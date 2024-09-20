How to watch Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 is coming to Mumbai.

The excitement will begin with Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Week, where workshops, meet & greet sessions, panel discussions, smaller dance battles, and a pre-final will take place.

The champions of more than 40 national finals will compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style Pre-Finals to ultimately earn their place in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, where they'll compete against the eight invited wildcard competitors.

1 min Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 promo Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 promo

The top-16 will go head-to-head at the world final on 9th November at NSCI Dome in Mumbai to decide the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2024 Champion.

If you want to see the best street dancers in the world in action, read on to know how you can get tickets and tune in.

Get tickets on BookMyShow

Tickets to Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 are available on BookMyShow.com , so you can watch all the exciting action in-person from your preferred sit at the venue. Visit the event page on the BookMyShow website, select your category, and book your tickets for the live show. You can also book an exclusive food and beverage package to be part of the pre-show hangout with the dance community.

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Game

Visit the Red Bull website to play the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Game and stand a chance to witness the world final live in Mumbai. All you have to do is watch five street dance digital battles and guess who won. You get +1 (plus one) point for every correct answer and -1 (minus one) point for every wrong answer. You can play multiple times to accumulate a big score. The first- and second-placed participants on the leaderboard at the end of the campaign win two tickets each (one each for themselves and a plus-one) to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 .

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Game with 7-Eleven

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Game also has a separate leaderboard in partnership with 7-Eleven. When shopping at 7-Eleven keep an eye open for the special coupon code that gets you onto to the 7-Eleven leaderboard of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final Game. The top-15 on the 7-Eleven leaderboard at the end of the campaign win two tickets each (one for themselves and one for a plus-one) to the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024 .