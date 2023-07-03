Nepo claims his second Red Bull Dance Your Style India title with 2023 win

Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals 2023 concluded with hip-hop dancer Nepo winning the championship.

This was his second time becoming India champion in three years having won the title in 2021 as well.

The hip-hop dancer from Haldwani, Uttarakhand, was unfortunate to lose in the first round of the World Finals in South Africa when he represented India previously. He is now determined to put in a better performance as he will go to Berlin to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals 2023.

Here he speaks about his experiences, the overflow of emotions after winning the title for the second time, how he plans to grow the hip-hop community in his hometown, and his plans for the future.

Nepo's winning moment © Focus Sports

You’ve now won Red Bull Dance Your Style India for the second time. What does this victory mean to you?

After winning the Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals in 2021, I realised where I actually stood in international competition when I went for the World Finals. When I was at the 2021 World Finals in South Africa, I didn’t feel like I really stood a chance. I lost in the first round, and I lost really badly. My international opponents made me see that I was nowhere near the level needed for global standards. So I really pumped to have won the India Finals again because I wanted another chance to prove that I’m worthy of competing in international competitions. I’m ready to represent myself and my country much better this time.

You said you’ve lost a lot recently. Could you speak more about that and how it affected you?

I’ve lost at all the jams I’ve competed in the last few weeks. I had even competed in the 7 to Smoke Hip-hop event at Red Bull BC One Camp India 2023, and I lost there as well. One week before coming to these Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals, I lost another event. In all these competitions, I was consistently qualifying for the semi-finals and finals, but then I would lose in the last battles. I was quite low on confidence after those defeats.

Nepo in action at the India Finals © Focus Sports

What efforts did you have to put into preparing for Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals apart from consistent dance practice?

When you start losing, there’s a tendency to get bitter and pessimistic. But I tried to keep my mentality calm. I just wanted to dance my best, represent myself, express myself, and connect with the audience. Everyone practices movement before a competition, but I made it a point to work on my mentality so I stay positive and use my aura to make the audience feel the vibe. I knew if I had a good connection with the audience, I had a good chance of winning.

What stage are you at in your dance journey? You’ve mentioned wanting to organize your own jam; have you managed to do that?

Not really. I’ve been busy training and conducting workshops. Once I get a bit stable, I will work on developing the scene in my city and conducting my own jam. There is a lot of potential in Haldwani, but there are no opportunities. I want to give my dance community opportunities in my city. There are a few dancers in Haldwani and they train regularly, but things are moving slowly and I want to give it a strong push.

Nepo in action at the India Finals © Focus Sports

What are you looking forward to most with Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Berlin?

I just want to prove that I can do better. I lost really poorly last time, and I get affected a lot when I lose. It stings. So I want to prove that I am a talented dancer and I deserve to be on that stage. My target for this year is to go to the World Finals and win. I’m leaving myself no other option.

Any plans on how you will prepare for Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals 2023?

Nothing as such. I am just going to work on my mindset. I want to stay positive, bring a good energy to the stage, connect with the audience and vibe with them. My only plan is to dance in such away that makes the audience feel like jumping and dancing with me.

What other Indian dance events will you participate in this year?

I am planning on going for Big Jam, which will happen in Delhi in mid-July. Legendary dancers Loose Joint, Slim Boogie and King Charles will be the judges at the jam; it will be an honour to dance in front of them. I also am very inspired to attend Summer Dance Forever, which happens in Amsterdam. I don’t think of it as just an event; for me it is pure hip-hop and it is life itself. It’s a place of education, and I want to attend so I can learn.

Nepo in action at the India Finals © Focus Sports

What are your personal goals for the next few years?

Definitely to conduct my first jam and camps in my city. I also hope to be able to travel to a new country every year so I can compete in international dance events. Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in South Africa was my first time competing internationally. I’m hoping I can visit South Asian countries to compete in jams. The main problem is finances at the moment.

Is there anything particular you hope to achieve in your dance career?

More than winning jams, I would really like my father to be proud of me for what I achieve as a dancer. I want to witness that moment where he looks at me and says that I have done well and he is proud. I will definitely tear up when that happens.