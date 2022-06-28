Beast: “Ajkal 8-10 ungliyon se khelte hai, toh competition next level hai”

Lovish ‘Beast’ Kharb was recently a guest on The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On .

As one of India’s popular gaming content creators, Beast works with 8bit Creatives and is managed by the well-known Animesh ‘Thug’ Agarwal. Beast boasts a follower count of over 48.2K on Instagram and over 796K subscribers on his YouTube channel called Beast Gaming.

In conversation with host Zishan ‘Mazy’ Alam, Beast spilled the beans on how he became a streamer, how he shrugs off unfavourable comments on his gaming career, and much more. Here are the highlights of the hour-long episode.

“Kisi bhi job mein mera dil nahi lag raha tha”

Translated: I was not enjoying any of the jobs I was taking up

Before Beast took up gaming as a profession, he switched many different jobs as he did not feel satisfied with any of them. Initially he tried to make it work because he knew the jobs were a decent source of income. But he eventually decided to give it all up and take up gaming as a profession.

Beast © Lovish ‘Beast’ Kharb

“Woh log ko ab pata chala ki streaming naam ki bhi koi cheez hai gaming mein”

Translated: All those people (family and neighbours) have now learnt that streaming is a very big part of gaming

Beast also revealed that it was his friends who motivated him to take up streaming as a profession. When he initially took up game streaming, he recollected how his parents and neighbours had no idea what it was but now all of them are quite familiar with what it because of his popularity. He said he feels quite grateful to his friends who pushed him towards this and has been close friends with them for over 12 years now.

“Jo kal tak bolte the, ‘Pagal ho gaye hai ladka,’ aj wahi log bolte hai, ‘Yeh ladka bohot aage tak jayga’”

Translated: The people who earlier said, ‘He’s gone insane (picking gaming as a career)’, those are the same people today saying, ‘He will succeed a lot in his career’

He spoke about how his parents initially discouraged him from taking up gaming as a profession. They thought he had become temporarily deluded. He said that even his neighbours gossiped about his unusual choice of a profession. And he says these are the same people who now proudly tell others that they are acquainted with him and have seen him grow through his gaming career.

Beast © Lovish ‘Beast’ Kharb

“Mereko yeh feel aati thi ki woh ekdum badde bhai hai”

Translated: I used to always feel like he (Goldy bhai) was my elder brother

When Mazy asked how he joined the 8bit family, Beast revealed that he personally knew Lokesh ‘Goldy bhai’ Jain previously, which became his connection to the team. When Goldy bhai joined 8bit, Beast expressed his desire to join the organization as well. And that’s how he became a content creator for 8bit Creatives.

“Bata nahi sakta ki kitni khush hui hai”

Translated: I can’t express how happy I was

Beast said all the creators and other team members of 8bit were extremely happy when Team SouL won Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2022 Season 1. They felt genuine joy in the team’s win. Beast said Team SouL is his favorite BGMI team, but his favourite gamer is Tanmay ‘Sc0ut’ Singh from TeamXSpark.

Beast © Lovish ‘Beast’ Kharb

“Ajkal 8-10 ungliyon se khelte hai, toh competition next level ho gaya hai”

Translated: Nowadays gamers play with 8-10 fingers, so the level of in-game competition is extremely high

Recalling when he used to play competitive matches, Beast said that the level of competition today is miles ahead of what it used to be back then. He joked about how 16-17-year-olds use all of their fingers to play BGMI matches now, and how it becomes extremely difficult to compete with them because of their current skill levels.

“Maine kaha ‘Yeh kya kiya, bhai? Maine teri jaan bachayee or tune mera scam kar diya?’”

Translated: I said to him, ‘What have you done, bro? I helped save your life and you have scammed me?’

Beast recounted one particular game in BGMI. He had knocked down an opponent and decided to show mercy; the opponent requested that Beast not kill him because he was pushing for a high rank. So Beast kindly carried the opponent to his teammates so they could revive him, but Beast was eliminated on the spot. He felt betrayed that he helped out a random stranger and instead they showed him no mercy for greed of winning the game.