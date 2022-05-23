What Ocean Sharma has to say about Red Bull Game On

Ocean Sharma is a household name in Indian gaming.

His casting in esports programmes and hosting of various gaming tournaments in the country have introduced him to a wide gaming audience.

He is set to take on a new role as the resident host for the new YouTube channel Red Bull Game On , which is dedicated to the Indian gaming community.

Here he speaks about Red Bull Game On, is involvement in the project, and how he collaborated with pro gamer Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth and creator Ujjwal 'Techno Gamerz' Chaurasia to make the project a reality.

Could you explain the concept of Red Bull Game On in a few sentences?

Red Bull Game On is like a talk show but not exactly a talk show. It is a fun show where we will be having conversations about more than just competitive gaming; we will be talking about things the audience wants to know. We won’t only be discussing the journey of the gamer but also what they wanted to do in their career and what they ended up doing. The channel will be all about the unfiltered parts of being a gamer that the audience doesn’t usually know about.

What important aspects should every gaming channel have to make their content more engaging?

Engaging with the viewers, having conversations with them, and learning more about what they want is important to make engaging content. While some players can connect to their viewers via Valorant, some of them connect a lot better via BGMI. I would say in whatever form it comes, building a connection is the most important aspect that every gaming channel must care about. If the viewer connects, they will enjoy and feel every part of that channel coming alive.

Ocean Sharma © Ocean Sharma

What is your vision for Red Bull Game On? How can it help in boosting the esports and gaming industry in India?

Red Bull Game On will bring all the players under one roof, either one-by-one or together. We want to bring everyone together and engage in quality conversations. I want to create an environment that will help me grow, along with the team, and everyone involved in the project. The respective individual growth will result in the cumulative growth of Red Bull Game On as a whole.

How has project developed in the months before the launch?

Well, I personally have enjoyed the conversations in the pilot episodes we shot. I also love the set and the room that has been dedicated to Red Bull Game On. So far, the development has been incredible and I love it! One of the best aspects of it is that I am learning a lot. I’m somewhere on the learning curve, just waiting for a slingshot that will take us to the top with the launch of the channel.

What is the difference between Red Bull Game On and other YouTube channels around gaming?

I think with YouTube channels, not all of them have a vision to grow in the future. Some of them just go with the flow while creating content. With Red Bull Game On, we have a vision. We will analyse the performance of the channel over the course of the first year after launch. I am sure with the way the Red Bull team has shortlisted and nurtured the ideas doing into this channel, it will surely reach its goal.

What kind of gaming content do you think the Indian audience loves the most? And what kind of content will be on Red Bull Game On?

Viewers are most fond of content around BGMI and Valorant. I am absolutely certain that Red Bull Game On will cater to the audience’s preference! And we won’t stop at just BGMI and Valorant – we will have other games played on the channel too. Multiple sources of entertainment for multiple people! (*laughs*)

How will Red Bull Game On be beneficial to aspiring and professional gamers?

Red Bull Game On will give pro gamers a chance to showcase the power of professional gaming. It will also give viewers the chance to see the non-gamer side of a professional gamer. And for aspiring gamers, the livestreams will help them connect with their idols for inspiration.