Psy: “Maine 36-37 kill mare the pehle hi match main”

Simar ‘Psy’ Sethi was recently a guest on The eSports Hour on Red Bull Game On .

Psy is a retired Counter Strike: Global Offensive pro player who also creates content on YouTube. He has a subscriber count of over 82.1K. As a pro gamer, he has been part of some of India’s most prestigious squads, from Entity Gaming to Team Brutality, and others.

While talking to host Ranjit ‘MambaSR’ Patel on The eSports Hour, Psy discussed his early days of gaming, the numerous CS: GO tournament wins he bagged over his pro career, and much more. Here are the highlights of what he said:

“Woh sab bhi chala gaya jab apne dad se kaha tha ki, ‘Mere pe aap bharosa karke dekho, main kuch karke dikhaunga’”

Translated: All of that was also gone with I said to my father, “Please trust me and you will see that I am capable of being successful”

Psy discussed how he was good at studies, sports and gaming when he was in school. Back in 2011, when his father took him to his office and showed him what he did, Psy was confident that it was not meant for him. That very day, his father committed to supporting him in whatever he wanted to pursue. He also stated that there were times when he got scolded lightly, but overall his family was supportive of his dreams of becoming a gamer.

“Insan jab itni upar jaakar niche girta hai na, toh woh aur sikhta hai cheezeh”

Translated: When a person becomes really successful and then falls from grace, they learn a lot more about the world

Psy spoke about when he was at his esports prime in 2017, but was diagnosed with Repetitive Strain Injury. That was a major blow for him. However, he did not give up gaming. He made sure to grind his way through recovery from the injury and once again climbed to the top of competitive gaming. Once he recovered, he also got into content creation.

“Maine 36-37 kill mare the pehle hi match main”

Translated: I had about 36-37 kills in the first match itself

Psy traced his memory back to the time when he had to stand in as one of the members of Team NeckBreak. He set one of the best records of all time, ie. over 35 kills in the very first match he played. Psy expressed how it was his first big break and everything was uphill from then onwards.

“Main bachha tha, mujhe laga tha ki woh sunenge nahi”

Translated: I was young; I thought they wouldn’t listen to me

Back when Psy was only 17 years old, he was the in-game leader for Invisible Wings. His teammates at the time were stalwarts of the Counter Strike community in India – Akshay ‘Kapa’ Sinkar, Mithil Sawant, Ritesh ‘RiTz’ Shah, and Manan Bhat. Because of his age, Psy initially thought his older teammates would not listen to his suggestions. However, he soon realized they were very open to hearing him out, and they even helped him improve his mentality and maturity. They would listen to every word he had to say and eventually the teammates became as close as brothers.

“Mujhe India ke liye kuch karna tha”

Translated: I wanted to do something for India

Psy explained how he received offers to join international teams, but did not go ahead as he wanted to represent India in tournaments. He talked about how he lost to international teams despite being at his prime. Unfortunately this broke his motivation.

“Yeh dosti nahi hai, bhaichara hai”

Translated: This is not friendship, it is brotherhood

Psy explained how Sid Joshi played a major role in his success as a gamer. From taking him to the doctor to making sure he had all his medicines on time, Sid took care of Psy and made him feel comfortable. Psy says these gestures are what transformed his friendship with Sid into a brotherhood bond. Psy also admires how Sid was unbiased when it came to judging the team and did not hesitate to express his true feelings no matter who the player was.