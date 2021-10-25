Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Top 16
© Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool
Check out the favourite music of the Red Bull Dance Your Style India Top 16

From the traditional music for their respective dance styles to what genres they like to experiment with, the Top 16 dancers reveal their favourites.
Written by Sean Sequeira
Published on
Red Bull Dance Your Style had a first-ever India finals in 2021.
After digital qualification rounds, famed international dancers Diablo, Kite and Antoinette Gomis selected the top 16 to participate in the India finals.
Before the Top 16 could take the stage, we spoke with them about their dance styles, the kind of music that is generally associated with their dance style, and what music they like to experiment with when dancing.

Rawshan

Rawshan at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Rawshan
© Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool
  • Dance style: Popping
  • Dancing since: 2009
  • Music for Popping: Funk
  • What I like to experiment with: I like dancing to all genres of music.
  • My favourites: Music by Notorious B.I.G., Warren G, Snoop Dogg and Dr Dre

Yuganshu

Yuganshu at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Yuganshu
© Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool
  • Dance style: Popping
  • Dancing since: 2017
  • Music for Popping: Funk
  • What I like to experiment with: G-Funk, West Coast hip-hop, old school hip-hop
  • My favourites: I love P-music or Popping music. It has a lot of beats.

Smooth Boog

Smooth Boog at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Smooth Boog
© Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool
  • Dance style: Popping
  • Dancing since: 2015
  • Music for Popping: Funk
  • What I like to experiment with: Break beats, hip-hop music, chill-hop, rap and RnB
  • My favourites: ‘Say It Loud – I'm Black and I'm Proud’ by James Brown. I also like dancing to music by Michael Jackson, J Cole, and Dam-Funk.

Style E

Style E at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Style E
© Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool
  • Dance style: House
  • Dancing since: 2008
  • Music for House dance: House music
  • What I like to experiment with: I love to mix and match. I may dance House to krump music or salsa music.
  • My favourites: I keep trying to discover new music because I’m also a DJ. Right now I’m enjoying dancing to this Jamaican artist named Koffee.

Buckstranger

Buckstranger at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Buckstranger
© Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool
  • Dance style: Krump
  • Dancing since: 2010
  • Music for Krump: Krump music
  • What I like to experiment with: I like music with heavy bass and lots of energy. I usually dance to music by Kid NY, Morfmuzik and Playa Beats.
  • My favourites: ‘No More Piano’ and ‘Style Ripper’ by Playa Beats, and ‘Electokrump’ by Morfmuzik

Aarti

Aarti at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Aarti
© Ali Bharmal
  • Dance style: House
  • Dancing since: 2013
  • Music for House dance: House music
  • What I like to experiment with: I like to practice House dance on hip-hop music and ‘90s music like A Tribe Called Quest, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, etc.
  • My favourites: ‘The World Is Your Family’ by Louie Vega ft Josh Milan; currently it is my favourite.

Deep Soul

Deep Soul at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Deep Soul
© Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool
  • Dance style: Experimental
  • Dancing since: 2009
  • Music for experimental dance: None
  • What I like to experiment with: There is no particular music for my style of dance. I like music that does not follow the rules of regular pop music. I like to dance to music which is unpredictable. That challenges me when I dance and brings out something new.
  • My favourites: Thriftworks is the best; I would recommend Thriftworks to anyone who wants to listen to fresh music. Then there are also Gonzi, 20syl, Elmir, and few more artists.

Himanshi Pop

Himanshi Pop at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Himanshi Pop
© Ali Bharmal
  • Dance style: Popping
  • Dancing since: 2016
  • Music for Popping: Funk
  • What I like to experiment with: I like all songs with a lot of bass. So any music with heavy bass works for me to dance.
  • My favourites: I love Indian fusion music, particularly NRhythm and Mufak.

Gorkeh

Gorkeh at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Gorkeh
© Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool
  • Dance style: Locking
  • Dancing since: 2010
  • Music for Locking: Funk
  • What I like to experiment with: I also dance locking on hip-hop songs.
  • My favourites: ‘I Feel Good’ and ‘Make It Funky’ by James Brown are my favourite songs to dance locking.

Jenny Gusai

Jenny Gusai at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Jenny Gusai
© Ali Bharmal
  • Dance style: Popping
  • Dancing since: 2014
  • Music for Popping: Funk
  • What I like to experiment with: I like dancing to G-Funk, old school funk and P-Funk. I even practice on RnB.
  • My favourites: I love G-Funk and the vibes of West Coast funk music

Mister V

Mister V at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Mister V
© Ali Bharmal
  • Dance style: Locking
  • Dancing since: 2010
  • Music for Lopping: Funk
  • What I like to experiment with: I like dancing to old Hindi songs.
  • My favourites: ‘You Are My Soniya’ from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, ‘Yun Hi Chala’ Chal’ from Swades, ‘I Am A Disco Dancer’ from Disco Dancer, and ‘Le Gayi’ from Dil To Pagal Hai.

NEPO

NEPO at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
NEPO
© Vaqaas Mansuri
  • Dance style: Hip-hop
  • Dancing since: 2017
  • Music for Hip-hop dance: Hip-hop music
  • What I like to experiment with: I practice hip-hop dance on all genres. I try dancing on jazz, House music and Indian music as well.
  • My favourites: ‘Let Em' Know’ by Bryson Tiller

Manish Pop

Manish Pop at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Manish Pop
© Vaqaas Mansuri
  • Dance style: Popping
  • Dancing since: 2012
  • Music for Popping: Funk
  • What I like to experiment with: I love to dance on Hindi songs. Funk is good for battles and for teaching. But I try practicing on Hindi and Punjabi songs. Particularly songs with a tabla.
  • My favourites: Zakir Hussain’s table performances

Iamon

Iamon at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Iamon
© Ali Bharmal
  • Dance style: Afro dance
  • Dancing since: 2014
  • Music for Afro dance: Afrobeat
  • What I like to experiment with: I like dancing to Afro House, which is a fusion of Afrobeat and House music.
  • My favourites: ‘Kachiri’ by Kilimanjaro Band (Remixed by Moris Beat) and ‘Potato’ by Dahlin Gage

Sandy Dhanai

Sandy Dhanai at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Sandy Dhanai
© Ali Bharmal
  • Dance style: Experimental
  • Dancing since: 2012
  • Music for experimental dance: None
  • What I like to experiment with: I generally dance to Lofi hip-hop music or meditation music. Because I practice yoga, I enjoy meditation music and dancing to it.
  • My favourites: No favourites. I just put on a Lofi hip-hop playlist on YouTube and freestyle to it.

Jenny Waacker

Jenny Waacker at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals
Jenny Waacker
© Ali Bharmal
  • Dance style: Waacking
  • Dancing since: 2014
  • Music for Waacking: Disco music
  • What I like to experiment with: Hip-hop, funk and Afro music
  • My favourites: ‘One Night Only (Disco Version)’ by Beyonce and ‘Bad Girl’ by Danity Kane ft Missy Elliott
