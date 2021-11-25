Who will battle in the Red Bull Dance Your Style Pre-Finals of 2021

The battle is on. Red Bull Dance Your Style is back, and the top street dancers from over 30 countries are wowing crowds and going head-to-head in 50 events for a chance to etch their name on the world stage on December 4, 2021, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

How the competition works

The line-up for the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final consists of eight invited wildcard dancers . Eight more competitors will join them to complete the Top 16 for the world final competition.

This is what to expect at Red Bull Dance Your Style © Annika Wallis / Red Bull Content Pool

Learn about all the national champions and pre-final wildcards right here…

Kieran Lai, UK, Hip-Hop

Kieran Lai won Red Bull Dance Your Style Challenge in 2020 © Eva Berten/Red Bull Content Pool

London-based hip-hop dancer Kieran Lai has displayed his skills everywhere from the semi-finals of UK TV competition Britain's Got Talent to West End musical & Juliet. He even danced as part of Zoo Youth performance company in front of Michelle Obama during the 2012 Summer Games.

Mainly self-taught, Kieran Lai started dancing after being fixated by YouTube clips of his greatest creative inspirations like a Korean body popper and French dance icon Salah.

In 2020 he won Red Bull Dance Your Style TikTok Challenge and secured his spot for 2021.

Hamad, Egypt, Popping

Hamad is the champion of Red Bull Dance Your Style Egypt © Hesham Marcelo/Red Bull Content Pool

Hamad Ibrahim is a 26-year-old Filipino-born popper based in Cairo, Egypt. Surrounded by a rich cultural upbringing, Hamad started dancing at 16 years old. He's super musical and skilled in a mix of hip-hop styles, but popping is his expertise.

Over the past decade, he's racked up a list of battle wins in Egypt, such as becoming a semi-finalist on Arabs Got Talent in 2013 and also appeared in numerous TV interviews discussing his movement skills. As an instructor, his experimental and creative choreography makes his workshops high in demand.

Doktor Akay Üstünel, Turkey, Hip-Hop

Doktor Akay Üstünel won Red Bull Dance Your Style Turkey © Nuri Yılmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

Akay Üstünel started dancing in 2009 as a result of his strong passion and respect for hip-hop culture. In under three years after stepping into the studio and making it to the semi-finals in his first-ever battle, he danced in national commercials and jumped on concert stages with Turkish artists worldwide.

He's since appeared in several music videos as a lead dancer and choreographer as well as TV series and films. When he's not battling, Akay is a movement director and instructor at Elements of Dance Company and founder of Satisfunktion Crew.

Ricky, Japan, Popping/Animation

Ricky won Red Bull Dance Your Style Japan © Suguru Saito/Red Bull Content Pool

Ricky learned his craft from American soldiers who came to his hometown of Okinawa – one of those soldiers showed him a video of French popper Salah, and the rest is history.

At 14 years old, Ricky started dancing and honing his skills in popping, funk, musicality and animation. After that, he made the jump to Osaka. With 17 years of experience behind him in 2021, he's since clocked numerous solo battle wins and as a crew member of pop/animation teams EPOCH, EXmatic and Prankster. He's performed worldwide and currently divides his time away from the dance floor as an instructor, judge and father.

Jaekwon, Austria, Locking/Popping

Jaekwon won Red Bull Dance Your Style Austria © Ulrich Aydt/Red Bull Content Pool

Salzburg-based locker and popper Jaekwon delivered an electrifying battle to claim his place in South Africa. But his performance prowess shouldn't come as a surprise. He learned his chops at London's Breakin Convention and has worked as a choreographer and performer globally. He's a member of the crew Fusion Lockers.

Jaekwon strengthened the dexterity of his skill set by learning from OGs like Storm and by taking university lectures in dance and theatre education, stage direction and staging, along with Japanese traditions, folk dance and martial arts.

.

Sifer, Spain, Popping

Sifer won Red Bull Dance Your Style Spain © Jacobo Medrano/Red Bull Content Pool

Sifer put his birthplace, the Canary Islands, on the map when he was crowned Spain's best dancer at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final. His charisma and flow have already seen him carve out a name in Madrid and Barcelona, and he's started working his way across the world.

Sifer has trained in all hip-hop styles and has already chalked up a string of national championship wins. He's passionate about music and would like to pursue that more outside of being a dance instructor, as a member of Calima Team and Man of Steel Crew. He's also the founder/creator of popping training program Sifer Cypher Formacion, which offers classes, battles and workshops.

Satanel, Romania, Hip-Hop

Satanel won Red Bull Dance Your Style Romania © Bogdan Buda/Red Bull Content Pool

Satanel is a force to be reckoned with. Her Instagram shows the multi-skilled Romanian dancer tackling everything from a skateboard to guitar to graffiti. Not only was it a dream of hers to compete at Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and have her mother and father in the audience, but she also promised that if she won, it would be a present for her grandma's 78th birthday!

Mams, Switzerland, Hip-Hop

Mams won Red Bull Dance Your Style Switzerland © Jean-Christophe Dupasquier/Red Bull Content Pool

Swiss hip-hop dancer and choreographer Romand Mamadou Kalombo, aka ' Mams ', fuses dancehall and krump into his multi-disciplined style, among other genres. Since starting out as a dancer, Mams has battled in numerous dance competitions, but qualifying for a spot in the Dance Your Style World finals and being crowned the Swiss champ is the furthest he’s ever made it in a competition.

Mams is also the founder of the dance school Studio Leszarts based in Vevey, Switzerland, and at Red Bull Dance Your Style Switzerland qualifier he had to battle against one of his students for the first time to take the title. Outside of battling, performing and choreography for everything from theatre to music videos, Mams is a coach and dancer on freestyle crew Mal au Crâne and Concept Compagnie.

Silvio, Portugal, Popping

Silvio won Red Bull Dance Your Style Portugal © Maiur Narendra/Red Bull Content Pool

Silvio is a Portuguese popper, multi-genre artist and teacher. This will be his first time competing in Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals and he was extremely proud to win.

He’s passionate and most inspired by the people around him and expresses his gratitude to everyone who supported his come-up as well as champions all his potential opponents. As an extremely dedicated and core member of JKBX Crew (Jukebox Crew) and earlier this year collectively created a freestyle dance camp called ReBoot.

When he’s not in the studio or in a cypher you can catch Silvio’s skills as a top tier gamer swiping out people across the globe on Twitch.

Chrissy Chou, Taiwan, Waacking

Chrissy Chou wins Red Bull Dance Your Style Taiwan © Garret Clarke / Red Bull Content Pool

All eyes are on Taiwanese waacker Chrissy Chou in a cypher. The smooth, rhythmic waacker mixes in hip-hop, dancehall, reggae and contemporary movement into her waacking to create a highly original and alluring style.

This may be Chrissy’s first Red Bull Dance Your Style but she’s no stranger to battles. Over the past decade, she’s won a string of titles including making it to the top eight in Taiwan’s 2014 World Cup Final dance competition. She’s also been a judge and is in high demand across Asia as a performer on various television shows.

Toby Deedaran, Denmark, Hip-Hop

Toby Dedaaran won Red Bull Dance Your Style Denmark © Samy Khabthani / Red Bull Content Pool

Hip-hop dancer Toby Deedaran has danced since childhood. He began working as a professional in Copenhagen, Denmark, after completing his education at Flow Dance Academy.

He's known both for his choreography-based dance videos and his participation in the freestyle and battle environment. He's worked with everyone from Adidas to the world-famous choreographer Parris Goebel. His instructor workshops and classes are packed out and attract fans from across Scandinavia and Europe, all hoping to cop a bit of his expressive artistic style and performance charisma.

Blayke, Nigeria, Popping

Blayke won Red Bull Dance Your Style Nigeria © Izzy Photography/Red Bull Content Pool

Blayke claimed the title of best freestyle dancer in Nigeria when triumphing in Lagos. This will be his first time battling in Red Bull Dance Your Style Pre-Finals and he'll be bringing plenty of fire to his performances.

A multi-genre dancer that mixes in krump, hip-hop and alternative styles with his popping, Blayke is super athletic as well and hungry to compete and wow the crowd.

Luke Mizzi, Malta, Hip-Hop

Luke Mizzi is the winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style Malta © Andrew Large / Red Bull Content Pool

Maltese hip-hop dancer Luke Mizzi is on a high. Not only is he the winner of Red Dance Your Style Malta, but he’s also heading to the world final of Red Bull Dance Your Style for the first time ever.

In the past, Luke has worked as a dance coach at Sport Malta and is currently a crew member/choreographer and dancer for Concept of Movement. Away from the dancefloor, he has a Bachelor of Arts but is now studying for a Masters degree in Theatre Studies at the University of Malta alongside flexing his pen game as a content writer for Malta Daily.

Mecnun, Germany, Movement

Mecnun won Red Bull Dance Your Style Germany © Eva Berten / Red Bull Content Pool

Mecnun is a multidisciplinary performing artist and director based in Germany. As a master of mediums, he divides his time between movement, art, fashion, culture and film. At Red Bull Dance Your Style Germany, he blew the crowd away with his next-level musicality and alluring performance. No stranger to winning over an audience, Mecnun found fame by uploading routines to YouTube and Instagram. He’s appeared in numerous music videos and stadium tours and danced in many countries, as well as released a documentary and dance performances about the state of the world and political injustice.

Despite all his achievemnets, this is Mecnun’s first Red Bull Dance Your Style and he was moved to tears when he was handed the trophy.

Dam'en, Russia, Hip-Hop and Popping

Dam'en is the winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style Russia © Dmitriy Tibekin/Red Bull Content Pool

Konstantin Krasilich, aka DAM’EN , is a choreographer and dancer in Russia’s underground dance scene. He started to dance after his football career ended due to an injury. He represents Sarcellite Crew, is the trainer of the District 13 dance team, competed on Season 7 of the Russian television dance competition NEW DANCES on TNT as part of a team and is represented by Russian creative and dance agency, PLĀNKA.

This will be the first time DAM’EM is competing at Red Bull Dance Your Style and it's already one of his greatest and most meaningful accomplishments as a dancer.

Gil the Grid, the Netherlands, Experimental

Gil the Grid won Red Bull Dance Your Style Netherlands © Tom Doms

Gil the Grid is one of the most piercing dancers you’ll come across. Growing up in Spangen, the Netherlands, Gil the Grid credits dance as keeping him off the streets and away from crime. As a kid, he discovered a natural ability to captivate crowds and express his inner self through dance. He started teaching, became the artistic leader of Pop'arazzi and won the experimental category at Juste Debout in 2013.

But in 2013 he suffered mental health issues caused by unresolved trauma. The incident propelled Gil the Grid even deeper into his dance as a way to heal and he pour his heart out in his performances and choreography.

Fast forward to today and Gil the Grid has performed in around 30 countries around the world, he's artistic director of Amenti MoveMeant and has established his own syllabus called The MoveMeant Method. He's also used his platform to be an activist and address societal issues through dance. He was in the final of Holland's Got Talent in 2017 and recently danced during the Eurovision Song Contest. This will be his first time competing at Red Bull Dance Your Style.

Soyuz, France, Popping

Soyuz won Red Bull Dance Your Style France © Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool

Soyuz was born in the city of Tours, France. He started popping in 2013 after watching a YouTube clip made by Inglewood, a popper and animator who Marquese Scott filmed in California. Soyuz started training and found he was a natural talent, quickly racking up battle wins and fans. Originally a member of La Smala crew, he now lives in Bordeaux and practises with Gallion New Era in Paris.

Soyuz got his name from one of his teachers, who said that his body and the way he moved was so weird that it looked like it was from outer space. At the same time, they both saw 'Soyuz', a spaceship, in the newspaper and the rest is history.

When he's not in the studio training, Soyuz is studying to get a masters degree as a cloud engineer and app developer. When asked whether or not he'll create his own in the future, he said the plans are top secret.

This is his first time performing at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.

José Monstarz, Chile, Hip-Hop

José Monstarz is the winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style Chile © Gary Go/Red Bull Content Pool

Born and raised in Quinta Normal in Santiago de Chile, José Monstarz was inspired to start dancing by Michael Jackson, Chris Brown and the people he saw around him. He started dancing in 2011 and dedicated himself, his training and his focus solely on hip-hop. Today, José describes his dance style as creative, charismatic and musical. José is a part of Monstarz crew, who are currently resident dancers performing a hip-hop show with a circus in Chile. The circus represents the crew's first time performing in a show of that calibre, and they have found it very beautiful.

José says his proudest achievement from dance is winning Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final because of the event's magnitude. But another standout achievement that holds a special place in his heart is becoming the first Chilean to win the hip-hop category at a championship called Brazil Dance Camp. His local inspirations are Jazz Monstarz and all the dancers that make up Monstarz crew. Internationally, his inspirations are French hip-hop dancers and choreographers Icee Forzesound and Mufasa.

This year marks the first year that the Dance Your Style competition has taken place in Latin America, and likewise, this will be José Monstarz’s first time competing.

Ian Tico, Kenya, Experimental

Ian Tico won Red Bull Dance Your Style Kenya © Loice Konga/Red Bull Content Pool

Ian Munuve, aka Ian Tico , was born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya. He was introduced to dance at the age of seven by his aunt and uncle because Ian Tico was fascinated by how you could use your body to create different illusions. From there, his passion for dance grew, and the movements he wanted to try came naturally.

Winning Red Bull Dance Your Style in Kenya is Ian Tico’s biggest and proudest achievement from dance. When asked to sum up his dance style, Ian Tico says it's experimental and derived from different styles and movement foundations – one of which is Odi, a local street dance style from Kenya – as well as animalistic movements, popping and house.

Ian Tico’s dance goal is to give back to the dance community in Kenya by opening a school where he can pass knowledge and offer dance facilities that aren't widely available. With this, he hopes to help performance arts grow in Kenya and offer employment opportunities. He's also the founder of The Lab, where he mentors and nurtures freestyle dancers through classes and cyphers.

“This is a dream come true," says Ian Tico, referring to representing Kenya for the first time at Red Bull Dance Your Style. "I never thought I would get this opportunity. The fact that I will have a chance to learn from more experienced dancers and still represent my country through my gift. Thank you to my fans and all who voted for me. I will do you proud.”

Tony, Australia, Afro Dance

Tony won Red Bull Dance Your Style Australia © Ken Leanfore/Red Bull Content Pool

Paris-bred, Sydney-based Afro dancer Tony Oxybel was inspired to compete in Red Bull Dance Your Style 2021 after watching his favourite dancer Koh win in 2019 – the same year Tony stepped foot into a dance studio for the first time. Two years later, Tony will be standing in the same spot as his dance idol, and while he might not consider himself the competitive type, his prowess in battles and applause from his fast-rising fanbase would suggest otherwise.

As a kid, Tony fell in love with hip-hop in Paris because of his older brother, who he followed everywhere. He later fused the duality of his upbringing by a Congolese mother and Caribbean father by dancing Afro and dancehall – and he was a natural at both. He admits that improv was something he was really afraid of when he first started dancing. When his brother and his friends were dancing, his fear would take over. In the end, he had to push himself to get more into freestyling and trust himself and his talent.

Tony levelled up his confidence and skills, but it wasn’t until university that he started to take dance seriously. He moved to Sydney in 2019 to pursue a masters, graduated but found himself totally shifting his focus to the dance community. He began teaching one class a week at a studio, which quickly turned to two, then three and soon Tony’s talents were in demand.

Off the back of becoming the Australian champion and heading to the world finals, Tony is hyped. He says that what he loves about dance is freestyle and choreography, for giving him a sense of liberation. He’s recently become “obsessed” with voguing, and eventually, he wants to dabble more in choreography and creating pieces and work behind the scenes rather than in the spotlight.

Jordan J Funk, UK, Hip-Hop and Krump

JFunk is the winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style UK © Amy Heycock / Red Bull Content Pool

London street dancer and prolific battler Jordan J Funk has been dancing for 15 years. He discovered his passion thanks to his older brother, who started dancing first and noticed JFunk wasn’t really doing anything, so he grabbed him from home and said, “You’re going to dance.” Jordan J Funk went and didn’t look back. Dance got serious for him pretty fast, and he knew he’d found what he was good at and was meant to do.

Since then, he’s clocked battle wins, performed with the English National Opera, Stormzy and Boy Blue Entertainment, and choreographed pieces for the likes of the EMA awards and Capitals Summertime Ball. His favourite work is his own 30-minute krump piece, titled AIMagination. He also teaches at The Hub Studios in East London and counts mentoring his "dance son" Masaiya Thomas as his proudest achievement.

Jordan J Funk’s main styles are krump, hip-hop, house and Afro, which he seamlessly swerves from while delivering showmanship and explosiveness to each of his rounds. He describes the way he dances as pure, feeling and totally his. He’s constantly pushing to be one of a kind while carrying all that he’s learned from his prolific teachers along the way. On top of the teachers list are his "senseis" Kenrick, Turbo as well the "homebros" Kurtyswift and Uncle TC.

Gearing up for his first Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, Jordan J Funk says that whatever the outcome of the competition, he hopes that his dance leads him to teach and share with people around the world and choreograph for more amazing artists/projects.

Nepo, India, Hip-Hop

Nepo won Red Bull Dance Your Style India © Ali Bharmal/Red Bull Content Pool

Hip-hop dancer Deepak Shahi aka 'Nepo' started dancing in 2016 in Haldwani, India, for fun. Today he's a member of Yups and I.S.I.S crews from India. He describes his dance style as being exactly like his personality. He's enjoyable, loves the music, goes with the flow, and expresses everything he feels.

In the past year, he's attracted fans worldwide and scored impressive list of battle wins. But Nepo's biggest achievement yet and the dance battle he's most proud of is becoming champion at Red Bull Dance Your Style India. As a teacher, Nepo's workshops are in high demand, and he also choreographs and judges. When he's not competing in a battle, he loves playing football and partying or spending time with his girlfriend.

Nepo's biggest challenge so far has been money. Although his village in Haldwani is changing, the hip-hop scene still has a long way to go. Nepo had to travel a lot to gain knowledge, immerse himself in dance culture and get his name on the map. In 2021, he's on a steady rise and feeling positive for what's next.

Mólari, Greece, Waacking

Maria Mólari won Red Bull Dance Your Style Greece © Dmitriy Tibekin / Red Bull Content Pool

Greece's Mólari started dancing in 2012. A fierce waacker and voguer, she put her birthplace on the map, has won a series of national battles and proved to be a prominent dancer and choreographer on both the underground and mainstream scenes. A pro at commanding the crowd, Mólari flexes her complex connection to the music through every inch of her body, right down to her fingertips.

Her dance style is smooth, energetic, airy and elegant. She loves the ballroom scene, especially Vogue Fem and house. She is also one of the three members of Femsation, a waacking team from Thessaloniki. Off the back of her thriving passion, she founded Bring the Funk, a collective and live event that brings together the waacking community through sessions and parties. Created as a way to connect dancers in Greece and exchange energy and love for waacking, it was born from Mólari's determination to celebrate and embrace funk and disco, as well as keep these genres alive among the current generation.

2021 will be her first time competing in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final and Mólari is hyped for the event. However, she believes that her proudest achievement remains all the times she's danced without overthinking and just had fun with the music, and the people around.

Flexx, Jamaica, Hip-Hop

Flexx is the winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style Jamaica © Red Bull Dance Your Style Jamaica

Shemar Brown, aka ' Flexx ' was born and raised in Stony Hill, Kingston, Jamaica. He fell in love with dance as a kid and was inspired by his brother. More inspiration came from Jamaican dancers Astii Xqlusive, Pancho Cautiion and African Kydd, as well as international heavyweights such as Kida The Great and Les Twins. The flavour and finesse he showcases today is the fruit of hard practise and a mindset of levelling up his abilities.

He got his dance moniker from a student of his, who saw him incorporate contortion into his dance. Flexx's style is fluid, water-like, but also hard and explosive depending on the beat. He swerves seamlessly from dancehall to experimental hip-hop, bone-breaking and from effortless freestyle technique to reggae and afrobeat. Flexx's proudest dance achievement is winning Red Bull Dance Your Style and having the chance to represent Jamaica at the world final.

High off the hype of winning, but still in shock, Flexx commented: "The feedback was great. Honestly, how the crowd reacted made me feel like a star, like I should've come for the title a long time ago. I've been holding back the good stuff, of course. I had to." Talking about what to expect at the world finals, he says, "I'm going up against beasts and I didn't want to use all my weapons before. Once I get there, I'm giving them everything and representing Jamaica, big and bad. So South Africa, approach with 'Cautiion'."

When it comes to his students and the new generation, Flexx is all heart. He plans to pave the way for dancers coming up after him in his community and put more respect behind the label 'dancer' so that his fellow creatives can get paid what they deserve for their talents. He's also looking to branch off into video production.

Shanny J, South Africa, Waacking

Shanny J won Red Bull Dance Your Style South Africa © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

Shannon Kivido, aka Shanny J , is a 23-year-old waacker and choreographer, who's been dancing for as long as she can remember. Growing up she tapped into her passion by imitating Beyonce, Usher and Micheal Jackson videos for fun. But it was in grade 9, when she joined her first crew, that Shanny would really begin to take dance seriously.

She carved out a name for herself as a rising talent in South Africa by flexing her skills as a waacker and the battle wins, music videos and invitations to teach workshops came flooding in. Since then, Shanny has become a renowned South African choreographer and dancer. She’s sat on the other side of the dancefloor as a judge and created her own collective in South Africa called @and...POSE in 2019 to advocate waacking and vogue. Her style is dynamic, colourful and full of life.

In 2021, Shanny J’s proudest achievement is her personal and dance growth so far. Shanny J battled in the 2018 Red Bull Dance Your Style, but didn’t make the cut until this year, when she returned with a vengeance and walked away with a spot in the world final at Red Bull Dance You Style in her birthplace.

Angyil, USA, Popping

Angyil won Red Bull Dance Your Style USA © Flo Ngala / Red Bull Content Pool

Kansas City born, Gambian popper Angela ' Angyil ' McNeal was bred on hip-hop. She was immersed in the culture thanks to her family and friends and danced before she could walk, everywhere from barbeques to block parties and functions. She learned the classical styles of ballet, jazz and modern at Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts and later became a ballerina at Alvin Ailey, one of the most respected and renowned ballet schools in the genre's history.

Her disinterest to conform to dance conventions and institutional expectations saw Angyil pack up her ballet gear and explore her passion and wild experimentalism in a world where she felt more herself – the streets. Self-taught and out on her own, it didn’t take Angyil long to link up with like-minded dancers, tear apart battles and take home titles. She made a name for herself quickly and gained respect as one of the most unique, artistically articulate, musically profound and aggressive poppers in a scene dominated by men.

Since then Angyil’s broken down doors for other female poppers and has become one of the most sought-after dancers on the planet. She's performed politically-charged dance pieces for Black Lives Matter, as well as formed her own project in Senegal cleaning up the ocean. She's also competed in the prestigious American television competition So You Think You Can Dance and locked down ad campaigns and music video appearances.

She also dreams of acting on screen in a physically demanding role like The Matrix and experimenting with stunts and parkour. Angyil was the runner-up in the first-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. Closing on her greatest achievement, she says: "The thing I'm the proudest of is that I kept my morals and integrity and my character. I feel like so many things could have changed me for the worst and I'm just grateful that it didn't. And above all, that I've continued to be a good person in my field and elevated others."

Nini, Georgia, Hip-Hop

Nini won Red Bull Dance Your Style Georgia © Rezi Kenia / Red Bull Content Pool

Nino Gogichaishvili, aka Nini, was born and raised in Georgia. She discovered dance aged just three and followed in the footsteps of her parents by studying Georgian folklore dancing. After taking her first hip-hop class in March 2012, she decided to devote her life to dance. Nini put her focus on hip-hop while integrating ballet, house, vogue, dancehall, jazz-funk and a bit of breaking. One of Nini's most significant challenges has been staying true to her passion for the arts (despite graduating with a degree in elite mathematics and physics) and following her heart to become a dancer. Her goal is to prove to people in her culture that still don't view dance as a "proper" profession, that this is her destiny.

In 2021, Nini has compiled a hefty list of battle wins, including championship victories at Born To Dance Caucasus and Make Dance Not War, as well as competing on the television show So You Think You Can Dance. Now, she is proud to be able to represent her country at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.

Outside of battling, Nini has worked with respected house dancer Aaron Charles and was selected by New York choreographer Nancy Alison to perform in a piece. She danced in a play alongside children with down-syndrome, which had a huge impact on her life, and she is currently adapting art therapy with dance to teach and entertain children with cancer, special needs and incurable diseases. In the summer of 2021, Nini proved to be a deeply emotional lyricist when releasing her debut EP 'Funday' under the name Simple.

Nini loves snowboarding, skateboarding and riding her motorcycle. However, she's had to take a step back from most sports due to a motorcycle accident that caused her to have ankle surgery and later a torn ACL.

A fiercely independent solo dancer and creative spirit who has never been part of a crew, Nini says of her love of dance: "Dance is spiritual freedom, an opportunity to express the emotion of music through body language. Dance is the most powerful source of sharing happiness, freedom, strength and serenity. Dancing is as contagious as kindness. You make others happy and you stay happy too."

01 Verb, South Africa, Krump

Verb represents South Africa in the Red Bull Dance Your Style Pre-Finals © Tyrone Bradley / Red Bull Content Pool

South African Krumper Senzo, aka Verb, started dancing at a very young age. In 2021, the 29-year-old dancer has competed in every big competition in South Africa. He's performed at the South African Music Awards, made it to the top 16 of television dance competition, So You Think You Can Dance, and was awarded 'Dancer of the Year' at the South African Dance Awards.

He's found fame in the streets and across the globe, but one of his proudest achievements has been contributing to the South African Krump Community by hosting events and sessions individually and with his fellow Krump family and movement Wave Fam and Buck Kingdom. Verb says about the local Krump scene: "It was built by young, passionate, talented and enthusiastic individuals. Being a dancer alone is an obstacle and being a dancer from South Africa doesn't make it any easier."

Verb got his dance name in high school during an isiZulu language class. He and his classmates discovered that his birth name Senzo translates into Verb in English.

When it comes to obstacles, Verb says that making it as a Krump dancer in South Africa is the toughest thing that he's done in his life. Not only are professional opportunities limited for authentic dancers in South Africa and international travel super-expensive, but it also took time for Verb to break through the industry with a dance form like Krump that was born in America.

"We're a country that's very chilled, so to be doing a dance form that's as powerful and explosive as Krump, that takes time for people to vibe with here," Verb says. "I had to battle dancers from different styles and go through certain competitions in order for people here to really understand my style. There are a lot of obstacles and a lot of dancers could give up.

"In the end, the hunger and love for dance is what makes us have some of the best dancers in Africa. Dance is a way of life. It's not just something I do, but it's connected me to things I wouldn't have been able to do or see if I wasn't a dancer. Dance is power, it's a voice, it's a comforter, it's real, and it's now."

Verb's Krump style is loaded with action and character. He views Krump as a classical dance style, not just a raw street style. He's trained with other dancers and genres to understand a wide range of techniques and articulate his movement to various music like Gqom and Amapiano music. Outside of Krump, Verb's favourite styles are Gqom, Popping, Hip-Hop and Breaking.

Hyped to be competing in Red Bull Dance Your Style and representing his country, Verb says, "Red Bull Dance Your Style is the biggest dance competition in the world. It gives equal opportunities to everyone across the world and brings the best dancers together. To know that I am a part of that scares but also excites me! I can't wait to see everyone in real life and also test myself against them!"

JR Game, Germany, Krump

JR Game represents Germany in the Red Bull Dance Your Style Pre-Finals © León-Fabrice Liegener / Red Bull Content Pool

By 11 years old, German dancer and actor JR Game was already ranked inside the world's top 20 at the elite EBS Krump competition. Since then, he's won around 30 contests in Europe and has played a leading role in the tv series Crews & Gangs. He's also dedicated to growing the Krump scene in Berlin and empowering dancers. Outside of that, he regularly organises events and teaches workshops around the world.

Before he made the jump to Berlin, Vehbi Can Yesil, aka JR Game, was born in a small city called Kiel. He was inspired to start dance after being taught Micheal Jackson’s moonwalk by his brother. In 2006, JR Game entered his first battle at nine-years-old after his brother told him that if his crew made it to the finals, JR Game would have to compete with them. JR Game practised super hard for that battle just in case and it paid off. From there, his dance career and battle prowess soared. He says of his best moments: "I think my proudest moments are becoming the four-times World Champion with the national team. Another big highlight is representing people with a disability all around the world."

Outside of dance and a successful acting career, JR Game is building a fashion brand for dancers with disabilities. JR Game says the most significant competition he's had to compete in is his own life. He attributes his fame and finding his style to positively fighting against himself to trust in his uniqueness, realise how different he was and show that to people worldwide. Some of JR’s biggest fans include Chris Brown, Blackeyed Peas and Omarion. He’s been invited to work with numerous brands and appeared on TV commercials as well as landed the job of creative director and dancer in 2020 in the music video, A Moment In Time, with jazz artist Avishai Cohen.

JR Game is a Krump dancer at the core, but has fused elements from multiple styles into his dance. In the future, he would like to integrate more choreography into his craft and LA style. He's part of the Game Fam crew and got his Krump name after its creator called 'BIG'. For JR Game, taking on the moniker 'JR' means that he will do all he can to represent his family and make them proud.

When asked about what dancers inspired him along the way, he says: "Inspired is not the word. I think 'motivated' is better. Any dancer who's killing it on the stage motivates me to push myself and get more. There are no limits."

Sweetface, USA, Popping and Litefeet

Sweetface will represent the USA in the Dance Your Style Pre-Finals © Jordan Nicholson / Red Bull Content Pool

Dante Reeder-Williams, aka Sweetface, was born in Newark, New Jersey and raised in Florida. As a kid, he always enjoyed dancing, whether copying moves from the film You Got Served or watching the television series America's Best Dance Crew. He honed his skills in his room in college, but it wasn't until after he dropped out that his passion for dance was solidified. From the moment Sweetface went to his first event, he fell in love with the battle aspect. Then in the summer of 2012, he committed to dance and began making serious moves on the scene.

He flexed his competitive nature in Tampa, Florida and won the Winterfest battle – just when he needed a confidence boost the most. Convinced dance was the path he was meant to go down, he followed up his triumph in Tampa with a loss in the finals at World of Dance Orlando. Although he didn't take the title, the footage of Sweetface's rounds caught so much attention that he was flown to compete in Paris. Once again, he felt that he could really travel the world with dance and eventually compete with the best. In 2019, he did just that by competing in his first-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style and will now return to the global stage in 2021.

Known for his smooth and groovy versions of various single street styles, Sweetface is part of the V3 crew. Originating out of St. Petersburg, Florida, the crew have a close bond and are more like one big family. Outside of his fellow crew members, Sweetface's biggest inspiration is Oreo of Soul Konnection. One of his first mentors, it was Oreo that gave him the blueprint to becoming a successful dancer.

Pursuing a career in dance while still working a full-time job, Sweetface showcases his love of music by working as a DJ. He loves to stream his DJ sets and is also an avid gamer and movie buff, thanks in large to his dad's huge collection of films.

Given his dance name from a girl who messaged him on a voice recording app to tell him he had a ‘sweet face’, he initially posted her message as a joke and was teased at a battle for it. However, the name stuck and everyone on the scene has called him that ever since.

Reflecting on his proudest achievement, Sweetface says: "Dance has helped me through some of my darkest times. Through all of that, I just realised it's something I'd always want to do, regardless of whether I'm battling, booking jobs, teaching or just dancing at home for a good time. My proudest achievement is to instil a sense of pride and hope in people inside and outside of my dance scene. I want to prove to the people around me that we all have what it takes to really make something of the efforts we put into our dance, day in and day out."

Still just 28 and with a bright future in the scene, Sweetface is more passionate than ever about continuing to elevate his own community at home. Speaking about his future plans, he adds: "As much as I love dance, I don't necessarily want to pursue dancing itself as my career. If opportunities and doors present themselves to do so, I certainly wouldn't object. But I personally would like to help manage dancers and act as a liaison for street dancers. I want to make sure we are all represented and have someone to bat for us. That way, we can all receive proper light on all the talent we possess while being compensated properly for it. I want to prove that it's actually feasible to make dance a career, whether you want to battle, dance for a music artist or choreograph."

Manuka, Belgium, Hip-Hop and House

Manuka at Red Bull Dance Your Style Belgium © Wilhelm Westergren / Red Bull Content Pool

Initially starting out as a gymnast, Manuka discovered dance at the age of 13 and dreamed of one day winning the television show So You Think You Can Dance. Unfortunately, the show ended when she was 17, but her love of dance never went away.

Determined to follow her passion and set new dance goals, Manuka continued training in hip-hop, choreography, heels, jazz and contemporary. She also appeared on television shows including Belgium's Got Talent, Dance As One, James De Musical and The Voice Kids.

Manuka also travelled to New York to hone her skills for seven months. It was in America that she began to become interested in the world of freestyle. Now the 22-year-old is focused on incorporating other club-born styles such as Waacking, Voguing and Popping into her repertoire, as well as evolving her floor work and tricks.

A member of the Boomclapnation crew, Manuka has competed at World of Dance and several other high-profile battles. Outside of the dance scene, she graduated with a degree in physical education and recreation, while when she’s not in the studio you can normally find Manuka in the gym, playing sports or in the swimming pool.

As a strong multi-genre and self-titled 'polyvalent dancer', Manuka is open-minded and constantly pushing her craft. "Dance is really a big part of my life. It gives me the possibility to know myself better and to work on myself as a person. It puts me in challenging situations in which I can fail, learn and continue. It makes me think about what I really like and how my body works mentally and physically. If there's an issue, I ask myself what I can do so that I do it better next time."

Heading to her first Red Bull Dance Your Style and about to compete on the world stage, she adds: "I really like the fact that I can dance in front of such a big audience, interact with them and just have fun. When it comes to the music, that'll be all about the feeling and how my soul connects. The finals for me are really special and challenging because I will have the chance to dance against dancers I look up to. It's going to be really challenging and exciting!"