rhymes.

Who are the dancers from the local and international scene who have inspired you?

I love Kefton and ICEE from France. Among Indian dancers, I love Kevin Zombie and Naser from Black Ice Crew.

What do you love most about street dance culture?

I love the freedom it gives me. I also love the paradox of the love and the beef. You need to spread the love, but the beef is what gets you into a competitive spirit.

What do you remember of your first-ever dance battle?

My first battle was in 2016 in Bengaluru. I was really nervous, and I didn’t pay attention to the music at all. In fact, I don’t even remember which song I’d performed on.

What has been your greatest achievement in dance so far?

Winning the hip-hop championship at Freeze 2016.

Is there any one stage, event, competition that will be a dream achieved if you perform there?

Summer Dance Forever

Is there a particular goal or target you have set yourself in your dance career?

I want to do a diploma in dance from an international university, and I want to travel the world teaching and learning.

Any dancer across the world that you want to collaborate with?

I’d love to collaborate with Ikki from Japan.