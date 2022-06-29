Hastar: “Game jeete ya na jeete, mazaa ana chahiye”

Gopal ‘Hastar’ Sarda was the latest guest on The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On .

Hastar is a gaming enthusiast who has been in the Indian esports scene PUBG Mobile released in India. He was part of the Indian Tigers team that won the prestigious PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) – Spring Split: India 2019.

After his stint on the professional gaming scene, Hastar decided to shift to content creation in gaming. His YouTube channel currently has over 264K subscribers.

Speaking with host Ranjit ‘MambaSR’ Patel on The eSports Hour, Hastar spoke about his dreams of becoming an architect, his early life as a gamer, and much more. Here are some of the highlights.

“Creativity wahi se shuru hui”

Translated: My creative thinking began from right then

Hastar recalled his school days, when he was shy and introverted. He said he would sit on the back benches in classrooms and would sketch in random books. This developed his portrait-drawing skills, which also got him channelled in creative thinking.

Hastar © Gopal ‘Hastar’ Sarda

“Maine gharwalo se keh diya, ‘Mereko mera future banani hai, toh mujhe jane do JJ wale institute mein’”

Translated: I told my family, ‘If you want me to have success in the future, let me go to Mumbai to study in JJ College

Hastar explained that he wanted to study architecture in college, but he could not take it up because he hadn’t studied mathematics in high school. So he decided the next best thing for him would be to study interior designing in Sir JJ Institute of Applied Art in Mumbai. However, that dream was also unfulfilled since his parents were not in favour of him leaving Surat, where he was born and raised. He shared a heartbreaking tale about how he cried for days to convince his family. His parents initially agreed to let him study in Mumbai, only to go back on their decision one day before he was supposed to fill the admission form.

“After one year, aap things ko kabhi kabhi casually le lete ho”

Translated: After one year, you start to take things a little too casually

Hastar was absolutely gobsmacked when Mamba brought up a funny incident from his college days. He had mistakenly texted ‘Goodnight, Janu’ on his college friend group instead of sending it to his girlfriend personally. Hastar blushed when recalling how his friends teased him through the night and again the next morning in college.

“Mere pas jitna paisa aya na, na koi kapdo me gaye, na koi khana me gaye; sirf aur sirf cyber café mein baithke games khel rahaa tha”

Translated: Whatever money came my way, it was never spent on clothes or food; it was only spent on me sitting in cyber cafes and playing games continuously

Admitting that he was taken up with gaming from a very young age, Hastar said that any money he received would always been spent playing Counter Strike and Call of Duty in cyber cafes. Around the time that PUBG Mobile was released in India, he had just finished college and started working in his father’s company. But he resolved that he would not let the gamer in him die; he would play the game daily after returning home from office.

Hastar © Gopal ‘Hastar’ Sarda

“Mere dimag mein kabhi yeh soch nahi tha ki mujhe professional gamer banna hai”

Translated: (At that time) I didn’t have a thought in my mind that I wanted to become a professional gamer

Hastar originally took up PUBG Mobile while he had jaundice; it was the only game he could enjoy while lying in bed all day. Even after he got healthy, he stuck to playing PUBG Mobile and even participated in tournaments. On the way, he met Harmandeep ‘Mavi’ Singh and formed Team Indian Tigers to compete in PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) – Spring Split: India 2019. At the time, his intention was just to enjoy the LAN tournament; he hadn’t harboured feelings to become a professional gamer.

“Mein aisa ghar se aata hu ki jisko malum hi nahi thi ki iPhone kitne paise ka hai”

Translated: I come from a home where they were completely unaware of the price of an iPhone

While talking about the days leading up to his first professional tournament, Hastar talked about how iPads were banned in the esports scene at the time, which compelled him to purchase a smartphone. His budget to purchase a phone was Rs25,000 only. However, he consulted Mavi and was recommended to buy an iPhone. At the time, he was not even aware of the price of a good iPhone model and had to spend Rs85,000 after asking his father for that money.

“Kabhi socha nahi tha ki foreign trip mil payegi”

Translated: I never thought that I would get the opportunity to travel internationally

Back when the Indian Tigers team secured the second runner-up position in PMOC Spring Split 2019, the roster was supposed to fly to Berlin to compete in the next tournament. However, that did not work out due to visa issues. Hastar explained how they were inexperienced and lacked knowledge when it came to tackling visas meant for esports. He shared how excited he was to go to another country and made elaborate sightseeing plans with his teammates. Sadly, none of those plans worked out and the team had to play online.

Hastar © Gopal ‘Hastar’ Sarda

“Game jeete ya na jeete, mazaa ana chahiye”

Translated: Whether I win or lose the game, I care about enjoying myself

While talking about shifting from OR Esports to another PUBG Mobile roster, Hastar addressed how there was a change between his and Mavi’s mentality. While Mavi was more into winning matches and bringing in money, Hastar had started focusing on enjoying the game rather than focusing on winning. Hastar explained how he joined esports to have fun while playing the game rather than focusing on making money.

“The praise that I get in the comments section is more than enough for me, even more than millions of views”

Hastar addressed his transition from a professional player to a content creator and stated that since winning was not his sole aim, he tried to derive satisfaction from creating content around the game of his choice. His goal is not to get views now, but to enjoy the game. He also expressed how heartwarming it is to see people appreciating his gameplay in the comments section of his YouTube videos, rather than worrying about the number of views his videos are garnering.