7 tips from top CS:GO gamers to make you the best at Red Bull Flick

Red Bull Flick is India’s first ever 2vs2 CS:GO tournament. The new format makes it more fun to play with your pals and adds a fresh twist to the beloved game.

What makes this tournament unique is a brand new hold-the-flag game mode. The Indian online qualifiers of Red Bull Flick 2020 have seen a mix of professional and amateur players compete on the same playing field. Red Bull Flick has seen dynamic gameplay on customized maps that were specially-designed for the tournament.

Leading up to the national final, the most talented gamers in the country will compete to win the title of best CS:GO duo. ReckoninG Esports, Deadlyduo, xdwedontcare., isellpower_, Tyranny, Cursed Duo, RGE FOR LIFE and RADxElite will compete in the online national final. Visit getloconow.com/redbullflickonloco/ on 13th June at 6pm to watch the Red Bull Flick national final matches live.

Leading up to the national final, the duos shared some interesting insights on the tournament and how anyone can be the best. Here are the finalists’ tips for succeeding in Red Bull Flick.

Trade kills with your opponents

In a 2v2 fight, it is important to make sure that you never try to fight the enemy without the backup of your teammate. Trading kills is an effective way to make sure you always have the numbers advantage. For example, if you try to fight an opponent and lose, your teammate must frag him in return quickly, so that at least your sacrifice isn’t wasted.

“It’s difficult to switch targets in CS:GO,” says Pulkit ‘DarkAssassiN’ Kumar of Team isellpower_, “Hence when both of us peek him at the same time, there’s no way he can kill both of us”. Pulkit and his teammate Tarun ‘PreZise’ Gupta made it to the finals by making sure they only had one enemy on their screen at a time, while their opponents always had two.

Maintain good positioning and hiding

The game modes in Red Bull Flick can be quick and chaotic, so having advantageous positions can make it easier to maintain some sense of structure. Like any other competitive mode, good positioning is the key to victory.

“Our strategy was simple. One guy has to hold the flag by staying defensive, while the other guy hides and backs him up from another position,” explained Saaransh ‘Whimp’ Dang from Reckoning Esports.

But not everyone believed in hiding. Varun Narayan from Team xdwedontcare said his strategy was to face opponents head on to collect maximum frags.

Stay on high ground

Some of the other finalists agreed that positioning is important in Red Bull Flick but had their own strategies. One common strategy was to have one player on the high ground at all points of the game while the teammate would defend the flag on the lower level. The reason for this strategy is that shooting two players at different heights is very difficult because of the game mechanics.

Since Red Bull Flick is very different from other 2v2 modes, some finalists watched other titles that have similar capture-and-hold objectives like Team Fortress 2, where they learnt this high ground strategy.

Study the maps

The gamers also reported that they downloaded all five custom maps of Red Bull Flick and practiced them beforehand. They practiced on the maps to get better a positioning, learn which guns were available and how best to use them, and which spots on the map are most advantageous.

Red Bull Flick [Castle] © Red Bull

Identify the specific skills being tested

Each map is different and tests different skills of a player. The map Speedway tests the ability to surf. The map Himalayas tests how good you are with pistols. Meanwhile, Castle tests how good you are with rifles. Those who are good at movement said they preferred the map Garden because they were able to utilize their bunny hopping skills to the maximum.

Rely on spontaneity and try something outrageous

The members of Team Tyranny had a very unique approach to the tournament. They relied on their chemistry and spontaneous plans to deal with their opponents; always changing things up to throw them off guard.

Kasif ‘Paradox’ Sayyed says, “This event requires both the members to be extremely attentive and dynamic all the time with a good mixture of aim, communication and spontaneous decision making. Numerous strats can be made on the fly. Any luck-based shots can also change the pace of the round.”

Swayambika ‘sway’ Sachar said that she would often go for some risky moves, simply because she knew that her teammate Paradox was backing her up. She profoundly says, “Sometimes you just have to trust the other person.”

Practice aiming and shooting

Just as it is with any CS:GO tournament, no amount of special preparation can help if you haven’t perfected the basics of a shooting game. Speed and accuracy come only through rigorous practice and muscle memory takes time to develop, so practice is very important.

Varun Narayan from Team xdwedontcare told us about his daily routine to improve his aim. “Practice a lot, play a lot of aim maps. I used to play aim_botz for around half an hour every day, followed by half an hour of deathmatch”.