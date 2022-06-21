Aman Jain: “Time management sabse best hai Team SouL ka”

Aman Jain – coach of famous BGMI squad Team SouL – was recently a guest on the The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On .

Aman started his journey in esports with PUBG Mobile. His claim to fame was when he won the PUBG Mobile Club Open – Fall Split: South Asia 2019 as part of Entity Gaming. Since then, he has been part of many rosters like Global Esports, Chemin Esports, Marcos Gaming, and more.

On the latest episode of The eSports Hour, Aman spoke with host Mazy about his experience as a coach for Team SouL, the difference between the lives of pro gamers and coaches, and much more. Here are the highlights of the conversation.

Aman Jain © Team SouL

“Mein pura do din ke liye cut off ho gaya tha”

Translated: I cut myself off from everyone and everything for two whole days (after losing at Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021)

When asked about his experience in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, the first official BGMI tournament, Aman talked about how he was with a different team at the time but went through the same emotions as Team SouL because both teams were eliminated early in the tournament. He said he became detached from playing and streaming for two days with the disappointment of the defeat; but he bounced back after two days of funk.

“Time management sabse best hai Team SouL ka”

Translated: Team SouL has the best time management

Aman stated that he admires the time management aspect of Team SouL. No matter how well a squad performs, at some point, the effectiveness and efficiency of managing time becomes important. He laughed and added that every player in Team SouL works out in the gym, which has an indirect positive effect on the gameplay and mental composure of the team.

Aman Jain © Team SouL

“Coach ko utna zyada nahi dekhna padta hai”

Translated: A coach does not need to look at games too much

While talking about the difference between his life as a professional player and his experience as a coach, Aman expressed what an esports player has to go through, ranging from practicing the game to listening to coach advice. Even if the player is seeking relaxation, they would be playing games, so 80% of a pro gamer’s waking hours are just dedicated to gaming. However, a coach’s duty is to analyze the game and advise the players. At the end of the day, they get enough time to live their personal lives, but for professional gamers it is difficult.

“Jab do idea de rahe hai, toh tisre ko shant rehna chahiye”

Translated: When two people are exchanging ideas, the third should remain quiet

When Aman was asked if there have been any conflicts while taking the best decision between him, Omega (in-game leader) and Amit (another coach), he said that he always remains quiet if there is a conflict of opinion between the other two. He is of the opinion that if a third person enters a conflict, no good can come out of it. He believes that the third person should speak only when similar mistakes are repeated.

“Main cheez study hi hai”

Translated: The main thing is to study (the game)

Aman talked about how he did not use to study the game during his initial days as a gamer. However, in the past four months, he has understood that studying the game and the gameplay of the opponents is of prime importance. He stated that he has gained a lot of knowledge about the game and has learned about the nooks and crannies of every location and shack on the map.

Aman Jain © Team SouL

“Jab tak tang nahi khichoge toh samne wala improve nahi karta hai”

Translated: The player won’t improve unless you pull their leg (and make them feel shame for losing)

Aman recounted the time he was badly defeated by in-game leader Omega in a 1vs1 match. When Mazy asked if Omega ever teases him about this instance, especially now that he is the coach of the team, Aman assured him that it happens frequently. He elaborated that a month later, he defeated Omega in three back-to-back matches. The in-game leader then practiced for four months straight that actually helped him become a better player.

“Maine do mahine tak grind karke dekh liya hai, ki bhai nahi ho raha”

Translated: After grinding for two months, I realized that it was not possible for me (to be an Assaulter)

Aman did not shy away from stating that he does not have the talent that is required to become the Assaulter of a team in today’s day and age. He also went on to say that his reflexes and accuracy are not currently up to the mark. When asked if he would ever become a professional player once again, he stated that if he did, he would only assume the role of In-game Leader or Supporter.