How the Red Bull Dance Your Style India Top 16 like to move

Red Bull Dance Your Style was conducted in India for the first time in 2021.
The top 16 went up against each other in one-on-one battles, expressing themselves and showcasing their dance styles.
Before they took to the dancefloor, we asked them about their dance styles and what is unique to each of them.
Rawshan
- Base dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2009
- How I like to dance: “There are subdivisions of popping like electric boogaloo, animation, tutting, ground moves, waving, etc which I do under popping. But the main substyle I love is electric boogaloo.”
- My moves: “I have this move called Cap Dab. I was at this event called Freeze, in Bengaluru in 2015 or 2016. We were in the cypher and the other guy suddenly threw a cap at me, and I randomly caught it on my head on beat while doing a dab.”
Yuganshu
- Base dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2017
- How I like to dance: “When I started popping, I used to do foundation and basic stuff. Later I started adding elements like tutting. Then I started doing waving as well. Now I also do ground moves and boogaloo to add variation to my dance.”
- My moves: “I don’t have any specific moves. Popping is freestyle so you don’t have set moves; but you can create them. I just like adding elements to my dance like tutting and boogaloo.”
Smooth Boog
- Base dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2015
- How I like to dance: “I do what the music tells me to do. I don’t try to fit moves in beats so much. I just feel the vibe and freestyle.”
- My moves: “I don’t have specific moves; I do the foundation moves of electric boogaloo like twist-o-flex and master-flex. And then I use other styles like tutting, waving etc. in my dance.”
Style E
- Base dance style: House
- Dancing since: 2008
- How I like to dance: “My dance style is house, but I practice a lot of styles. I do all the Latin dances, also hip-hop and other street dances. I do everything. I’d say I don’t have a single style.”
- My moves: “I have this special move called One-Handed Dolphin Dive. There is a move in House dance called Dolphin Dive; my move is a variation to that. I did it in a battle by mistake the first time; I was just lost in the music and going for the Dolphin Dive but only did it with one hand. My crew members asked me about it afterwards and I didn’t believe I’d done it until I saw the video.”
Buckstranger
- Base dance style: Krump
- Dancing since: 2010
- How I like to dance: “I use a lot of power in my dance. In Krumping, you can use power or you can be happy; because we basically play characters through our dance. My strength is power. My favourite moves are jabs and arm swings.”
- My moves: “I like to focus on doing unique intros. This is important for my character. My character in dance is Buckstranger. In Krumping lingo, ‘buck’ means amazing and ‘stranger’ means different. So I feel I should always introduce myself differently each time, and that’s why I focus on doing amazing intros in every round.
Aarti
- Base dance style: House
- Dancing since: 2013
- How I like to dance: “The feeling in House dance is more like club or social dancing. It’s free and not choreographed. There aren’t fixed moves or routines. House gives you freedom of movement, so I just like to be in the zone and improvise while dancing.”
- My moves: “I’m not just a house dancer. I’ve also trained in ballet, and I do contemporary, hip-hop, popping and waacking. So I try to mix in the footwork of House with new elements from other styles. I mean, basically I retain the dance vocabulary of House and add steps or moves to it.”
Deep Soul
- Base dance style: Experimental
- Dancing since: 2009
- How I like to dance: “My dance style is experimental freestyle. It is all about being spontaneous and surrendering yourself to the art, movement and music; it's spiritual for me. My style is practiced by a few people in India and around the world. It is still very new. I live by a simple phrase: Dance to manifest for the betterment of my existence.”
- My moves: “I've discovered several characters, concepts and states of mind through which I express myself. I've created a move known as Glowing Ankles in which my ankles move and ‘make love’ together. My dance is based on emotion and energy.”
Himanshi Pop
- Base dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2016
- How I like to dance: “I find popping very attractive. I love the groove of popping.”
- My moves: “I know you can create your own moves but I’m very new to the underground dance scene, so I haven’t explored that yet. I’ve only done four classes in popping so far. But I want to create my own version of this dance that I love.”
Gorkeh
- Base dance style: Locking
- Dancing since: 2010
- How I like to dance: “I started as a breaker but I began to explore other dance forms like popping and krumping. Eventually I loved locking so I practice it the most but I use my knowledge of breaking and do breaking powermoves with locking.”
- My moves: “In locking, there is a lot of pointing. So using my breaking experience, I do a flip with a point, or a backflip with a lock. I love dynamic moves so I merge the fundamentals of locking with dynamic breaking moves. My signature is to do a one-handed freeze with a point.”
Jenny Gusai
- Base dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2014
- How I like to dance: “I focus on the basic foundations and techniques of popping, but I also add other elements to it, like tutting, waving, boogaloo, etc.”
- My moves: “I don’t have any specific moves. I enjoy the freestyle nature of popping and just go with the flow. My favourite elements to add to my dance are tutting, angles and lines.”
Mister V
- Base dance style: Locking
- Dancing since: 2010
- How I like to dance: “I use a lot of the fundamentals of locking. I rely on moves that were originally created by dance crew The Lockers on the Soul Train show. These are moves like Skeeter Rabbit, Stop and Go, Scoobot, Shuffle, etc.”
- My moves: “I have a trademark move; it’s a shake that I do which incorporates the locking move called the snake. So I do a snake with a signature shake of my own, timed with the music perfectly.”
NEPO
- Base dance style: Hip-hop
- Dancing since: 2017
- How I like to dance: “I rely on the foundations of the hip-hop dance form and using a lot of energy when I dance. I like to make use of space, so I use the whole dancefloor that is available when I dance.”
- My moves: “I haven’t created any moves of my own. I like using the basic moves in hip-hop dance. These are Rock and Bounce, Lock It Down, Criss Cross, Bart Simpson, Steve Martin, etc. My favourite is the Criss Cross.”
Manish Pop
- Base dance style: Popping
- Dancing since: 2012
- How I like to dance: “I love pops and hits in popping. I’ve also created my own moves which people recognize as being mine. I also like doing a lot of ground work, and I train with breakers so I take inspiration from breaking sometimes.”
- My moves: “My signature move is an elbow swipe. I did the elbow swipe accidentally once. I had crashed on my elbow, and later when I saw the video, it struck me that I could switch my elbow and make a whole new move. So that’s what I did.”
Iamon
- Base dance style: Afro dance
- Dancing since: 2014
- How I like to dance: “I love Afro dance and the culture it comes from. Basically you have elements of dance from different African countries which collectively become Afro dance. I love that about it. I love legwork routines like moon legwork, cross legwork, happy feet legwork, etc.”
- My moves: “There's a routine I do called Network. In Afro dance, you have your knees bent for a lot of the dance moves. So for this move, I bend my knees inwards and my legs form like brackets, and then I do a three-step or a four-step with my own twist to it. So that’s my move and I love doing it.”
Sandy Dhanai
- Base dance style: Experimental
- Dancing since: 2012
- How I like to dance: “My dance style is experimental, where I use a mix of contemporary and hip-hop. I follow the fundamentals of contemporary but add a hip-hop flavour to it. I also train in yoga so I use that flexibility and movement in my dance.”
- My moves: “My right leg is very flexible at the hip; I can take it entirely vertical and even around my neck. So I created my signature move in which I keep my right leg pointing towards the sky and do a spin while balanced on my left leg. I also do variations with this move.”
Jenny Waacker
- Base dance style: Waacking
- Dancing since: 2014
- How I like to dance: “Waacking is a freestyle dance. It does have some basics and foundations like posing, footwork and attitude. Most importantly though, it is about how you behave and carry yourself. I love to think about what my character is when I’m dancing and accordingly behave according to how that character would behave.”
- My moves: “It’s a very free form of dance, so I don’t like to really create routines or follow any set ideas. I always wanted to be a model so I like to use a lot of posing in my dance. I also get very energetic and like to jump; so I might just jump and do a pose sometimes.”