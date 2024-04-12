12 of Dey Dey’s super tips to help you become a better popper

Dey Dey was in India to attend Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 Weekender Mumbai and the India Finals over 5th to 7th April 2024.

She also conducted a popping workshop and judged the 7-to-smoke popping battle, happily giving out advice whenever she was asked.

Dey Dey at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 Weekender Mumbai © Focus Sports

Having started dancing at the age of 8, she has a wealth of knowledge on how you can become a better dancer, especially in a form she is most famous for around the globe – popping.

Here are her golden tips for any beginner to the dance style of popping.

How to pick your style

Popping borrows from many different styles and movements. Dey Dey says you shouldn’t feel like you have to learn any one particular style in the beginning. Just go in the direction that feels natural to you.

“It’s about what you feel like doing. If you are comfortable with big movements, then you should do it. If you feel like your style should be getting into details – like animation style – then you should go for small movements,” says Dey Dey.

Dey Dey at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 Weekender Mumbai © Vaqaas Mansuri | Focus Sports

Practice exercises to help you control your muscles

Dey Dey says popping is all about contraction of muscles on dance moves. If you learn how to control your muscles, you will know how to pop.

“There are drills to help you learn contraction of muscles on a specific time on the music. So, you contract and you relax. And you do that with muscles in different parts of your body. The idea is to contract and relax the muscles, and on top of that you add a pop,” says Dey Dey, adding that you can find video demonstrations of these exercises on the internet.

Most important muscles for beginners

Dey Dey started popping by practicing with her arms before moving on to other body parts

“Triceps, forearms, legs, abs, and neck – those are the basic muscle groups for someone popping for the first time. If you are new to popping, start with these five muscles. After that you can start practicing the lats and traps (muscles of the back), and then whichever other muscles you can control,” adds Dey Dey.

Dey Dey conducting a popping workshop © Focus Sports

Dance with charisma and confidence

“Personality is what defines you. You can have good technique, but without personality it will be less shiny than someone that has charisma. In fact, I think charisma and confidence – more than the word personality – is what you should focus on with dance. What I mean by this is that personality can be goofy also, but dance is about more than just being goofy,” says Dey Dey.

Strengthen your legs for longevity

“We use our quadriceps and glutes a lot when popping. If you workout actively – especially these muscles – you will know exactly how to contract these muscles correctly. And this is important because we use a lot of weird positions and angles when popping, and that is not good for the knees. If you aren’t using those muscles correctly, in the long run you can hurt your knees,” says Dey Dey.

Dey Dey performs her judge's showcase © Vaqaas Mansuri | Focus Sports

Build explosive energy through exercises

“We put in a different type of energy when popping (as compared to certain other dance styles). It’s a little like boxing or martial arts, where you would use explosive energy in small bursts. We don’t need large reserves of stamina by constant working out. But you could work on that explosivity for popping,” says Dey Dey.

Work on your core strength

“Popping is a very grounded dance form. We drive power into our moves by grounding ourselves and channel the power from the floor up. To be able to do this, you need to have strong core muscles. So make sure you do core workouts to strengthen those muscles,” says Dey Dey.

Dey Dey conducting a popping workshop © Focus Sports

Practice balancing exercises

Related to strength of core muscles, Dey Dey says your balance can have a huge impact on the quality of your dance.

“A lot of people don’t see the importance of balance. But I can see right away when a dancer has not matured yet, purely because their balance is not there yet. Balance can affect how well you are able to pop,” she says.

Use your imagination

Dey Dey says it is helpful to imagine your execution when popping, and even imagine yourself in other movements if it helps.

“For a strong or explosive pop, it helps me to imagine that I am boxing. I try to think that I’m putting the same burst of energy in a pop that I would throw into a punch. So every time that I pop, I imagine I am throwing a punch.”

Dey Dey performs at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 Weekender Mumbai © Vaqaas Mansuri | Focus Sports

Record yourself on video when practicing

Dey Dey says video might not be for everyone, although it has helped her get better.

“It helps me a lot, but I would say it is really subjective. What I would advice is if you do record your dance to learn from your mistakes, don’t put pressure on yourself by getting camera conscious. Think that the video is not for anyone to see; it is only there to help improve your dance by learning from it. So don’t put any pressure on yourself to perform for the camera.

“If you do record a video of your practice, maintain a good eye to recognize your mistakes. Be critical, but don’t get too critical. Dance however is comfortable, and then when you watch the video, be neutral so you can identify what you need to work on.”

She advises against dancing in front of a mirror though, because it can give you only a frontal view of your dance while she believes dance should be viewed as a 360-degree action.

Learn other street dance styles

“I started with hip-hop, then I learnt popping and locking at the same time. Later when I joined Zamounda crew, I learnt waacking, house and breaking from my crew mates. By learning other styles, I learnt different movements. It helped me build my base of dance knowledge. Learning different styles gives you different directions, different rhythms, and different ways of taking on the music,” says Dey Dey.

Explore the history of the dance style

“I feel if you want to really understand what you are doing in your dance style, you have to understand where it comes from. So it’s important to learn the history. I also think you should want to share your knowledge with the next generation and keep the dance style alive. Imagine if we don’t pass on the history and 20 generations later, know one knows where the dance style comes from, it will be totally lost and the fundamentals will change.

“We do have the internet, but I think the best way is to talk to as many people as you can. If you get a chance to go to Los Angeles, you could talk to the pioneers. But that’s not necessary; maybe just start from India. Ask around, ‘Who’s the Indian OG? Who brought popping into India?’ And then go searching deeper until you know all the history of popping.”