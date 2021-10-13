Here’s how to vote at the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a unique competition which features some of the best street dancers in the world.

You could have krump artists going up against a popper, or a waacker facing off against a hip-hop dancer.

And with the music choice completely up to the DJ, the dancers have to always be on their toes to put their best foot forward in the one-on-one battles.

So the battles are bound to be never-seen-before epics of some of the best artists across street dance styles doing their all to win the championship.

But there’s one more unique aspect to this dance competition.

There are no designated judges to decide the winners of the battles. The audience members are the judges via collective voting after every single battle. Which means you get to vote for your favourite dancer to win!

The dancers are designated either red or blue, which are marked on the stage. After the battle, the audience gets to vote for the dancer in red or blue to decide who ruled the dancefloor and deserves to win.

So you vote for the winner of each battle until the champion is decided via knockout.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 India Finals will be streamed live for audience to watch and vote. So if you want to be part of some of the most epic dance battles in India, be sure to RSVP to watch the livestream and vote .

Below are more details on the voting process.

At the start of each battle, you will see the dancers designated red and blue.

After the dancers have finished performing, you will be able to vote for your favourite dancer of that battle.

Voting panel on laptop screen (bottom right) © Red Bull Staff

You will see a voting panel pop up on the screen with red and blue image options. Just click the colour of the dancer you want to vote for.

Be sure to focus on the dancer’s colour for that battle because dancers will keep changing colours over different rounds.

Your vote is precious! And you can’t change your vote once cast, so be sure to get it right the first time.

Voting panel on mobile screens (bottom) © Red Bull staff

You will get 30 seconds to cast your vote after each battle has completed. Once the voting has completed, the voting panel will disappear and you can watch the next battle.

The battles and voting will carry on until the champion is announced via knockout.

Are you ready to vote? Remember to RSVP and cast the right vote . All the best!