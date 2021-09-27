Meet the Top 16 for the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals

Red Bull Dance Your Style is taking place in India for the first time in 2021.

The Indian street dance community is excited about the dance championship finally coming to India after launching globally in 2019.

After an all-digital qualifying round judged by acclaimed international dancers Diablo, Kite and Antoinette Gomis, the Top 16 Indian street dancers across multiple styles were selected to participate in the national finals.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals will take place on 16th October with a livestream that allows audience members to watch the battles and vote for the winners online.

Find out who are the finalists, how they feel about being selected in the Top 16, and what they are looking forward to most about the India Finals.

Yuganshu Aggarwal

Yuganshu © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Yuganshu

Age: 17

Dance style: Popping

Dancing since: 2017

City: Delhi

On being in the Top 16: I feel so proud about being selected in the Top 16 of one of the biggest dance events in the world. Now I just want to win and represent India.

What they are looking forward to: I am very much excited for the experience because this competition is happening in India for the very first time. I’m looking forward to meeting India’s best dancers at the national finals.

Sandeep Dhanai

Sandy Dhanai © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Sandy Dhanai

Age: 23

Dance style: Hip-hop

Dancing since: 2012

City: Dehradun

On being in the Top 16: I’m excited and extremely happy to make it to the Top 16. I feel lucky to be able to dance on this stage. It’s a beautiful feeling to be in this position.

What they are looking forward to: I’m looking forward to representing my style and meeting all the contestants. And I want to represent India at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals.

Deepak Shahi

NEPO © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: NEPO

Age: 20

Dance style: Hip-hop

Dancing since: 2012

City: Haldwani, Uttarakhand

On being in the Top 16: Thank you, Red Bull India, for giving me this opportunity. I’m feeling motivated and energetic to compete. I’m excited to meet the other finalists.

What they are looking forward to: I want to explore, show my style, and represent myself and India if I get to the World Finals.

Himanshi Gurheriya

Himanshipop © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Himanshipop

Age: 20

Dance style: Popping

Dancing since: 2016

City: Ganaur, Haryana

On being in the Top 16: I’m feeling very grateful to be a part of the Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals as it’s a brilliant stage to represent myself and my city.

What they are looking forward to: I’m looking forward to meeting new dancers and sharing some good vibes with them.

Raj Kumar Ram

Smooth Boog © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Smooth Boog

Age: 20

Dance style: Popping

Dancing since: 2015

City: Kolkata

On being in the Top 16: It feels so unreal. I worked extremely hard and I’m excited to be part of the India Finals.

What they are looking forward to: Looking forward to the good music, the vibe, and some amazing dancers. I’m coming to win this!

Manish Yadav

Manish Pop © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Manish Pop

Age: 22

Dance style: Popping

Dancing since: 2012

City: New Delhi

On being in the Top 16: I am very excited and looking forward to rocking the floor.

I want to gain knowledge from the other artists who will be on the dancefloor.

Sandeep Sharma

Gorkeh © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Gorkeh

Age: 23

Dance style: Locking

Dancing since: 2010

City: Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh

On being in the Top 16: It’s like a dream come true. I can't express my feelings with words.

What they are looking forward to: I’m looking forward to meeting all the contestants and representing my style.

Srilakshmi Muralidharan

Srilakshmi Muralidharan © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: SriSri

Age: 26

Dance style: Waacking

Dancing since: 2015

City: Ahmedabad

On being in the Top 16: Are you kidding me?! I am so excited. I have never been this excited or happy to be able to represent my style, waacking. Red Bull Dance Your Style is an iconic event which created such a huge buzz when it started globally in 2019. The whole idea of being judged by the audience feels like I’m in a movie.

What they are looking forward to: I am looking forward to the set up and dancing on the big stage with crazy lights in the floors and the red and blue colour all over. I’m so excited. I like how the audience decides the winner. It’s like a person who wins the heart of people wins the battle. It’s not just about technique but the overall energy we bring to the dancefloor.

Iamonlang Kharjana

Iamon © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Iamon

Age: 21

Dance style: Afro Dance

Dancing since: 2014

City: Shillong

On being in the Top 16: I am super excited to get a chance to compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style India finals.

What they are looking forward to: I’m looking forward to give it my best, gain more experience, and explore more styles.

Roshan Banerjee

Popping Rawshan © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Popping Rawshan

Age: 25

Dance style: Popping

Dancing since: 2009

City: Kolkata

On being in the Top 16: This is an amazing feeling as there were more than 1,500 people in the qualifying round. I consider myself blessed for making it to the Top 16. I’d always been waiting for more Red Bull events for the Popping dance style and now is the time for me to shine.

What they are looking forward to: I’m looking forward to an exchange of dance styles and hoping for a healthy competition. I’d won the popping event at Red Bull BC One Camp Mumbai in 2019 so I know the set up will be dope and I’m looking forward to the vibe for this event.

Elvis Mascarenhas

Style E © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Style E

Age: 29

Dance style: House

Dancing since: 2008

City: Mumbai

On being in the Top 16: I feel really good. I’ve been watching this event online. I think it’s a really fun concept. And it’s challenging as well, because the music is going to be random.

What they are looking forward to: I'm looking forward to dancing my ass off. LOL. And I want to have a good experience battling the other cats in the competition. I just want to represent myself and have fun.

Saurabh Verma

Mister V © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Mister V

Age: 28

Dance style: Locking

Dancing since: 2010

City: Delhi

On being in the Top 16: To be selected in the Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals is a big achievement for any dancer. We have a lot of good dancers in India. I realized there were more than 1,500 people who registered for the competition, so for me to make it to the Top 16 is a big opportunity and I’m going to give it my best.

What they are looking forward to: I look forward to representing my style, Locking, in the best way possible.

Jyoti Gusai

Jenny Gusai © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Jenny Gusai

Age: 25

Dance style: Popping

Dancing since: 2014

City: Delhi

On being in the Top 16: I am so excited that Red Bull Dance Your Style is happening in India now. I’m also excited to get a chance to participate in it and to represent my style.

What they are looking forward to: I’m looking forward to meeting the amazing Top 16 dancers and I’m even more excited to witness the live street dance battles between them all.

Deep Das

Deep Soul © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Deep Soul

Age: 26

Dance style: Hip-hop

Dancing since: 2009

City: Thane

On being in the Top 16: I'm overwhelmed to know that I've been selected for the Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals out of thousands of entries. It's a dream stage for me because in India very few people understand the experimental perspective of movement arts and an event like this provides a platform where we can express ourselves freely.

What they are looking forward to: I want to make the most of this opportunity by serving my art to my full ability. I hope to make my family, friends and country proud. It will also be an amazing feeling to be on a stage like this with crazy music and great vibes.

Daliya Chaudhary

Jenny Waacker © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Jenny Waacker

Age: 24

Dance style: Waacking

Dancing since: 2014

City: Kolkata

On being in the Top 16: I am super excited and nervous at the same time since it is going to be my first time representing Waacking in a big event like Red Bull Dance Your Style.

What they are looking forward to: I'm really looking forward to competing with some great dancers. I'm sure it’s going to be a whole new experience for me.

Karan Nath

Buckstranger © Red Bull Staff

Stage name: Buckstranger

Age: 26

Dance style: Krumping

Dancing since: 2010

City: Delhi

On being in the Top 16: I’m excited and ready to battle in Mumbai.

What they are looking forward to: I look forward to representing my dance style, Krumping, and giving it my best. Boom boom!