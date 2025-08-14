Nextion: “Holding the Red Bull Dance Your Style trophy felt like an honour”

Nextion (Smruti Swarup Patra) was crowned Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 India champion earlier this year.

He was voted by the audience to be the best among a highly competitive top-16 at the national finals in Delhi. Now he gets a chance to represent India when he competes at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 World Final in Los Angeles .

Here he speaks about his association with Red Bull Dance Your Style, what it meant to win, and how he has been helping the street dance scene grow in Bhubaneswar.

Nextion at Red Bull Dance Your Style India 2025 © Focus Sports

01 Could you tell us about your journey as a dancer?

I’ve been practicing underground dance styles for four years. But got cast on a reality dance show recently, and it changed so much for me. The dance patterns of reality show and underground are very different. The way to practice is also so different.

I thought after the reality show, I would take 12 or 18 months before returning to the underground scene. But I decided to participate in Red Bull Dance Your Style because I’d done well in 2024; I got eliminated in the national semifinals.

This time, I approached Red Bull Dance Your Style with a mindset to enjoy dance and not think about the results. But luckily, whether it was fate or the audience interaction skills that I’d been training, I ended up winning.

02 What was going through your mind during the final rounds?

I was very pumped up during the initial rounds but as the battle progressed, I started getting exhausted. I decided that I needed to work smart, because the other dancers were really good. Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about audience interaction. The level of competition was very high and the dancers were performing powerfully. But I chose to focus on interacting with the audience through my dance. Luckily, the strategy worked and I ended up winning the title.

Nextion competes at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 India Final © Focus Sports

How did the energy of the crowd impact your performance?

It was so good! Whenever we make a move, the crowd's reaction – their energy, their cheering – it creates this aura that comes right back at us. So the 100% I'm giving feels like it's turning into 200% because of the crowd’s energy. And that just pushes me to go harder, to dance more, to give more for the crowd.

Could you tell us about the street dance scene in Bhubaneswar?

Honestly, it was almost nothing before 2022. Or at least very minimal. But since the hip-hop scene has started picking up in the eastern side of India, we don’t have to travel much to Delhi, Mumbai, or even Kolkata to be part of good jams. Now, dancers from Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and even Bangalore are preferring to come here, because we’re promoting the jams and offering good quality events. There is something really good building in the Odisha and Bhubaneswar dance scene.

03 Do you teach, conduct jams, judge, etc in your city?

I’ve done quite a lot as a dance competition judge and teacher in east and northeast India. I conduct online classes and rent out a studio in Bhubaneswar to teach students. I’ve also taught workshops across India – in cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Varanasi, and Kolkata.

A few of us also regularly conduct jams in Bhubaneswar. We have consistently conducted multiple editions of the jam called Scene Sariva.

Nextion competes at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2025 India Final © Focus Sports

04 What has been your history with Red Bull Dance Your Style?

I won the regional finals in Kolkata in 2021 . I went on to compete at the national finals in Delhi but lost in the top-8 round. I was eliminated in the regional finals in both 2022 and 2023 of Red Bull Dance Your Style. I reached the semifinal round of the national finals in 2024 . And I won the national finals in 2025 to become the India champion!

05 What did you think about the level of competition in Red Bull Dance Your Style this year?

Over the years, you can see that stronger and stronger dancers are starting to shine. Every dancer in the national top-16 this year was deserving. They had all performed really well in different regions. So it was super competitive this year. In my opinion, even compared to 2024, this was a much bigger, more intense competition.

06 Who was the toughest dancer you faced?

I think from the start of the national finals I could see that Majin Boo was among the best.

07 Your mentor Nepo is a two-time Red Bull Dance Your Style India champion. How has that connection helped you become a winner?

Nepo bhaiya doesn’t really explain things directly, even if I were to ask him, “How to win Red Bull Dance Your Style?” He’d just say, “You have to figure it out on your own.” Because he knows I already understand what I need to do – how to interact with the audience, how to attract them, how to hold their attention. He trusts that I’ve got it under control, so he he just trusts me to do my best.

To follow in Nepo bhaiya’s footsteps as winner is a really big moment for me. I’m really proud to have made my teachers proud and to have the opportunity to represent my country. Holding the trophy felt like such an honourable moment for me.