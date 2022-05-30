Check out this studio walkthrough of Red Bull Game On

Red Bull Game On is a YouTube channel dedicated to the Indian gaming community.

It was launched on 23rd May 2022 with host Ocean Sharma conducting a livestream of BGMI All Stars that included guests Goblin (Team SouL), Mavi (TeamXSpark), Shadow (TSM) and Sensei (Team XO).

Aside from the guests chatting with Ocean, sharing details about their training and life, the teams also participated in live Team Deatmatches.

Sitting in the Red Bull Game On studio – a space especially built and customized for the channel – Ocean was at his witty best, engaging in banter with his guests .

And for the audience at home, Ocean conducted a studio walkthrough, explaining the different elements of the studio and pointing out his favourite items.

On entering the studio, Ocean explained the need for storage space so he could keep his personal items. Then he showed the camera setup which is used for the live streams – the two cameras, one meant for his main shot and the other for the wide shots.

Central to the room is the host’s desk and chair, both fairly large to keep the host comfortable. To the host’s right is a large flat screen television unit so they can easily chat with their remote guests, with a shelf just under to hold props.

One of the most attractive aspects of the studio was undoubtedly the wide range of props. These decorate the host’s desk, the shelf under the screen, and the walls of the studio. From BGMI bobbleheads to a tiny figurine of Walter White from the acclaimed show Breaking Bad, there are several figurines and items across the studio. Here are a few of the small props that adorned the table and desk:

Miniature of the AlphaTauri F1 helmet

Figurine of Goku from Dragon Ball Z

Model of Chacha Chaudhuri

Virat Kohli figurine

Small bust of Bruce Lee

Figurines of Among Us crew

Meme sunglasses

Darth Vader coffee mug

Red Bull Game On studio © Red Bull staff Red Bull Game On studio © Red Bull staff Red Bull Game On studio © Red Bull staff Red Bull Game On studio © Red Bull staff Red Bull Game On studio © Red Bull staff Red Bull Game On studio © Red Bull staff Ocean Sharma in the Red Bull Game On studio © Red Bull staff

There was much more, but Ocean certainly picked out his favourites.

He said the AlphaTauri miniature helmet and the meme sunglasses were his favourite. He liked to put the sunglasses on during the streams, just to have a bit of fun.

He also said he hopes to one day pour Red Bull into one of the coffee mugs and drink out of it; until that day comes, he is happiest drinking Red Bull straight out the can, super chilled as it always should be.

One of the last and most prized of wall décor items is a neon sign right behind the host’s chair. It is a neon sign of Pac-Man and some ghosts from the game, which shine bright and very impressive.

Before bidding farewell to the viewer, Ocean also explained a little bit of his working setup on the host’s desk. The setup includes a launchpad which is programmed to have memes; each button has a different meme. And the launchpad is synced up to the livestream setup, allowing Ocean to play memes live on the screen while conducting the interviews.

Ocean hopes to create memes out of images of his guests in future so he can personalize the launchpad for each stream on Red Bull Game On.