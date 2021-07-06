Red Bull Flick is back for another season. The ultimate 2v2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament has exploded in popularity since its first iteration in 2019, with 45,000 competitors from over 30 countries signing up for 2020's event.

Skilled pairs of gamers will once again battle it out in online qualifiers for the chance to be crowned number ones and to call themselves the national champions.

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about Red Bull Flick's return, not least the new maps and futuristic narrative, which provide an alternative reality in which esports is the ultimate form of public entertainment. It's the perfect setting for 2021, taking players to custom maps and arenas across multiple planets and space stations.

This year's game mode also features capture points, with each duo fighting to ascend to bigger arenas. Players control virtual avatars in enhanced VR to compete for the global entertainment of passionate fans and each of the group stage maps highlight the progression that every duo's avatars are making in their quest to reach the ultimate arena on the orbital station of WI-nG:5.

Red Bull Flick in action © Red Bull

How can you enter Red Bull Flick 2021?

In India, Red Bull Flick is open to all players who fancy their chances against CS:GO rivals from across the country. We're not just talking about the chance to go head-to-head with competitive amateurs either. The national final offers the best of the best the opportunity to battle it out against the country's best players.

The tournament comprises online qualifiers and will be followed by a national final. Winners of the national final will be announced the Red Bull Flick 2021 India champions.

Fancy your chances? Learn more about the tournament and how to register here .