What went down at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final launch party

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final comes to India for the first time in 2024.
After world final events in cities across the globe, Mumbai will host the best international street dancers for this unique one-versus-one mixed-style dance battle where the audience decides the winner through voting.
The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 will take place on 9th November at NSCI Dome in Mumbai, India.
While the city gears up for the major event, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 Launch Party took place at The Nines on 18th September.
From some of the best dancers showcasing their talent to India’s top rappers announcing the release of banger tracks, the launch party was a high-energy celebration of dance, just as the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 is primed to be.
If you haven’t got your tickets to the world final yet, the launch party is sure to give you enough reasons to visit the ticket portal on BookMyShow.com.
Here are some of the highlights from the launch party.
Unveil of limited edition can
The launch party saw the unveil of the limited edition can for Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, Mumbai/2024. The localized design of the can with an image of Gateway of India and other elements showcases the essence of Red Bull Dance Your Style – audience voting – and features the dancers Mekhola from India and The D Soraki from Japan.
Introducing the Indian wildcard entry
Saumya Kamble was announced as the official wildcard from India to participate in the top-16 of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024. She will be the first Indian to participate in the world final. The 2024 India winner T will participate in the pre-final rounds in the hope of qualifying to the top-16 as well.
Official DJ announcement
The Spindoctor was announced as the official DJ for Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 taking place in Mumbai. He has turned tables for previous Red Bull Dance Your Style India Finals and was also the DJ of the night for the launch party at The Nines in Mumbai on 18th September.
T vs Nepo showcase battle
Red Bull Dance Your Style India winners T (2024) and Nepo (2021 and 2023) treated the audience to a dance showcase battle, which was performed to a live performance by the rapper Yashraj. While not as fierce as when the dancers take to the actual battle stage, it gave everyone a clear idea of what to expect at the world final in NSCI Dome.
Neel and Ruhee on stage
Neel Salekar (@Just_neel_things) and dance entertainer Ruhee Dosani were also present, taking to the stage to put on a fun arrangement of dance madness at it’s best.
Shantanu, Shruti and the Campus Beats crew
Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha, who star in the dance-based Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats put on a spectacular show with the cast of their popular show. Between individual showcases, duo dances, and full-crew cyphers, they had the crowd super entertained.
Revealing the official anthem
The rapper King took to the stage to announce that he had recorded the official anthem of Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024. The track titled ‘Shining Star’ has a music video featuring Mekhola and Sagar Bora. The music video was screened at the launch party with King and the dancers sharing their thoughts on the process of making the song and music video.
Sagar teaches the hook step
Sagar Bora also choreographed a hook step for the official anthem, which he explained with a breakdown for the audience. He also taught the crowd a step-by-step breakdown of the hook step and encouraged everyone to make it their own by posting them performing it on social media.
Partnership with Jio
Khushboo Yadav, the CEO of Jio Entertainment Services and Board Member for JioSaavn, took to the mic to announce the partnership between JioTV and Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final. She revealed that the world final will be streamed live on JioTV and JioTV+ with innovative features like multi-cam viewing, 360-degree view, Ultra View, live chat, emojis and stickers, and live in-app voting being built especially for the stream.
Partnership with Superdry
Superdry were also announced as partners for the world final. They are set to release a line of limited-edition Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 merchandise that will be available for purchase in Superdry stores around India and via online portals.