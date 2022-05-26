What Ankit Panth has to say about Red Bull Game On

Ankit Panth is one of the most well-known gaming personalities in India.

He ventured into the gaming world back when it was not as popular as it is now, and in doing so he has inspired countless gamers to take it up professionally.

He’s been part of many projects, and one of the latest is Red Bull Game On, a YouTube channel dedicated to the Indian gaming community.

Here he explains what is Red Bull Game On , how he has collaborated with host Ocean Sharma and creator Ujjwal 'Techno Gamerz' Chaurasia for the project, and what is in stock for the Indian gaming community through this new venture.

Ankit Panth © Ali Bharmal

Your viewers are very keen to know about Red Bull Game On. Could you explain the concept in a few lines?

The concept is to learn about gaming and gamers in general. Since no one else is doing this type of gaming content, it is a good initiative that Red Bull has picked up. Fans want to know more about gaming in general from the people they follow. For example, someone might want to know how I started my journey or how some other athlete has done so. This channel will give them an idea about how to get into gaming and how to start their journey.

What is good gaming content? What are the key aspects that a creator should keep in mind?

From the perspective of a professional esports athlete, I would say content revolving around your clutches, your insane shots fired, and your performance to climb up the ranks of the game – those always work.

When it comes to streaming, you must always have the entertainment factor. Crack some jokes and entertain your audience while you are playing!

What is your personal role in the Red Bull Game On project?

(I’ve been part of the planning and the first pilot we shot for the channel.) I tried my best to give my audience an insight into my early life in that pilot episode, and also spoke about how I aspired to be a Red Bull athlete by explaining how my journey started. I also share my struggles and the challenges I faced getting into gaming. From convincing my parents to get my first computer and finally Red Bull helping me get my own gaming room. So all these things motivate my fans, and they get the hope that if I can be here, they can be too. (These early episodes I worked on helped create the style for Red Bull Game On.)

How have you seen the Red Bull Game On project develop in the few months before launch?

I was on call with the team twice or thrice about the development. I saw that the team was very excited to start Red Bull Game On. When we shot the first pilot, everyone was excited. Ocean was there and he knew that no one had done anything like this where the audience could get to know so much about their favourite athletes. So there’s been a lot of development.

Ankit 'V3nom' Panth © Vaqaas Mansuri

How will Red Bull Game On stand out from other gaming channels on YouTube?

That depends on how we do it. It depends on how we engage the audience on social media, how we build up the hype, and what type of questions we ask the guests of the shows. We will then make adjustments to the concepts based on the reception of the audience.

The idea and concept are great, but we will have to push it from the back-end as well to let people know that Red Bull Game On is coming up and that they can get to know more about their favourite gaming influencers, professional players, and more via this channel. We also want to give the audience a clear idea that gaming is not just about gamers, but also about streamers, content creators, and other professionals who are engaged in the industry. So if Red Bull Game On gets a combination of all the professionals in different fields of gaming, then it will be very good for the audience to gain more insight and enjoy the show.

What kind of content would you encourage Red Bull Game On to focus on?

In our gaming industry, there are multiple people engaged in various fields of gaming. I think Red Bull Game On should focus on all the different aspects of the gaming world.

In case of esports athletes, I think their journey into the gaming world is quite inspiring to the audience. I prefer to motivate my viewers so they get boosted to take up gaming professionally. When it comes to streamers like Rakazone, humour plays an intrinsic role in the content as he is a funny guy. Hence, his content is leaning more on entertainment. Therefore, Red Bull Game On should be a mix of everything, from inspiring stories to funny moments. It will be a good combination for the audience as well.

Where do you see Red Bull Game On a year from now?

I want Red Bull Game On to not just feature Indian gamers, but international players as well. If the show performs well in its first year, I want Red Bull to bring in Asian gamers on the channel. This way, we will also get to know more about how they started their journey and how we can learn from them to get better.

What is your message to the viewers who will tune into the channel in the future? What can they seek to learn from it?

I would tell them to watch every episode carefully as there will be some important points that every guest will say regarding their life and journey. There are a lot of stories that guests will share. Viewers can learn from their stories that will eventually help them in their journey as a gamer.

They can take all the positives out of it and understand that you do not need to leave everything in order to get into gaming. You can balance your life while pursuing your passion.