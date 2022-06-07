ZGOD: “The most important thing in BGMI is confidence”

Boss Fight on Red Bull Game On kicked off with a first episode that starred GodLike Esports.

The format of Boss Fight is to have one pro team as a guest and open registration to amateur teams that would like to appear on the stream to challenge the pro team in their favourite gaming title.

GodLike Esports took on 15 amateur teams in two gruelling Battlegrounds Mobile India matches, live on the stream.

The first match was held in Erangel and the second one took place in Miramar.

Below are the 15 amateur teams that challenged GodLike in the BGMI matches:

4Man Destroyer Invincible Assassin’s Official ROX Esports 4ever Academy Felocity Esports Junior Team Forever Xpector Esports Brothers Team Aesthetic OptXRising Falcon 69XEsports TeamSkull Faith

Suraj Nityanand 'Neyoo' Majumdar of GodLike Esports © GodLike Esports

GodLike dominated the stream, winning both battle royale matches of the night.

And while they were fascinating victories, Boss Fight is not about showcasing the skills of pro teams but rather bridging the gap between amateur teams and their favourite gamers, which was done effectively in the first stream.

After the matches, host Ocean Sharma invited the representative of the runner-up team, Assassin’s Official, to chat with members of GodLike.

BBT (ASNXBBT) of Assassin’s Official was given the honour of representing the team and chatting with ZGOD.

He had one very simple question for ZGod: “How do you manage to execute such incredible clutches even when you feel pressured during that moment?”

ZGod’s response was both insightful into his gaming mentality and carried great advice for the amateur gamer. “The most important thing in BGMI is confidence. You must never doubt yourself or think about whether you will be able to successfully kill your opponent. Just stay confident and the rest will sort itself out,” said ZGOD.

When Ocean asked ASNXBBT to elaborate on his experience playing against GodLike, he said, “It was dangerous because they are the most aggressive team in India. Jab maine Neyoo ko knock kiya tha, pata nahi kya alag confidence aa gaya tha mujhme (I don’t know what unnatural confidence possessed me when I managed to knock Neyoo).”

Neyoo responded: “Keep your confidence high and don’t care too much about which team you are playing against.”