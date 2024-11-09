MT Pop triumphs at Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 in Mumbai

With dancers from all around the world taking over the streets and dance floors of Mumbai, the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final and week leading to it were a celebration of dance like no other.

Over 5000 spectators packed the NSCI Dome to capacity, vibing to the music, dance, lights, and action on 9th November, with the top-16 putting on their best performance in the hope of swaying the crowd.

Eventually it was MT Pop who came out trumps in a fierce competition that saw him fight hard through several knockout rounds of the competition.

MT Pop performs in the final against Rubix © Focus Sports

A stellar line-up from around the globe

The 2024 World Final brought together an extraordinary group of international dancers, each bringing their unique style to the Mumbai stage. The line-up included pre-final winners and wildcards, with the global diversity of styles – from Hip-Hop to Afro, Waacking to Krump – making this one of the most anticipated dance events of the year.

From Pre-Final 1: Jazzy (Norway), Ryan (Brazil), Daley (Netherlands), and Bogie (Taiwan)

From Pre-Final 2: T (India), Mishena (Slovakia), JR Sniper (France), and Pakissi (Switzerland)

Wildcards: Luwam (Germany), Ivy (USA), Kanessa (Belgium), MT Pop (Vietnam), Prince Wizzard (Korea), Rubix (France), Saumya (India), and THE D Soraki (Japan)

Special performances and showcases

Hosts Melvin Louis and Candice, alongside DJ Spindoctor, kept the event lively, blending entertainment and community spirit.

The rapper King performed his popular track, ‘Shining Star’, which was also the official anthem of the event.

Adding to the fervour was a special showcase by the renowned Kings United crew, who brought the house down with a performance to the iconic Bollywood track ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ – true treat for the dance-loving Indian audience.

Rubix entertains the audience © Focus Sports

The electrifying semi-finals and final rounds

The competition witnessed two intense semi-final rounds, with Rubix facing THE D Soraki and MT Pop going up against local favourite T.

MT Pop and T stunned the spectators with their best moves. After two intense rounds – which included the iconic Bhangra anthem ‘Mundian To Bach Ke’ – the crowd was undecided and a tiebreaker looked to be on the cards. But in a spirited gesture, T graciously stepped back, accepting that MT Pop outperformed him and allowed him to advance. Ultimately, MT Pop and Rubix fought it out in the finals, in one of the best battles of the night.

The beauty of Red Bull Dance Your Style

What makes Red Bull Dance Your Style unique is its format – the audience votes to decide the winner. While other dance competitions usually feature a panel of judges, the audience alone determines who progresses through each round and eventually becomes the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Champion.

Rather than focussing on impressing with traditional dance techniques, dancers try their hardest to connect with the crowd, impress them, and win their vote.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is more than a competition; it’s a celebration of dance’s power to unite people and cultures worldwide. This year’s event in Mumbai follows past world finals in Paris (2019), Johannesburg (2022) and Frankfurt (2023), making a truly global competition that unites the international dance community.

MT Pop in action © Focus Sports

What’s next for the winner?

Taking the Red Bull Dance Your Style crown is not just about victory—it’s about joining an elite circle of international dance champions. Last year’s winner, Waackxxxy, showed how this title can propel a dancer onto the world stage. This year’s winner, MT Pop, will undoubtedly follow in those footsteps, inspiring the next generation of dancers and solidifying a position as a global icon.

With the 2024 World Final done and dusted, Mumbai now takes its place in the global dance scene, impressing international movers and creators who descended on the city for a week. The colours, lights, and vibrancy of the world final week will not be easily forgotten as international dancers, fans, and artists make their way back home with full hearts and happy feet.