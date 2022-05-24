Check out the banter from BGMI All Stars on Red Bull Game On

Red Bull Game On officially launched on 23rd May 2022 with great success.

Four players from four of the best Battlegrounds Mobile India teams, Goblin (Team SouL), Mavi (TeamXSpark), Shadow (TSM) and Sensei (Team XO) tuned in as the first guests of the YouTube channel dedicated to Indian gaming.

On this live stream, hosted by Ocean Sharma , they played fast-paced Team Deathmatches and were also interviewed about their lives, careers and personal equations.

These conversations gave them the opportunity to roast each other and engage in friendly banter. It was all in good fun and everyone walked away happy.

Here are some of the highlights of the best banter moments from the stream.

Mystery of the missing Sensei

Sensei hadn’t turned up at the start of the streaming, giving the other guests a chance to roast him.

Ocean: Sensei abhi tak nahi aaya? Kaha hai? Aaplogo ko kya lagta hai?

Mavi and Goblin: Hum logo ka gameplay review karne gaye hoga.

Shadow: Bhul gaya hoga aane.

Ocean: Shadow, inta savage-ta kaha see aaya!

Mavi roasting Sensei on his absence

After Sensei finally turned up, Mavi took the chance to have a little fun.

Ocean: Kaha gaye the?

Sensei: Match khel rahe thee.

Mavi: Nayi t-shirt pahenne gaye thhe, bata do!

Sensei to TeamXSpark?

When asked which players they would want to recruit from the opposition teams…

Ocean: Agar aapko dusre teeno team se ek-ek player leni hai, toh kis-kis ko choose karoge?

Shadow: Goblin from SouL, Punkk from Team XO.

Ocean: Team XSparks pe se kyu nahi liya aapne?

Mavi: *facepalm*

Ocean: Mavi, aap batao konse teen players chahiye in team mein se?

Mavi: Koi nahi, yeh log bohot mehenge hai!

Ocean: What about you, Sensei?

Sensei: Mavi, Sc0ut, and Ultron (all of them are members of Team XSpark)

Ocean: Toh aap eedhar kyu ho, udhar e XSpark chale jao.

Goblin roasting his own IGL

When Goblin asked how he felt being the only guest who was not an IGL.

Ocean: Goblin, aap akeli aisi hai yaha pein jo IGL nahi hai. Baki IGL ko kuchh kehna chahoge aap?

Goblin: Hamari IGL ko bhi shikha do, aise rotations.

Guests on BGMI All Stars on Red Bull Game On © Red Bull Staff

IGL Goals

When Sensei decided to sit out his team’s first match.

Ocean: Aap kisko la rahe ho, aapke sath khelne ke liye?

Sensei: Actually, main do players bhej raha hu, khud nahi khel raha. Immortal aur Punk khelne wale hai.

Shadow: Yeh hota hai IGL.

Mavi: Shadow, chii kar raha hai, chhii…

Mavi roasts himself

TeamXSpark failed to win their first match, unexpectedly. So Mavi was not in a great mood.

Ocean: Personal life ke liye kaise time nikalte hai?

Mavi: Humare time kharab chal raha hai. Isiliye doo-teen mahina mil jate hai event ke baad.

Ocean: *facepalm* Guys, 1 like equals 1 prayer for Mavi.

Was Mavi roasting his own teammates?

When asked what he would want to learn from his own teammates, Mavi mentioned a few qualities but Ocean found it ironic given the current results of TeamXSpark.

Ocean: Aaap apni teammates se kya shikhna chahte hai?

Mavi: Sc0ut se planning, Ultron se personal life….aur kisse shikhunga?

Ocean: Iss video ka title change karke ‘Mavi roasting his teammates for one-and-half hours’ rakh do.

Mavi: Yeh aap humme or teammates mein daraar kyu dalna chahte ho? Kyu Sensei, kuchh galat bola maine?

Sensei: Ekdum sahi bola. Woh flanker wala part toh dil ko chhu gaya.

Ocean: What about you?

Shadow: Mujhe bas workout karna sikhna hain.

Calling out Sensei

After sitting out his team’s previous matches, Team XO’s IGL was challenged to finally play a match.

Ocean: Mavi, you are gonna face the Team XO players soon, is there any message that you would like to share?

Mavi: Sensei ko miss karunga.

Ocean: Sensei, aap aiye na khelne ek game, aiye.

Sensei: Haan, aise hi agar mahol kharab ho rahe hain toh mujhe aana hi padega khelne.

Goblin: Oooo..Sensei aa gaya toh koi nahi tikega samne.

Sensei: Camp karke maar dalunga sabko.

Goblin: Done bhai.

Ocean Sharma, host of Red Bull Game On © Red Bull Staff

Turning the spotlight on Ocean

After Ocean poked fun at Goblin for slyly texting someone during the stream, Mavi took the opportunity to ask Ocean who is the secret someone he always texts when they hangout.

Ocean: Goblin, halka phone mein lag jate hain har time. Kisse ko text kar raha hai. Kisse se toh baat kar rahaa hain. Yeh jo ladka hai na, bigad raha hai dheere dheere.

Goblin: Teammate se baat kar raha tha (*smiles*).

Mavi: Ocean bhai, aap se poochna hain, aap Goblin, Shadow, Sensei, sab se text ke bare mein pooch rahe ho. Aap kisse text karte ho? Khud ke barein mein aap batao?

Shadow’s special someone

Ocean decided to ask Shadow about his personal life and how he balances it with his playing career, which made the conversation a little awkward.

Ocean: Aapke relationship ke baare mein sabko pata hai, toh aap gaming life or who wala personal life kaise manage karte hai?

Shadow: Aise toh raat ko hi hota hai. Din mein toh busy rehte hai. Games hi khelte rehta hain.

Ocean: Aap toh game hi khelte hai, matlab waha par nahi, yaha….(*ends up laughing*)

Mavi: Ahem ahem.