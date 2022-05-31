Mavi: “Abhi time kharab chal raha hai, par hum puri mehnat kar rahe hai”

The first episode of The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On took place on 30th May.

It was hosted by Ocean Sharma and featured guest Harmandeep “Mavi” Singh, the in-game leader of TeamXSpark.

Aside from playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) competitively, Mavi also creates content on the battle royale game and streams it from time to time. He has a YouTube channel that has over 1.27 million subscribers and a total view count of over 226 million.

In the first episode of The eSports Hour, the star player talked about his beloved Ford Mustang, his team’s performances over the years, his journey in the gaming world and more. Here are some highlights from the conversation:

“Abhi aage ke liye gaadi ka plans kuch nahi hai”

Translated: I have no plans for new cars in the future

Mavi was asked about his love for cars and which is likely to be his next purchase. To this he responded that his family has scolded him on wanting to buy too many cars, so right now he has cooled his heels on his purchases. He also talked in great detail about fulfilling his dream of owning a red Ford Mustang, and confessed that while he isn’t in the market to buy a fancy car, he still keeps on checking out cars whenever he takes his Mustang for servicing.

Mavi © Team Godlike

“Aisa bhi ho sakta hai ki koi underdog bomb phod de final mein”

Translated: It is also possible that an underdog team unexpectedly dominates the final match

When Mavi was asked about the on-going Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1, and which team he thinks might emerge victorious, he stated how team positions are getting shuffled on the leaderboard every day because the results have been so inconsistent. He said he wouldn’t be able to guess a winner and wouldn’t put it past an unexpected victor to lift the trophy.

“Abhi time kharab chal raha hai hamara, par hum puri mehnat kar rahe hai”

Translated: We aren’t doing too well right now, but we are putting in all the effort needed to succeed

TeamXSpark hasn’t been performing too well in recent tournaments, and it was bound to raise questions. Mavi explained how the team is putting in extra effort to get back to the top of the BGMI scene. He also touched upon the point that juggling multiple roles and taking on different projects requires time and effort, which can be distractions. He says he personally is trying his best by balance a good amount of time given to content creation, live streaming, and practicing BGMI.

“Snaxx aur Payal ka voice pack achha tha”

Translated: I liked the voice packs done by Snaxx and Payal

He spoke about how proud and grateful he feels for the Mavi voice pack that was recently introduced in BGMI. He also revealed that the recordings went a little awry and that he was not able to complete them as per the set target. When asked which were his favourite voice packs in the game, he named those recorded by Snaxx and Payal.

Mavi © Team Godlike

“Kam se kam panchees hazar toh mil jayegi”

Translated: We will at least get Rs25,000 out of it

Mavi traced back to his initial days as a PUBG Mobile player when prize money appealed to him and his team a lot. He explained how they participated in the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) – Spring Split: India in 2019 with very low expectations; they expected to finish last, but they were fine with that thinking they’d at least get prize money of Rs25,000. However, his team (Indian Tigers) surpassed their own expectations by finishing as second runners-up in the competition.

“Itna relaxed ho kar kaise khelta hai mein puchunga usse ek din”

Translated: I’ll ask him someday how it is possible that he is so relaxed while playing the game

Confessing that he is personally always agitated while playing a competitive BGMI game, Mavi said he was always surprised that his close friend Goblin (from Team SouL) always seemed so calm while playing. He said he would want to quiz Goblin sometime about how he stays completely relaxed while playing BGMI. Mavi also spoke about Chinese gamer Paraboy of NOVA Esports, wondering how his unique finger set-up worked for him and how he stays calm during intense matches.

Rapid Fire Round

Ocean also put Mavi to a few rapid questions that produced some fun answers.

Ocean: Four things that Mavi cannot live without.

Mavi: Money, parents, family, and money.

Ocean: Four people closest to Mavi.

Mavi: Elder brother, father, mother and unknown.

Ocean: ‘Unknown’ shayad jaldi ‘known’ hojaenge.

Ocean: Four dishes that Mavi loves to eat.

Mavi: Butter chicken, Jahangiri Chicken from Karim’s. Bhai, humme butter naan aur daal de do, hum do baar kha lenge!

Ocean: Four things that Mavi hates in life.

Mavi: Paisa khona, paisa khona, paisa khona, aur family ko hurt hote dekhna.