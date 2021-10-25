Check out the favourite music of the Red Bull Dance Your Style India Top 16

Red Bull Dance Your Style had a first-ever India finals in 2021.
After digital qualification rounds, famed international dancers Diablo, Kite and Antoinette Gomis selected the top 16 to participate in the India finals.
Before the Top 16 could take the stage, we spoke with them about their dance styles, the kind of music that is generally associated with their dance style, and what music they like to experiment with when dancing.
Rawshan
- Dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2009
- Music for Popping: Funk
- What I like to experiment with: I like dancing to all genres of music.
- My favourites: Music by Notorious B.I.G., Warren G, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre
Yuganshu
- Dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2017
- Music for Popping: Funk
- What I like to experiment with: G-Funk, West Coast hip-hop, old school hip-hop
- My favourites: I love P-music or Popping music. It has a lot of beats.
Smooth Boog
- Dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2015
- Music for Popping: Funk
- What I like to experiment with: Break beats, hip-hop music, chill-hop, rap and RnB
- My favourites: ‘Say It Loud – I'm Black and I'm Proud’ by James Brown. I also like dancing to music by Michael Jackson, J Cole, and Dam-Funk.
Style E
- Dance style: House
- Dancing since: 2008
- Music for House dance: House music
- What I like to experiment with: I love to mix and match. I may dance House to krump music or salsa music.
- My favourites: I keep trying to discover new music because I’m also a DJ. Right now I’m enjoying dancing to this Jamaican artist named Koffee.
Buckstranger
- Dance style: Krump
- Dancing since: 2010
- Music for Krump: Krump music
- What I like to experiment with: I like music with heavy bass and lots of energy. I usually dance to music by Kid NY, Morfmuzik and Playa Beats.
- My favourites: ‘No More Piano’ and ‘Style Ripper’ by Playa Beats, and ‘Electokrump’ by Morfmuzik
Aarti
- Dance style: House
- Dancing since: 2013
- Music for House dance: House music
- What I like to experiment with: I like to practice House dance on hip-hop music and ‘90s music like A Tribe Called Quest, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, etc.
- My favourites: ‘The World Is Your Family’ by Louie Vega ft Josh Milan; currently it is my favourite.
Deep Soul
- Dance style: Experimental
- Dancing since: 2009
- Music for experimental dance: None
- What I like to experiment with: There is no particular music for my style of dance. I like music that does not follow the rules of regular pop music. I like to dance to music which is unpredictable. That challenges me when I dance and brings out something new.
- My favourites: Thriftworks is the best; I would recommend Thriftworks to anyone who wants to listen to fresh music. Then there are also Gonzi, 20syl, Elmir, and few more artists.
Himanshi Pop
- Dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2016
- Music for Popping: Funk
- What I like to experiment with: I like all songs with a lot of bass. So any music with heavy bass works for me to dance.
- My favourites: I love Indian fusion music, particularly NRhythm and Mufak.
Gorkeh
- Dance style: Locking
- Dancing since: 2010
- Music for Locking: Funk
- What I like to experiment with: I also dance locking on hip-hop songs.
- My favourites: ‘I Feel Good’ and ‘Make It Funky’ by James Brown are my favourite songs to dance locking.
Jenny Gusai
- Dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2014
- Music for Popping: Funk
- What I like to experiment with: I like dancing to G-Funk, old school funk and P-Funk. I even practice on RnB.
- My favourites: I love G-Funk and the vibes of West Coast funk music
Mister V
- Dance style: Locking
- Dancing since: 2010
- Music for Lopping: Funk
- What I like to experiment with: I like dancing to old Hindi songs.
- My favourites: ‘You Are My Soniya’ from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, ‘Yun Hi Chala’ Chal’ from Swades, ‘I Am A Disco Dancer’ from Disco Dancer, and ‘Le Gayi’ from Dil To Pagal Hai.
NEPO
- Dance style: Hip-hop
- Dancing since: 2017
- Music for Hip-hop dance: Hip-hop music
- What I like to experiment with: I practice hip-hop dance on all genres. I try dancing on jazz, House music and Indian music as well.
- My favourites: ‘Let Em' Know’ by Bryson Tiller
Manish Pop
- Dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2012
- Music for Popping: Funk
- What I like to experiment with: I love to dance on Hindi songs. Funk is good for battles and for teaching. But I try practicing on Hindi and Punjabi songs. Particularly songs with a tabla.
- My favourites: Zakir Hussain’s table performances
Iamon
- Dance style: Afro dance
- Dancing since: 2014
- Music for Afro dance: Afrobeat
- What I like to experiment with: I like dancing to Afro House, which is a fusion of Afrobeat and House music.
- My favourites: ‘Kachiri’ by Kilimanjaro Band (Remixed by Moris Beat) and ‘Potato’ by Dahlin Gage
Sandy Dhanai
- Dance style: Experimental
- Dancing since: 2012
- Music for experimental dance: None
- What I like to experiment with: I generally dance to Lofi hip-hop music or meditation music. Because I practice yoga, I enjoy meditation music and dancing to it.
- My favourites: No favourites. I just put on a Lofi hip-hop playlist on YouTube and freestyle to it.
Jenny Waacker
- Dance style: Waacking
- Dancing since: 2014
- Music for Waacking: Disco music
- What I like to experiment with: Hip-hop, funk and Afro music
- My favourites: ‘One Night Only (Disco Version)’ by Beyonce and ‘Bad Girl’ by Danity Kane ft Missy Elliott