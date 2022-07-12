Orangutan Gaming makes an appearance on Red Bull Game On

Orangutan Gaming recently appeared on the latest episode of Boss Fight on Red Bull Game On .

It was the first Valorant Boss Fight that took place on Red Bull Game On and featured thrilling matches in which amateur teams challenged Orangutan Gaming in their favourite title.

The Orangutan team consisted of the following members:

Vibhor Vaid – athlete from Orangutan Gaming's Valorant roster

Swayambika (Sway) – athlete from the Orangutan Female roster

Neha ‘CaspeR’ Sottany – athlete from the Orangutan Female roster

Vinay ‘HaDeS’ Rao – head of esports operations at Orangutan

Felipe ‘Skye’ Lim – analyst of Orangutan Gaming

Neha ‘CaspeR’ Sottany of Orangutan Gaming © Orangutan Gaming

The essence of the Boss Fight on Red Bull Game On is to give amateurs the chance to play against their favourite pro teams and gamers. The four amateur teams that faced off against Orangutan Gaming are as follows:

Martins

OnlyFriends

Team DP

Zenith

Swayambika 'Sway' of Orangutan Gaming © Orangutan Gaming

The first match took place on the map Ascent with team Martins throwing down the challenge to Orangutan Gaming. The pro team won all four rounds.

The next match took place on Split. Orangutan’s opponent was OnlyFriends and much to the surprise of the livestream audience, the amateur team won 4-2.

The third match was between Orangutan and Team DP and was held on the map Haven. The pro team won 4-1.

The final match was an exciting face-off between Orangutan Gaming and team Zenith. The match took place on the Bind map. Zenith got the better of the pro team to win 4-1.

Vibhor Vaid of Orangutan Gaming © Orangutan Gaming

Once all four matches were over, host Ranjit ‘MambaSR’ Patel invited Mohit ‘Cruiser’ Jashanmadan from team OnlyFriends to chat with the members of Orangutan Gaming.

Cruiser joked about how Vibhor Vaid should pay him royalty as he used to be his teammate who went on to become talented and famous. Cruiser also revealed that he had played ranked matches with Skye a few years ago.

The interactions between Cruiser and the Orangutan Gaming members were a lot of fun and featured quite a few sick burns that resulted in peels of laughter.