Binks: “I don’t think that India's mentality for esports is right”

Mithul ‘Binks’ Nayak started his journey in gaming by playing at a cyber café near his school. He went on to become a famous streamer and content creator for 8bit Creatives.

He has also played competitive Valorant tournaments as part of Team Paratroopers, S8UL Esports, and T69.

He was recently a guest on The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On . In the hour-long stream, he spoke with host MambaSR about his streaming career, his S8UL family, and about “Binkcess”. Here are some of the highlights of their conversation.

“Long story, bro”

Binks traced his journey back to when he started gaming just for fun. He narrated how his curiosity in gaming began when he was in the fifth standard. At the time, his brother would bunk classes to play games at the cyber café. Binks found out and followed his brother to the cyber café one day. The ambience of the café enchanted Binks so much that he played all the games that were available, ranging from Rangnarok Online to Counter Strike.

“Problem café ke liye nahi tha, the problem with my family was I started lying”

Translated: The problem was not that I was gaming in a café, the problem for my family was that I had started lying”

Binks’ first step in gaming came at the expense of school; he would bunk classes to go to the cyber café. When his grades dropped, his family confronted him and the truth of him bunking classes was out; he was scolded heavily for that. Binks advised that if you are gaming, at least tell one of your parents honestly so you don’t have to face their anger later.

Binks © Mithul ‘Binks’ Nayak

“Maine dad ko bola ki mere do sapna khatam; what’s next?”

Translated: I told my dad that my two dreams have ended; what’s next?

While talking about the old days, Binks talked about how he had two dreams – one was to join his father’s business and the other was to open his own cyber café. However, when he chose to stdy commerce in 11th standard, his first dream ended. And when he heard about the cons of opening a cyber café during his college days, his second dream died. When he went to his dad for advice, his father asked him to get a job for six months after which he would allow Binks to join his company. After “chilling” for a month in his dad’s office, he started playing PUBG Mobile with some gamers who played using emulators so that the competition becomes tough. Eventually Binks launched his YouTube channel dedicated to gaming.

“Maine dad ko bola ki mujhe yeh pursue karna hai”

Translated: I told my dad that I want to pursue this (gaming)

Binks recollected how he received a chat during his early days of launching the YouTube channel that said, “Binks, you changed my life and you don’t know how.” The person used to keep texting him on Instagram even though he never replied. This made him realize that he was positively affecting the lives of his viewers as long as he kept streaming. This happiness made him take it up as a profession.

“Woh maine abhi bhi socha, kuch feel hota hai under se”

Translated: That’s something I felt later, that you feel something different inside

He spoke fondly about joining the S8UL family. Binks owes his gratitude to Ayan ‘Rebel’ Ali, who introduced him to the team. He also recollected that when he started his streaming career, he had sent a superchat to Naman ‘MortaL’ Mathur stating that he would like to become a creator like him. When Binks eventually joined the organization co-founded by MortaL, he learnt how different it felt to be on the other side of the screen.

Binks © Mithul ‘Binks’ Nayak

“It was only two to three days that I joined, par itna pyaar mil raha tha”

Translated: It had been only two or three days that I joined but I was getting a lot of love from them

When Mamba asked about how it was to join the S8UL family, Binks recalled a fond memory from Parv ‘Regaltos’ Singh’s birthday party. Co-incidentally, Binks and Regaltos share their birthday on 12th December. Since the party was dedicated to Regaltos, Binks did not want to steal the thunder and tried to maintain a low profile. However, Lokesh ‘Goldy bhai’ Jain and Amit ‘fa2’ Thakur pushed him up on stage to cut the birthday cake along with Regaltos. He talked about how this attitude made him feel welcome in the organization.

“With love, there comes hate… I don’t think that India's mentality for esports is right because they don’t know how to support two different teams”

Binks expressed his clear desire to never join the core competitive side of gaming as he cannot absorb the toxicity that exists in the community. He talked about how one comment amidst a hundred affects his family negatively as they follow his content and streams. He also addressed how viewers support one team and hate every other team, because they are not mature enough to support more than one team.

“Woh bhi bohot welcoming tha”

Translated: He was also quite welcoming

Binks talked about how he met Shobith ‘Tbone’ Rai via Rebel and instantly felt connected to him after watching his content. He realized that Tbone made simple videos, but was very celebrated in the community. Moreover, since both were from Bengaluru and shared quite a few similar interests, they bonded quickly.

“Awaj sun ke hi, love at first ear!”

Translated: It was love at first ear after hearing her voice

Binks narrated how he met his fiancée via Tbone’s stream. There was one slot left in a Valorant custom match and Tbone asked if anyone would like to join. Dhwani ‘Pinkcess’ Bhatt expressed her desire to join the room and when she did, Binks immediately fell in love with her voice.